Palm Beach, FL

Nearly 80 Haitian Migrants Taken Into Custody Near Lake Worth Inlet

The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a sailboat carrying 79 Haitian migrants in Lake Worth over the weekend. The migrants were transferred to Bahamian authorities after two suspected smuggling incidents east of the Lake Worth Inlet Saturday. Officials with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say the boat was taking on...
LAKE WORTH, FL
The Week

Former Florida GOP congressman arrested, charged with secret lobbying on behalf of Venezuela

Federal agents arrested former Rep. David Rivera (R-Fla.) at Atlanta's international airport on Monday and charged him with money laundering and working on behalf of Venezuela as an unregistered foreign agent. Rivera and his former political consultant Esther Nuhfer, also charged Monday, signed a $50 million contract with Venezuelan state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) in early 2017 to lobby on behalf of Venezuela's authoritarian government and try to convince Congress and the new Trump administration to normalize relations and end U.S. sanctions, according to an eight-count indictment handed down by a Miami federal grand jury.  "Rivera, who served...
FLORIDA STATE

