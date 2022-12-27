Purdue basketball leads nation in 2 statistical categories

Junior center Zach Edey maintains control of the ball in the Nov. 1 game against Austin Peay. Todd McKechnie | Staff Photographer

NCAA men’s basketball statistics seem to bear out Purdue’s No. 1 ranking as the team and its players are among the nation’s best.

For the third straight week, Purdue is No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 as well as the USA Today Coaches and CBS Sports 25+1 polls.

As a team, the Boilers lead the nation in two categories and lead the Big Ten in five. Individually, they are best or second best in four statistics and are No. 1 or No. 2 in the conference in 14.

Among the 28 different major statistics listed by the NCAA, Purdue is No. 1 in rebound margin at +12.2 among 352 teams nationally. It is also No. 1 in winning percentage. There are three undefeated teams at this point in the season – Purdue (12-0), Connecticut (13-0) and New Mexico (12-0).

Among Big Ten teams, Purdue is among the top-3 teams in the following:

• No. 1 in rebound margin at + 12.2

• No. 1 in winning percentage at 100%

• No. 1 in free throws made per game with 17.6, No. 25 nationally

• No. 1 in defensive rebounds per game with 28.92, No. 18 nationally

• No. 1 in total rebounds per game at 41.67, No. 11 nationally

• No. 2 in free throw attempts per game at 23.0, No. 23 nationally

• No. 2 in free throw percentage at 76.4, No. 25 nationally

• No. 2 in scoring margin at +15.3, No. 22 nationally

• No. 3 in assists-to-turnover margin at 1.47, No. 20 nationally

• No. 3 in field goal defensive average at 39.1%, No. 35 nationally

• No. 3 in fewest fouls per game with 14.1, No. 28 nationally

• No. 3 in offensive rebounds per game with 12.75, No. 41 nationally

• No. 3 in 3-point field goal percentage defense 27.9%, No. 25 nationally

On the negative side, consider the following:

• No. 338 nationally (out of 352 teams) in turnovers forced with 10.42, No. 12 in the Big Ten

• No. 337 in steals per game nationally with 4.7 per game, No. 14 in Big Ten

• No. 334 in fast-break points nationally, No. 13 in the Big Ten

• No. 297 in 3-point field goal percentage shooting with 31.1%, No. 12 in the Big Ten

Individually, Zach Edey leads the nation in two categories – rebounds per game (13.9) and offensive rebounds per game (5.55). Edey is No. 2 nationally in total rebounds on the season (153, despite missing one game due to illness) and also in double-doubles with 9.

Purdue players are also in the Top-10 players nationally in the following:

• Ethan Morton, No. 10 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.42, Penn State’s Jalen Pickett is No. 1 at 4.65

• Edey, No. 5 in points per game, averaging 22.6

• Edey, No. 6 in offensive rebounds, averaging 8.36