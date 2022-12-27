Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Wichita non-profit cafe opening delayed after kitchen equipment was stolen over Christmas weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Perry Warden has spent most of his working life as a special education teacher in South Central Kansas. “I got along really well with kids that had severe problems, not just small learning disabilities, but severe mental health and emotional disturbances.”. Warden left teaching in...
KWCH.com
Thieves steal air conditioner from popular Wichita burger stand
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A popular burger stand in Wichita faces frustration after being targeted by thieves just days after Christmas. Early Wednesday morning, thieves stole the air conditioner from Sport Burger, at 134 N. Hillside. Surveillance footage shows two suspects in a pickup truck. Wednesday’s theft isn’t the first...
KWCH.com
Thieves target popular burger stand in Wichita
The Wichita Thunder provided box seats and a trip to Disney World for a young fan with a rare heart condition. Newly-released video shows WPD officers rescue children from smoke-filled home. Updated: 9 hours ago. 12 News sat down with the two officers who were responding to another call when...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
wichitabyeb.com
Dining by the Children’s Alphabet: Fazoli’s
Our Dining by the Children’s Alphabet feature continues on with Letter F. For this visit, my daughter requested “sghetti”. Kids these days use all sorts of different slang, but I was raised to called it “spaghetti”. We tried to stop by a couple of other places, and they were either booked or closed. So, we ended up going to Fazoli’s located at 8520 W. Central.
wichitabyeb.com
Why I believe The Cheesecake Factory will come to Wichita in the near future
If you were to ask people in Wichita, which restaurant they want to see in Wichita, one of the most popular responses is The Cheesecake Factory. The American restaurant chain with over 200 locations across the country and what also feels like a 200-page menu is one of the most polarizing eateries in Wichita, even though there isn’t one here. The closest location is in Kansas City and Oklahoma City.
Best of both worlds: Defense attorney by day, rockstar by night
Multitalented. It's just one word to describe criminal defense attorney and musician Dan Monnat.
KWCH.com
2 injured in apartment fire near Lincoln & Rock
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:45 a.m.: Around 6:12 a.m., crews dispatched to the fire in the 1200 block of S. Longfellow and found light smoke on the bottom floor of a three-story apartment building. Crews Found a victim inside with critical injuries, and that person was taken to the hospital.
Restaurant inspections: Old milk, roaches in freezer, dirty linens, closure in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KWCH.com
Similar stories surface after Andover man unknowingly pays hundreds for car wash membership
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After FactFinder 12 helped an Andover man get more than $300 back from a local car wash, many reached out, reporting similar situations. The issue involves Zips Car Wash and people discovering that after paying for a wash, they unknowingly were charged for a membership. In...
KYTV
5-week-old chimp died from head trauma, Kansas zoo says
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – Officials at a Kansas zoo said a 5-week-old chimpanzee named Kucheza died from head trauma last week. The Sedgwick County Zoo said the baby chimp died on Thursday, Dec. 22. According to KWCH, zookeepers arrived Thursday morning to find Kucheza dead and cradled in...
Tenants deal with a week of no power at Wichita apartment complex
It's been over a week without power for some Wichitans at Brentwood Apartments.
Family fighting cancer with help of Hutch businesses
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson family, impacted by cancer, is raising funds with the help of their surrounding community. Daniel Moore is afflicted with stage four cancer. According to his wife, Jerica Moore, it has progressed very fast since they initially found out. “We believe that the symptoms started...
KWCH.com
Video shows Wichita police officers rescuing small children from smoke-filled home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video released Thursday shows Wichita police officers rescuing three young children from a smoke-filled home. The emergency situation happened last week in southeast Wichita. Thursday, 12 News sat down with the two officers who were responding to another call when the safety of a young child changed the course of their day.
KAKE TV
Early morning fire damages west Wichita home
No one was hurt in an overnight house fire in west Wichita Friday morning. The fire broke out in the basement of a home in the 300 block of N. Elder just after 12:30 Friday morning. Crews arrived on scene to find the fire in the basement and quickly put it out.
Surviving the winter without shelter: What it’s like for one Wichita couple
On the embankment of the Arkansas River, near Sim Park in Wichita, you can expect to see arching trees stretching over the water, coarse sand piling up from the riverbed and various waterfowl surviving through winter conditions. You may also come across a tent made from tarps strapped to the...
Fair GM: 2023 'last year' for Hutch Nationals
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The half-mile oval at the Kansas State Fairgrounds is going away. "2023 will be the last year for the race track," State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said Thursday. "This will be the last Hutch Nationals this summer. What we're going to do is, we're going to be looking at a brand new staging area and grandstand seating area and also doing a dirt event area. Those are some master plan things that we're looking at and then recouping some of that land where the track was."
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Taylar Mercer
A woman is worried for the safety of her granddaughter, who lives with special needs. Taylar Mercer, 23, was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, near 37th and Oliver in northeast Wichita. Taylar suffered a traumatic brain injury when she was young and functions at the level of an 8-year-old child, her grandmother shares. She said Taylar walked away from a group home with another resident.
KWCH.com
Newly-released video shows WPD officers rescue children from smoke-filled home
Thieves stole Sport Burger's air conditioner. This isn't the first time the popular burger stand was targeted. The Wichita Thunder provided box seats and a trip to Disney World for a young fan with a rare heart condition. Food sales tax rate drops Jan. 1. Updated: 6 hours ago. Kansas...
Kansas zoo confirms cause of 5-week-old chimp's death
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Veterinarians at the Sedgwick County zoo reported late Wednesday that a necropsy revealed the cause of a popular baby chimp's death was head trauma. According to the Sedgwick County Zoo, "Our team is still trying to make sense of it all, but the reality of the situation is that we will simply never know what led to chimp's injuries."
