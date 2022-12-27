Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Shares What Cole Hauser Is Really Like
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser plays tough guy Rip Wheeler on the hit television drama, and according to one of his younger co-stars, he's pretty impressive in real life, too. During a recent appearance on Taste of Country's Dutton Rules podcast, Brecken Merrill shares that the actor is just as "badass" in person as he is onscreen.
‘1923’ Episode 2 Offers a Gun Fight, Hangings + a New Romance [Spoilers Alert]
1923 turned up the heat on several fronts during Episode 2, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 25) on Paramount+. The episode featured more action and adventure than the first episode, but it also highlighted a fun new relationship that looks like it could turn into romance for an unlikely character.
Here’s the Science of Why These Illinois Deer are Licking a Cat
There's been a wildlife mystery for the last year. Millions have watched Illinois deer licking a cat and can't figure out why. I know why and I believe I have the science to prove it. Since this was first shared nearly a year ago, over 3 million people have watched...
97.9 KICK FM
Quincy, IL
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://979kickfm.com
Comments / 0