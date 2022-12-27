Read full article on original website
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
One family who lives on a church campus decided to open their doors to 130 strangers in BuffaloRaj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's storesEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New YorkReynold AquinoBuffalo, NY
WNY emergency rescue agencies impacting lives during historic storm
Several Western New York emergency rescue agencies impacted several lives during one of Buffalo’s historic snowstorms.
‘I was exhausted, I was so frozen’: South Buffalo man rescues a 70 year-old hospital worker during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 has been hearing a growing number of stories of people stepping up to help others during the height of the blizzard. One South Buffalo man rescued an essential worker who was stuck in his car. Patrick McDonald described his experience as “horrifying,” and thought he wasn’t going to see […]
“Can you tell I’m fired up?”: Pries Avenue residents criticize City clean-up efforts
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews are working constantly, trying to clean up Buffalo. City officials expected to have all of the streets passable by Wednesday night, but on Thursday morning,some residents on Pries Avenue woke up with their street still clogged by snow. “They have to come up with a better plan because we’re suffering […]
26-year-old Buffalonian dies in blizzard, leaves behind wife and unborn son
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are now 39 people who have died in Erie County from the blizzard. Among them is 26-year-old Abdul Sharifu, who moved from the Congo to Buffalo years ago. He was just getting the next chapter of his life started. Sharifu was known to many by...
WKBW-TV
Family of Buffalo woman says she died from severe asthma attack early Monday
Lederise Curry is being mourned by her family and friends just days after they said she died from a severe asthma attack, as heavy snow surrounded her Buffalo home. The 46-year-old was a loving mother, daughter, sister, friend and aunt. "She was like a second mom to me," said her...
BBC
Barbershop owner in Buffalo opens his doors and saves lives in deadly blizzard.
A historic blizzard hit Buffalo, New York just before Christmas. When the owner of a downtown barbershop realised how dangerous conditions had become, he posted on social media encouraging anyone in need of shelter to come to his shop.
Cheektowaga police looking to identify person who helped others during blizzard
The Cheektowaga Police Department needs your help identifying the person it says helped others during the blizzard.
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
13 WHAM
More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm
Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
Buffalo Mom Who Saved Disabled Man’s Life Receives Almost $75,000 In Donations
A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Buffalo mother of three who saved an elderly disabled man's life during the blizzard. Chris Dearing, a co-worker of Joe, the elderly man, has set up the GoFundMe page to bless Sha’Kyra. Joe, who has worked at the North Park Theatre for 40 years, was rescued by Sha'Kyra and her boyfriend during the blizzard.
Listen: Jay's story melts hearts as a Buffalo blizzard Christmas miracle
When Cheektowaga Police were alerted to a glass break at the Pine Hill School on East Delevan Avenue Christmas Eve as the blizzard raged outside, officers were overwhelmed with calls and unable to investigate.
Hundreds of thousands in damages from Lonsdale Road fire, Red Cross assisting 20
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A residence on Lonsdale Road had a roof collapse causing nearly $400,000 in total damages on Monday morning, officials said. The fire happened just before 8:40 a.m. at 108 Lonsdale Road. A roof collapse caused nearly $225,000 in damages, while exposure damages to three nearby houses totaled almost $400,000 in damages. […]
Local Wegmans steps up to help feed hospital during winter storm
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — With so many stores forced to shut down from the winter storm over the holiday weekend, thousands of Western New Yorkers were left without a place to find food. Wegmans on Military Road in Niagara Falls, looking for a way to help, opened briefly on...
denver7.com
Buffalo woman saves man with severe frostbite
A Buffalo, New York, woman saved an elderly man suffering from severe frostbite during a recent blizzard. Sha'kyra Aughtry found him screaming for help on her street early Christmas Eve. Aughtry tried calling emergency responders, but no one came because of the road conditions. She turned to Facebook for help.
Poloncarz apologizes to community in final blizzard briefing as death toll rises to 39
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz opened by apologizing to the community and Buffalo for his tirade attacking Mayor Byron Brown and city snow removal efforts during a similar briefing Wednesday.
2 Buffalo women help stabbing victim
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two women were left rattled Tuesday night after they say they helped someone who was stabbed near Seneca Liquors on Seneca Street. When 2 On Your Side's photojournalist arrived at the scene there was no police presence but there was blood on the ground. One witness tells us she saw the man stabbed outside and rushed to help him get into the store.
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for blizzard victims
The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was set to lift early Thursday.
Top Buffalo area official says he bears ‘full responsibility’ for timing of travel ban amid storm
A top Buffalo-area official said he bears “full responsibility” for the criticized timing of local authorities issuing a travel ban ahead of an intense winter storm that has killed nearly 40 people in the area as of Thursday. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted on Wednesday that he does not know if instituting a ban…
Clean-up disputes continue as Cheektowaga plow workers walk off the job for two hours
(Correction: This story has been updated to show that Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski referred to social media posts by Councilman Brian Pilarski as “hinging on libel and slander” after the quote was incorrectly attributed as a reference to another party.) CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Highway Superintendent Mark Wegner confirmed to News 4 that highway […]
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
