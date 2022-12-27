ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Fortnightly Club recognizes Rodriguez as Senior Girl Honoree

 3 days ago

Rice Lake High School senior Kalani Rodriguez was recognized at the Dec. 13 meeting of the Rice Lake Fortnightly Club as a Senior Girl Honoree. She is the daughter of Vidal Rodriguez and Araceli Jimenez.

The senior maintains a 3.92 grade-point average and was inducted into the National Honor Society during her junior year. She is currently a second year member. She has received the Academic Award for three years.

Among activities, she has been involved in student council, the International Club, the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, and Future Business Leaders of America, where she holds an officer position. She also participates in soccer and tennis.

In the community, she is serving as one of the Rice Lake Chamber’s Young Ambassadors.

Rodriguez is bilingual (Spanish and English), is very personable and definitely someone you want on your team.

She is currently employed at Tagalong Golf Course Resort and Caribou Coffee. She is planning on attending UW-Madison, majoring in law.

Rice Lake, WI
