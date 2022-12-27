WNBA star Brittney Griner wed Cherelle Griner in June 2019 Brittney and Cherelle Griner have supported each other through thick and thin. The WNBA star and her wife got engaged in August 2018 and tied the knot one year later. However, they had met years earlier, having attended the same college, Baylor University. Cherelle has always showed her support for Brittney's career highs, and she's shown herself to be equally dedicated to her wife during some of her most difficult moments, including when Brittney was recently detained in Russia...

