Phoenix Suns blast Memphis Grizzlies in revenge rematch without injured Devin Booker
MEMPHIS – No early double-digit deficit. No giving up 39 points in the first quarter. No trailing by as many as 34 or losing by 25. The Phoenix Suns weren’t playing...
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) visit the Toronto Raptors (15-19) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Raptors prediction and pick. Memphis has lost four of its last five games but still sits in third place in the Western...
Luka Doncic Makes NBA History In Knicks-Mavericks Game
Luka Doncic made NBA history in Tuesday’s game between the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
December 30 - Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory.
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
Tatum and the Celtics host the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (21-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (25-10, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Los Angeles. He's fifth in the league averaging 31.1 points per game. The Celtics are 14-5 on their home court. Boston has...
Doncic Asks for ‘Recovery Beer’ After Instant Classic Comeback
The Mavericks’ star guard made NBA history on Tuesday … then followed up with an all-time quote. View the original article to see embedded media. Luka Dončić made NBA history in dazzling fashion on Tuesday. The Mavericks guard became the first player in NBA history to...
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Raptors List Fred VanVleet, Precious Achiuwa as Questionable vs. Suns
The Toronto Raptors list Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa as questionable to play Friday against the Phoenix Suns
NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 12/28/2022
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (21-12) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Pelicans prediction and pick. Minnesota has lost three consecutive games and since dropped to 11th place in the Western Conference. The...
Suns' Jock Landale filling in Tuesday for Devin Booker (groin)
Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale is in the starting lineup on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Landale is making his first start of the season and second of his career. The 27-year-old is averaging 13.6 minutes per game off the bench this season. Landale is replacing Devin Booker (groin) in the Suns' lineup to matchup against Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams, but Damion Lee should still see extended minutes off the bench.
36 Bold Predictions for the Next Year in Sports
LeBron James will be traded. Plus, Rory McIlroy will win the Masters, the Giants will get a new quarterback, England will win the Women’s World Cup and much more. Another year is in the books, and with 2022 officially in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead. Plenty is on the sports docket for ’23, with a new year set to usher in new champions, underdogs and surprises.
2022’s Biggest Comebacks in Sports
From tennis matches to NFL and WNBA games, to the madness of March in college basketball, 2022 gave us rallies, resurgences and downright return-from-the-dead’s that we’ll never forget. There were many exhilarating and shocking moments in sports this year, but some of the most thrilling happened when we...
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Re-Emerges As NBA’s MVP Favorite
The Dallas Mavericks are certainly thankful to have Luka Doncic on their team. He proves on a nearly nightly basis why he is among the best players not only in the NBA but in the world, and he has been a big reason for Dallas’ recent resurgence. The Mavericks...
