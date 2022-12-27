Read full article on original website
James Dixon, 71; incomplete
James Kenneth Dixon, 71, of Harkers Island, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Michael Decker, 66; incomplete
Michael Gerard Decker, 66, of Morehead City, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Addie McGregor, 89; incomplete
Addie McGregor, 89, of Morehead City, died Thursday December 29, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Area Death Notices - Dec. 27, 28 & 29
Addie McGregor, 89, of Morehead City passed away Thursday December 29, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
John Lapitsky, 77; service Jan. 5
John Alexander Lapitsky, 77 of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Pruitt Health Neuse. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday January 5, 2023, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort, the family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the church. John was a...
Theodore Rice, 76; service later
Dr. Theodore Roger Rice, 76, of Baldwinsville, NY, formerly of Morehead City, NC, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022. He is survived by his sons, Zachery Rice (Shauna), of Baldwinsville, NY, and Jaime Rice of New York City, NY; Grandchildren, Chloe and Natilee; and brothers, Dr. Greg Rice of Morehead City, NC and Dr. Scott Rice of Lake Worth, FL.
J. Clements Mullen, 93; service Jan. 4
J. Clements Mullen, 93, died early evening on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his home in Jacksonville. At the time of his death, he was under the care of Lower Cape Fear Hospice. He was born in Raleigh, NC on November 21, 1929, to the late Rosser C. Mullen and...
Sea Gate Woods Preserve expands by 78 acres
CARTERET COUNTY - The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust recently acquired 78 acres in Carteret County to expand its Sea Gate Woods Preserve to 201 acres. Radio Island Investments, LLC. principals Dan Eudy, David Eudy and Steve Eudy donated the land to the preservation organization. “This property will be managed...
New county commissioner to attend Peletier Community Partnership meeting
PELETIER — With Peletier embroiled in a various issues involving rapid growth and development, the new Carteret County commissioner who represents the town has agreed to speak and listen to residents in a meeting in January. David Quinn defeated Peletier Commissioner Tim Quinn in the November election to replace...
Cold-stunned sea turtles rescued off NC coast
PINE KNOLL SHORES - More than 200 cold-stunned sea turtles were rescued along the eastern North Carolina coast. According to the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, the aquarium has taken in around 22 rescued sea turtles during the past several weeks. The turtles were placed in heated rehabilitation areas after being stunned by the cold weather. The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue is also treating turtles, with 43 at its facility while the Star Center aquarium in Manteo has 160 turtles.
East boys split home games versus West Craven, East Duplin
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team broke a two-game losing streak Thursday with a 58-42 victory over East Duplin. The Mariners turned a one-point first-quarter deficit into an 11-point halftime lead thanks to an 18-6 run in the second quarter. They improved to 6-3 on the season.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Government at its worst
My comments in this letter are directed at the six senior county commissioners. Newly elected commissioner David Quinn seems to be more in tune with the citizens. I hope he does not get sucked up into the good old boys’ club. I witnessed government at its worst this past...
County property tax payments due Jan. 5
BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Tax Administration office is reminding property owners that their 2022 property tax payments are due Thursday, Jan. 5. Taxpayers may pay their bills online at https://carteretcountytax.com/taxes#/. Payment options include online via debit or credit card, by mail to 302 Courthouse Square, Beaufort, NC 28516...
Farmers report bumper crop of collards just in time for New Year’s Day, despite cold temps impacting plants
NEWPORT — As New Year’s Day nears, a tradition that is familiar to many county families is serving fresh collards at the dinner table. While freezing temperatures over the Christmas weekend impacted some of the plants, county farmers growing the popular green leafy vegetable, like Alan Willis, owner of Willis Farms in Newport, said his bumper crop survived and is available for those wanting to ring in the new year with the traditional dish.
