ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Comments / 0

Related
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Riverside Discovery Center announces the passing of four animals

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Riverside Discovery Center announces the passing of Ussuri (male tiger), Nika (female tiger) Mateo (cougar), and Diego (cougar). Ussuri passed away due to a confirmed Avian Influenza, Nika passed away due to possible Avian Influenza (pending pathology results), Mateo had to be euthanized due to seizures about a month and a half ago, and Diego has a possible case of Avian Influenza and ingested a piece of fire hose in his facility as a result all fire hoses were removed from the zoo.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202201103 12:12 THEFT : THEFT 800 Yellowstone Avenue/ Reported suspicious activity/ Informational case taken Informational. P202201104 13:02 BURGLARY : BREAK officers responded to 2700 block of Big Horn DR in reference to a broken window and missing property/case is active pending further investigation Open - Under Investigation. P202201104 13:02 BURGLARY...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

1 dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Scottsbluff

On Dec. 27 at approximately 6:56 p.m. Scottsbluff police were called to investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the 1400 block of East Overland. 76-year-old Ramon Martinez of Scottsbluff, was crossing East Overland from south to north between Family Dollar and Eastwood Estates. Martinez was struck by a west bound Chevrolet Suburban driven by 42-year-old Jaime Gamino of Scottsbluff.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
doniphanherald.com

Granddaughter seeks to save story of Japanese-American settlement in western Nebraska

It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport — and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Village of Hemingford Office to close due to weather

Due to the extreme temperatures the Village of Hemingford Office is changing the Holiday Hours for the next few days, the office will be closed on Thursday 12/22/22 and Friday 12/23/22 and reopen for normal Business hours on Monday 12/26/22 if you have a Utility Emergency please call the Box Butte Sheriffs Office non emergency number 762-6464, and they will contact the On-Call person.
HEMINGFORD, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, Dec. 8 - Dec. 21

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron State College to close Dec. 21, 22 due to weather

Chadron State College is closing its campus Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Thursday, Dec. 22 because of winter weather conditions. Since the Fall semester has concluded, the residence halls and dining services are closed. Chadron State College will begin its Winter Break Friday, Dec. 23, and remain closed until Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance, Chadron to host Holiday Basketball Tournaments

High School Basketball returns to the courts this week with Alliance and Chadron hosting Holiday Tournaments. Alliance will host Broken Bow, Boone Central and Adams Central. The Chadron Rotary Classic will feature Hemingford, Valentine, Custer SD and Chadron, with games at the Chicoine Center at Chadron State College. Both events will run December 29-30. The schedules are listed below:
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy