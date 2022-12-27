ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue basketball leads nation in 2 statistical categories

The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bz0r5_0jvar5H200
Junior center Zach Edey maintains control of the ball in the Nov. 1 game against Austin Peay.  Todd McKechnie | Staff Photographer

NCAA men’s basketball statistics seem to bear out Purdue’s No. 1 ranking as the team and its players are among the nation’s best.

For the third straight week, Purdue is No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 as well as the USA Today Coaches and CBS Sports 25+1 polls.

As a team, the Boilers lead the nation in two categories and lead the Big Ten in five. Individually, they are best or second best in four statistics and are No. 1 or No. 2 in the conference in 14.

Among the 28 different major statistics listed by the NCAA, Purdue is No. 1 in rebound margin at +12.2 among 352 teams nationally. It is also No. 1 in winning percentage. There are three undefeated teams at this point in the season – Purdue (12-0), Connecticut (13-0) and New Mexico (12-0).

Among Big Ten teams, Purdue is among the top-3 teams in the following:

• No. 1 in rebound margin at + 12.2

• No. 1 in winning percentage at 100%

• No. 1 in free throws made per game with 17.6, No. 25 nationally

• No. 1 in defensive rebounds per game with 28.92, No. 18 nationally

• No. 1 in total rebounds per game at 41.67, No. 11 nationally

• No. 2 in free throw attempts per game at 23.0, No. 23 nationally

• No. 2 in free throw percentage at 76.4, No. 25 nationally

• No. 2 in scoring margin at +15.3, No. 22 nationally

• No. 3 in assists-to-turnover margin at 1.47, No. 20 nationally

• No. 3 in field goal defensive average at 39.1%, No. 35 nationally

• No. 3 in fewest fouls per game with 14.1, No. 28 nationally

• No. 3 in offensive rebounds per game with 12.75, No. 41 nationally

• No. 3 in 3-point field goal percentage defense 27.9%, No. 25 nationally

On the negative side, consider the following:

• No. 338 nationally (out of 352 teams) in turnovers forced with 10.42, No. 12 in the Big Ten

• No. 337 in steals per game nationally with 4.7 per game, No. 14 in Big Ten

• No. 334 in fast-break points nationally, No. 13 in the Big Ten

• No. 297 in 3-point field goal percentage shooting with 31.1%, No. 12 in the Big Ten

Individually, Zach Edey leads the nation in two categories – rebounds per game (13.9) and offensive rebounds per game (5.55). Edey is No. 2 nationally in total rebounds on the season (153, despite missing one game due to illness) and also in double-doubles with 9.

Purdue players are also in the Top-10 players nationally in the following:

• Ethan Morton, No. 10 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.42, Penn State’s Jalen Pickett is No. 1 at 4.65

• Edey, No. 5 in points per game, averaging 22.6

• Edey, No. 6 in offensive rebounds, averaging 8.36

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Georgia Coach Names The SEC Team That Most Resembles Ohio State

Ohio State is one of the most successful college football programs outside of the SEC. During a pre-College Football Playoff press conference, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann named the SEC program that most closely resembles the Buckeyes. Schulman believes Ohio State are the Florida Gators of the Big Ten. "I...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

John Calipari chides Kentucky for miscues after blowout loss to Missouri: 'Those are not my teams'

Kentucky basketball is now 8-4 and has dropped two of their past three games after coach John Calipari saw the Wildcats endure an 89-75 loss at Missouri to open SEC play. Kentucky trailed 42-30 at halftime and was never able to dig out of that hole en route to the 14-point loss that now has the Wildcats asking themselves no shortage of questions entering a New Year's Eve date with in-state rival Louisville.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names The 1 Way Ohio State Beats Georgia

In just a few days the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in a College Football Playoff semifinal showdown. Georgia enters the game as a 6.5-point favorite - and the favorite to win the national title. ESPN analyst and Ohio State alum Kirk Herbstreit was asked how his alma mater can get the upset win.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB

Notre Dame lost quarterback Drew Pyne to the transfer portal, but they seem to have found a replacement for him. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Sam Hartman is expected to enter the transfer portal and go to Notre Dame. Hartman has played quarterback at Wake Forest the last five seasons. He only appeared... The post Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH BEND, IN
ClutchPoints

NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Former Kentucky Star Joining Wildcats Coaching Staff

One of the most respected Kentucky point guards ever is reportedly returning to Lexington as a member of John Calipari's coaching staff. Per KSR's Jack Pilgrim, former UK star Tyler Ulis will join the Wildcats' basketball staff as a student assistant at the start of the new semester. According to...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Ohio State Players Not Happy With Michigan Question Today

During Wednesday's pre-Peach Bowl media availability, Ohio State players were asked to name the Big Ten team that most resembles their upcoming opponent: Georgia. The Buckeyes, notably senior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, recognized that the media was fishing for a specific answer about the rival Michigan Wolverines — aka "that team up north."
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska basketball pulls off incredible 19-0 run in first half vs. Iowa

Nebraska basketball is looking for an early win in conference play before the calendar flips to 2023. While there’s still a long way to go in Thursday’s game, the Huskers pulled off a brilliant one-sided run against visiting Iowa. With 5:47 left in the first half, Sam Griesel...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama Kicker's Announcement

One of the top kickers in college football has made his decision on the 2023 NFL Draft. Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced on Tuesday that he will turn pro after the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. He could've stayed at Alabama for one more year, but decided to forego that for the NFL.
ALABAMA STATE
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy