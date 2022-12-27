Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors OutsideDeanLandCobb County, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent RegionSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next monthKristen WaltersCovington, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
'The Crown' Star Dies
The Crown actor Stephen Greif died at age 78, it was announced Monday.
Atlanta Daily World
Pastor Jamal Bryant and Camye Mackey Honored at Battle of the Bands Gala
Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Camye Mackey, EVP Chief D&I Officer of the Atlanta Hawks Are Honorees at The Battle of Bands Founders Gala in January. Gala Raises Funds to Support Students Graduation Goals. From Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2023, Atlanta will be the...
fox5atlanta.com
Former Falcon JJ Wilcox appears in court over contractor's work
Former Atlanta Falcon and Georgia Southern University standout JJ Wilcox was back in court earlier in December. The FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle has an update on the case that stems from some work done on his home.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia woman keeps her husband’s legacy alive by becoming a Georgia Bulldog fan
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While the players are getting in their final practices before the Peach Bowl this weekend, Georgia and Ohio State fans are making their way to Atlanta! One Georgia woman has become a passionate Bulldog fan as a way to keep her husband’s memory alive.
fox5atlanta.com
Jan. 6 panel releases interviews with Fulton election workers
Shaye Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman are the two former Fulton County election workers thrust into the national spotlight by former President Donald Trump back in 2020. Trump and his team claimed surveillance video from State Farm Arena in Atlanta showed the duo tampering with ballots. Those claims were all proven to be false.
fox5atlanta.com
Zoo Atlanta lowland gorilla Willie B. Jr. to become 1st-time father
ATLANTA - The son of Zoo Atlanta's most famous gorilla has some good news: he's going to be a first-time father next year. The zoo announced Tuesday that 22-year-old Willie B Jr. and Shalia, a 20-year-old female in his troop, are expecting. According to officials, the zoo's veterinary and animal...
Judge ends hearing into rapper Young Thug’s YSL gang indictment after defendant starts feeling sick
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The judge presiding over the YSL gang case and its 21 co-defendants, including rapper Young Thug, ended a hearing early Tuesday after one of the defendants started feeling sick. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in the courtroom as the judge conducted a hearing in the...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Footage of Candace Cameron Bure Breaking Children's Hearts During a 1992 Meet and Greet Goes Viral
Another week, another Candace Cameron Bure controversy.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Hilary Swank Flaunts Her ‘Miracle’ Twin Baby Bump in Festive Photo
Hilary Swank isn't just an excited mom-to-be, she's a very thankful one.
fox5atlanta.com
Peach Drop 2023: New Year's Eve forecast, performers, venue and more
ATLANTA - Atlanta iconic New Year's Eve celebration is back, and patrons are hoping it is even better than before. The annual Peach Drop festivities return after a three-year hiatus due to venue changes and the pandemic. Here's everything you need to know leading up to the big event. Where...
Georgia has a distillery and it’s becoming Legendary!
In their Cumming, GA based 26,000-square-foot distillery, Georgia’s Local Award-Winning Legends Distillery currently produces multiple lines of bourbon, vodka and gin. The post Georgia has a distillery and it’s becoming Legendary! appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Dec. 26 – Jan. 1
ATLANTA - Still looking for something to do during the last week of 2022? We have a wild lineup of perfectly planned for the family and singles to end the year on a positive note. Whether you feel stargazing the Georgia nighttime sky from an indoor planetarium, or partying it...
‘Every time I turn on the TV, it’s killing and shootings’: Atlanta rapper addresses gun violence
ATLANTA — There is a renewed push to stop violence among teens. Atlanta city leaders said rap lyrics are promoting a rise in gang violence. Now, some local rappers are stepping up to say enough is enough. For the first time, Atlanta Rapper Young Dro is publicly sharing new...
Henry County Daily Herald
Design plans for Atlanta Speedway Airport in Henry County move forward
HAMPTON — Design plans are underway for Atlanta Speedway Airport’s new layout and hangars. The Board of Commissioners recently approved two contracts for services. The first awards Michael Baker International to update the airport layout plan for $239,520, of which $235,877 will be reimbursed by the Georgia Department of Transportation. The county will ultimately be responsible for $3,642.66.
'Mama, I love you,': Macon woman mourns son's death in freezing weekend weather
MACON, Ga. — Sheila Fowler got a call she'll never forget on Christmas morning: her son, James Leon Burch Jr., was dead. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones believes Burch died from the cold this weekend, just a day after another man, John Ragin, died the same way on Cherry Street in downtown Macon.
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald ononUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Young Thug's RICO case | Lawyers interview potential expert witnesses for trial
ATLANTA — Lawyers spent Tuesday teeing up the trial against Atlanta rapper Young Thug. The rapper, whose legal name is Jeffrey Williams, is facing RICO charges in Fulton County. District Attorney Fani Willis released an 80-page indictment, accusing the rapper of being the ring leader of the Young Slime Life gang.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you wish to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
supplychainquarterly.com
Ascend acquires seven-acre terminal in McDonough, Ga.
Logistics and transportation provider Ascend LLC is expanding with an acquired facility in McDonough, Ga., the company said today. Ascend is a dry van, full truckload carrier that offers middle-mile supply chain solutions, and has asset-based operations in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The new Georgia facility will help the company better serve customers and local drivers throughout the state and in the Atlanta metro-area, the company said in a December 28 press release. “The new facility will serve as an additional terminal for our operations and allow us to more rapidly respond to our local customer’s needs,” Brad Heisterkamp, president of asset operations at Ascend, said in the release. “It will also provide greater convenience and flexibility for our Georgia-domiciled drivers.” The terminal—which is located near Interstate 75 and major distribution hubs—features parking for 100 units, 30 personal vehicles, and several maintenance bays that will operate around the clock to support all Ascend-owned equipment. Additional planning, dispatching, safety, and driver support staff will also be based at this location, the company said.
