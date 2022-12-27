Read full article on original website
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Elks Lodge in Scottsbluff set to host large fundraiser on New Year’s Eve
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Elks Lodge in Scottsbluff will be hosting one of its largest fundraisers of the year on New Year’s Eve. Doors open at 5:00pm, and dinner will be served between 6:00pm-8:00pm for $35 including Prime Rib and three shrimps. This fundraiser will help maintain the building...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Monument Family Connections ending operations, donating assets to Scottsbluff area organizations
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Monument Family Connections will be donating a total of $11,191.90 to three organizations to help with homelessness in the Scottsbluff area after its board of directors voted to dissolve the organization. On Tuesday, Monument Family Connections donated $1,000 to First Christian Church, $2,000 to 11 13...
Chadron Kiwanis holding Foster Care Backpack Drive
The Chadron Kiwanis is holding a Foster Care Backpack Drive in Dawes County. Donated items can be dropped off at Home Haven in Chadron.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Riverside Discovery Center announces the passing of four animals
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Riverside Discovery Center announces the passing of Ussuri (male tiger), Nika (female tiger) Mateo (cougar), and Diego (cougar). Ussuri passed away due to a confirmed Avian Influenza, Nika passed away due to possible Avian Influenza (pending pathology results), Mateo had to be euthanized due to seizures about a month and a half ago, and Diego has a possible case of Avian Influenza and ingested a piece of fire hose in his facility as a result all fire hoses were removed from the zoo.
City of Alliance Facilities closed to public due to weather
Alliance, NE – Due to impending weather all city offices will be closed to the public with minimal staffing on Thursday, December 21, 2022. For more information, call City administrative offices at 308-762-5400.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202201103 12:12 THEFT : THEFT 800 Yellowstone Avenue/ Reported suspicious activity/ Informational case taken Informational. P202201104 13:02 BURGLARY : BREAK officers responded to 2700 block of Big Horn DR in reference to a broken window and missing property/case is active pending further investigation Open - Under Investigation. P202201104 13:02 BURGLARY...
1 dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Scottsbluff
On Dec. 27 at approximately 6:56 p.m. Scottsbluff police were called to investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the 1400 block of East Overland. 76-year-old Ramon Martinez of Scottsbluff, was crossing East Overland from south to north between Family Dollar and Eastwood Estates. Martinez was struck by a west bound Chevrolet Suburban driven by 42-year-old Jaime Gamino of Scottsbluff.
doniphanherald.com
Granddaughter seeks to save story of Japanese-American settlement in western Nebraska
It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport — and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
Village of Hemingford Office to close due to weather
Due to the extreme temperatures the Village of Hemingford Office is changing the Holiday Hours for the next few days, the office will be closed on Thursday 12/22/22 and Friday 12/23/22 and reopen for normal Business hours on Monday 12/26/22 if you have a Utility Emergency please call the Box Butte Sheriffs Office non emergency number 762-6464, and they will contact the On-Call person.
Alliance residents have option to set up online utilities account, payments
Alliance, NE – During inclement weather, you have the option to set up your online utilities account, view your bill, and even pay online using your debit card, credit card, PayPal, or checking account! Log in to www.cityofalliance.net or download the app on your mobile phone. Select the “on-line...
UPDATE: Alliance Admin., Utility Offices experiencing phone issues
The City of Alliance is reporting that the phones are back up and running. Alliance – The City of Alliance Administration Offices and Alliance Utility Office are experiencing telephone issues and are unable to accept or make phone calls at this time. For emergencies, please call the Police Department...
Panhandle police activity, Dec. 8 - Dec. 21
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Alliance landfill to close due to high winds
Alliance – The Alliance Landfill is closed today, December 22nd due to wind causing unsafe conditions. For more information, please contact the Administrative Offices at 308-762-5400.
Chadron State College to close Dec. 21, 22 due to weather
Chadron State College is closing its campus Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Thursday, Dec. 22 because of winter weather conditions. Since the Fall semester has concluded, the residence halls and dining services are closed. Chadron State College will begin its Winter Break Friday, Dec. 23, and remain closed until Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Alliance, Chadron to host Holiday Basketball Tournaments
High School Basketball returns to the courts this week with Alliance and Chadron hosting Holiday Tournaments. Alliance will host Broken Bow, Boone Central and Adams Central. The Chadron Rotary Classic will feature Hemingford, Valentine, Custer SD and Chadron, with games at the Chicoine Center at Chadron State College. Both events will run December 29-30. The schedules are listed below:
Troopers, agencies assist hundreds of stranded motorists, 2 in Dawes Co.
LINCOLN, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents during this week’s winter storm and blistering cold temperatures. Troopers performed 306 motorist assists statewide on Thursday, in addition to 211 statewide on Wednesday. In many cases, troopers have used their...
