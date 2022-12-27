Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale is in the starting lineup on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Landale is making his first start of the season and second of his career. The 27-year-old is averaging 13.6 minutes per game off the bench this season. Landale is replacing Devin Booker (groin) in the Suns' lineup to matchup against Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams, but Damion Lee should still see extended minutes off the bench.

