KTEN.com
East Texas family reunited with long lost dog at Ardmore shelter
ARDMORE Okla., (KTEN)-- Just a few days before Christmas, the Ardmore Animal Shelter gave a heartwarming and special gift by bringing Annie, a 10-year-old dog who had been missing for over a year, back to her family. "Oh, Annie, you don't have your collar or anything after a year,” Annie’s...
KTEN.com
Firefighters keep fast-moving Denison grass fire at bay
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A large grass fire burned through five acres of land in Denison on Tuesday afternoon. What started as a controlled burn by a neighbor quickly got out of control. The flames spread to trees and land near homes along Delphia Road, but thanks to quick...
KXII.com
Grayson Co. man losses everything in house fire
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -An early morning fire leaves a Grayson County man without a home this evening. It happened on FM 120 West of Pottsboro at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. Resident, Nolan Osborne told News 12 that he woke up to blaring smoke alarms and was able to make...
bryancountypatriot.com
Durant Police Department to host open testing event
DURANT – The Durant Police Department will host an open testing event on Friday, January 6 at 1 p.m. Open testing is a physical fitness challenge and is one of the first steps to joining the department as an officer. The police department is actively recruiting and applicants need...
Credit card skimmers: A growing problem for North Texans
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Credit card skimmers are being installed in more places than ever before, and getting back the money isn't always a guarantee. One North Texas couple learned that lesson the hard way.Kelsi DeKeyser had barely returned home from shopping when she got the fraud alert. In a matter of minutes she was on the phone with her bank, but the criminals worked faster. In one afternoon – while she was still on the phone with Wells Fargo – the crooks drained approximately $6,500 from her family's checking account. "I just felt horrible," she told CBS11. "I felt like I...
KXII.com
Burglary suspect wanted in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they suspect burglarized two homes Thursday morning. Police said John Robertson is suspected of burglarizing two homes in the Mead Cemetery and Sandpoint area. Robertson also led them on a chase. Police said there...
KXII.com
Gainesville community to host benefit dinner for 4-year-old with brain tumor
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “I just can’t wait to grow old with her. I can’t wait to watch her grow up. I can’t wait to do all of my dad and daughter stuff with her.”. 4-year-old Lennox Schemmel is described by those who love her as bubbly and energetic.
KXII.com
Veteran from Denison is paralyzed after an ATV accident
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Denison native, Josh Prado is described by friends and family as a great American hero. Prado’s longtime family friend, Rhonda Koeppen said, “He had gone to the military, then he went to the sheriff’s department, was doing several special things. He’s always just had the most outgoing personality you could ever dream of.” It appeared that Prado had everything going right for him, until Christmas day of 2021.
Celeste Man Led Authorities On Vehicle, Then Foot Pursuit From Sulphur Springs Into Rural Hopkins County
A Celeste man led authorities on a vehicle pursuit into rural Hopkins County, then a foot pursuit before being caught later Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit of a man in a pickup before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. When...
KTEN.com
Johnston County sheriff: Where are jail funds?
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has opened a public corruption case in Johnston County at the request of Sheriff Gary Dodd. In a Facebook video, Dodd maintained that county commissioners have "willfully and knowingly" refused to provide funding for the county jail. The sheriff also requested a supplemental pay raise for an employee in his office to compensate for an increase in work responsibilities. That salary bump would come out of the sheriff's office discretionary fund.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Family on Edge After Coyote Encounter
A McKinney neighborhood is on alert after a coyote killed a family’s dog. It happened Monday night in the Stone Brooke Crossing neighborhood near Virginia Parkway and Ridge Road. "It happened in a few seconds,” resident Silvio Mokotov said. Mokotov was following his 11-year-old daughter and a friend...
KXII.com
Water restored after main break in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison announced Thursday morning that the water has been restored. The City of Denison is working to repair a water main break. According to a social media post from the city, crews were working to repair the main break in the 2500 block of Loy Lake Road Wednesday afternoon.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Texas Town Has Store Where You Can Drink Beer While You Grocery Shop?
Well, I know this much, there will be no problem getting your husband to go grocery shopping with you ladies at this place. Especially, if he likes a cold one! And fellas, if you do like a cold one....maybe grocery shopping will be your thang! Recently on Tik Tok, @jasonborofka Jason Borofka went viral with over 1 million views of his video showing the grocery store in Fate, Texas that has beer available while you grocery shop! See Video Below!
KTEN.com
Sherman intersection to be closed for road project
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Part of a busy Sherman intersection will be temporary closed beginning January 4. The Texas Department of Transportation said reconstruction work on FM 1417 will require workers to shut down access to Washington Street on the west side of the intersection. That means motorists will...
KXII.com
Driver falls asleep at wheel and hits 18-wheeler
GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -Driver error is to blame for a crash on Highway 82, Wednesday afternoon. Southmayd and Whitesboro Fire responded to a call around noon near Southmayd. According to Southmayd Fire, a person driving an SUV fell asleep at the wheel and clipped the back of an eighteen-wheeler,...
KXII.com
Fire at Eisenhower Marina destroys 15 boats
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Normally views from the Eisenhower Yacht Club Marina are scenic, but on the night of December 23rd, the view was frightful. Several boats in the Marina were engulfed in flames, just after 7 in the evening. Because Lake Texoma doesn’t have its own fire response team,...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Caney PD Looking for Man Wanted for Questioning
The Caney Police Department is requesting help identifying a person of interest. The person was seen at Bubbas Bubbles laundry mat on Saturday around 4:00pm. They appear to be a white male with dark-colored hair wearing a ball cap and glasses. Caney PD believes he was driving a white pickup truck.
KTEN.com
Ardmore organization offers self-defense classes for kids
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Heroes with Hope will be hosting classes next month for law enforcement officers to teach children how to recognize a dangerous situation, and about basic self-defense techniques to protect themselves. "We've even had some things happen locally here in the past few years, where maybe...
KTEN.com
Projects continue to progress in Atoka
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Efforts to revitalize downtown Atoka continue to move forward at a brisk pace. "The city is installing additional parking. We are standing in one of the additional parking lots that is adjacent to the green space," said City of Atoka Economic Director Carol Ervin said." In Phase 2, we will have a stage, and we think we can fit about 4,500 in this green space."
