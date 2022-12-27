Read full article on original website
52 migrants from Cuba, Republic of Georgia tried to reach South Florida in the past day
Immigration authorities responded to several migrant landings and encounters in South Florida over the last 24 hours, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol confirmed on the Friday before Christmas.
Nearly 80 Haitian Migrants Taken Into Custody Near Lake Worth Inlet
The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a sailboat carrying 79 Haitian migrants in Lake Worth over the weekend. The migrants were transferred to Bahamian authorities after two suspected smuggling incidents east of the Lake Worth Inlet Saturday. Officials with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say the boat was taking on...
Coast Guard stops a migrant boat off the Florida Keys with about 20 people
U.S. Coast Guard crews and agents with Customs and Border Protection stopped a migrant boat off the Florida Keys Wednesday afternoon with about 20 people on board.
175 Cubans trying to enter the U.S. arrive in the Florida Keys and Broward in 24 hours
Nearly 200 people migrating from Cuba arrived in the Florida Keys and on Hollywood beach between Wednesday and Thursday, U.S. Border Patrol officials said.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces legal challenge after sneaking $12M for 'unauthorized alien' relocation into 2022 appropriations bill
The program didn’t appear in early versions of the 2022 state budget.
Florida deputy killed after officer roommate 'jokingly' fires gun he thought was unloaded, officials say
A 23-year-old Florida sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot by his fellow deputy roommate over the weekend, in what the sheriff described as a “clearly dumb and avoidable accident.”. Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputy Austin Walsh was killed Saturday morning in Palm Bay by his roommate Andrew Lawson, Sheriff...
Florida Governor DeSantis Faces a Lawsuit For Flying Migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Governor DeSantis flew migrants to Martha's VineyardPhoto byTwitter. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's idea to fly migrants to a sanctuary city seems to have backfired. Immigrant rights groups have filed a lawsuit against him. The 28-page lawsuit was filed last Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Former associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz sentenced to 11 years in prison
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a former associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor and other charges. Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector in Florida’s Seminole County, had faced more than 20 years in prison....
Former Florida GOP congressman arrested, charged with secret lobbying on behalf of Venezuela
Federal agents arrested former Rep. David Rivera (R-Fla.) at Atlanta's international airport on Monday and charged him with money laundering and working on behalf of Venezuela as an unregistered foreign agent. Rivera and his former political consultant Esther Nuhfer, also charged Monday, signed a $50 million contract with Venezuelan state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) in early 2017 to lobby on behalf of Venezuela's authoritarian government and try to convince Congress and the new Trump administration to normalize relations and end U.S. sanctions, according to an eight-count indictment handed down by a Miami federal grand jury. "Rivera, who served...
Debbie Wasserman Schultz: Appropriations Bill Include Funds to Build New Courthouse in Ft. Lauderdale
U.S. Rep Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., announced that the 2023 Appropriations bills released last week include an additional $55 million in funds needed for the construction of the new federal courthouse in Ft. Lauderdale, as well as more than $40 million in critical local projects secured by the congresswoman. The...
Rubio confirms he met with indicted ex-Florida lawmaker over Venezuela
Rubio’s dealings with ex-Rep. David Rivera emerged Monday night after federal authorities arrested and charged the former Miami lawmaker.
‘I fought a shark and won’: 10-year-old fends off shark at Florida beach
A 10-year-old girl is staying positive after she fended off a shark during an encounter at a Florida beach.
