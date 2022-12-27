ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, GA

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'The Crown' Star Dies

The Crown actor Stephen Greif died at age 78, it was announced Monday.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Pastor Jamal Bryant and Camye Mackey Honored at Battle of the Bands Gala

Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Camye Mackey, EVP Chief D&I Officer of the Atlanta Hawks Are Honorees at The Battle of Bands Founders Gala in January. Gala Raises Funds to Support Students Graduation Goals. From Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2023, Atlanta will be the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jan. 6 panel releases interviews with Fulton election workers

Shaye Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman are the two former Fulton County election workers thrust into the national spotlight by former President Donald Trump back in 2020. Trump and his team claimed surveillance video from State Farm Arena in Atlanta showed the duo tampering with ballots. Those claims were all proven to be false.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Zoo Atlanta lowland gorilla Willie B. Jr. to become 1st-time father

ATLANTA - The son of Zoo Atlanta's most famous gorilla has some good news: he's going to be a first-time father next year. The zoo announced Tuesday that 22-year-old Willie B Jr. and Shalia, a 20-year-old female in his troop, are expecting. According to officials, the zoo's veterinary and animal...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Hilary Swank Flaunts Her ‘Miracle’ Twin Baby Bump in Festive Photo

Hilary Swank isn't just an excited mom-to-be, she's a very thankful one.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Peach Drop 2023: New Year's Eve forecast, performers, venue and more

ATLANTA - Atlanta iconic New Year's Eve celebration is back, and patrons are hoping it is even better than before. The annual Peach Drop festivities return after a three-year hiatus due to venue changes and the pandemic. Here's everything you need to know leading up to the big event. Where...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Dec. 26 – Jan. 1

ATLANTA - Still looking for something to do during the last week of 2022? We have a wild lineup of perfectly planned for the family and singles to end the year on a positive note. Whether you feel stargazing the Georgia nighttime sky from an indoor planetarium, or partying it...
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Design plans for Atlanta Speedway Airport in Henry County move forward

HAMPTON — Design plans are underway for Atlanta Speedway Airport’s new layout and hangars. The Board of Commissioners recently approved two contracts for services. The first awards Michael Baker International to update the airport layout plan for $239,520, of which $235,877 will be reimbursed by the Georgia Department of Transportation. The county will ultimately be responsible for $3,642.66.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald ononUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you wish to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
supplychainquarterly.com

Ascend acquires seven-acre terminal in McDonough, Ga.

Logistics and transportation provider Ascend LLC is expanding with an acquired facility in McDonough, Ga., the company said today. Ascend is a dry van, full truckload carrier that offers middle-mile supply chain solutions, and has asset-based operations in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The new Georgia facility will help the company better serve customers and local drivers throughout the state and in the Atlanta metro-area, the company said in a December 28 press release. “The new facility will serve as an additional terminal for our operations and allow us to more rapidly respond to our local customer’s needs,” Brad Heisterkamp, president of asset operations at Ascend, said in the release. “It will also provide greater convenience and flexibility for our Georgia-domiciled drivers.” The terminal—which is located near Interstate 75 and major distribution hubs—features parking for 100 units, 30 personal vehicles, and several maintenance bays that will operate around the clock to support all Ascend-owned equipment. Additional planning, dispatching, safety, and driver support staff will also be based at this location, the company said.
MCDONOUGH, GA

