WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
Theodore Rice, 76; service later
Dr. Theodore Roger Rice, 76, of Baldwinsville, NY, formerly of Morehead City, NC, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022. He is survived by his sons, Zachery Rice (Shauna), of Baldwinsville, NY, and Jaime Rice of New York City, NY; Grandchildren, Chloe and Natilee; and brothers, Dr. Greg Rice of Morehead City, NC and Dr. Scott Rice of Lake Worth, FL.
John Lapitsky, 77; service Jan. 5
John Alexander Lapitsky, 77 of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Pruitt Health Neuse. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday January 5, 2023, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort, the family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the church. John was a...
J. Clements Mullen, 93; service Jan. 4
J. Clements Mullen, 93, died early evening on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his home in Jacksonville. At the time of his death, he was under the care of Lower Cape Fear Hospice. He was born in Raleigh, NC on November 21, 1929, to the late Rosser C. Mullen and...
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
Addie McGregor, 89; incomplete
Addie McGregor, 89, of Morehead City, died Thursday December 29, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Greenville & Morehead City New Year’s Eve celebrations canceled
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More bad news for those hoping to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in several locations. Bad weather predicted for New Year’s Eve has forced the emerald not to drop in Greenville and the crab pot will not drop in Morehead City. Greenville announced Friday morning...
Kenneth Riggs Jr., 71; no service
Kenneth “Gene” Riggs Jr., 71, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. Gene was born on June 16, 1951, in New Bern, to the late Kenneth Riggs Sr. and Geneva Riggs. He met and married the love of his life Linda and spent 30 years with her. Gene proudly served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and worked on Cherry Point Base for over 45 years. He was a past St. John’s Lodge member and a former Shriner in his spare time. Gene enjoyed spending quality time with his family. His memory will live on in the hearts of his loving wife, children, and grandchildren.
James Dixon, 71; incomplete
James Kenneth Dixon, 71, of Harkers Island, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
When the “Big Chill” hit Eastern NC
Do you think the “polar vortexes” of late have made it unusually cold in eastern North Carolina? Granted, we know it’s been cold enough the past week for Jack’s Creek (historically known as Windmill Creek) to ice over. But it hasn’t been anywhere near as cold as it was during ten days of sub-freezing temperatures during the winter of 1917-1918.
Michael Decker, 66; incomplete
Michael Gerard Decker, 66, of Morehead City, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Area Deaths Notices - Dec. 26, 27 & 28
Kenneth “Gene” Riggs Jr., 71, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. Gene was born on June 16, 1951, in New Bern, to the late Kenneth Riggs Sr. and Geneva Riggs. He met and married the love of his life Linda and spent 30 years with her.
YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s
This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
One dead after head-on collision in Pamlico County
GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — A Wednesday afternoon two-car head-on collision in Pamlico County left one dead and another critically injured. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the incident in an email. According to their report, the fatal collision occurred on NC 55 in Pamlico County, three hundred sixteen feet west of New Ditch Farm Road (SR 1200), 0.55 miles east of Grantsboro.
Family receives home makeover for child in need
This Christmas, an area family in desperate need of a home makeover received an early gift. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Welcome Home Angel (WHA), which serves Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover counties, completed a home renovation project for the Hayes family in Supply just a few days before Christmas and welcomed them home to see the finished product on Dec. 21.
Lenoir County deputies searching for man in breaking and entering of church
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County deputies are searching for a man who broke into a church. They say on Wednesday, December 21st, deputies say an alarm alerted them to Faith Fellowship Church on Pauls Path Road, finding an unlocked door in the back of the church. They...
Sea Gate Woods Preserve expands by 78 acres
CARTERET COUNTY - The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust recently acquired 78 acres in Carteret County to expand its Sea Gate Woods Preserve to 201 acres. Radio Island Investments, LLC. principals Dan Eudy, David Eudy and Steve Eudy donated the land to the preservation organization. “This property will be managed...
Cold-stunned sea turtles rescued off NC coast
PINE KNOLL SHORES - More than 200 cold-stunned sea turtles were rescued along the eastern North Carolina coast. According to the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, the aquarium has taken in around 22 rescued sea turtles during the past several weeks. The turtles were placed in heated rehabilitation areas after being stunned by the cold weather. The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue is also treating turtles, with 43 at its facility while the Star Center aquarium in Manteo has 160 turtles.
Car hits front of Ayden computer store
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - No one was hurt Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into a computer store in one Eastern Carolina town. The crash happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Lee and Third streets in downtown Ayden. The car broke out the front doors of Langley...
Early morning fire in New Bern sends two to hospital
NEW BERN, Craven County — Rick Tyler said he was awakened around 4:30 A.M. by a police officer who was pounding at his door. He said the officer rushed him out of his home before the fire could spread. Rick said what he saw next was shocking. “Get your...
