Getzville, NY

13 WHAM

More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm

Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
denver7.com

Buffalo woman saves man with severe frostbite

A Buffalo, New York, woman saved an elderly man suffering from severe frostbite during a recent blizzard. Sha'kyra Aughtry found him screaming for help on her street early Christmas Eve. Aughtry tried calling emergency responders, but no one came because of the road conditions. She turned to Facebook for help.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 Buffalo women help stabbing victim

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two women were left rattled Tuesday night after they say they helped someone who was stabbed near Seneca Liquors on Seneca Street. When 2 On Your Side's photojournalist arrived at the scene there was no police presence but there was blood on the ground. One witness tells us she saw the man stabbed outside and rushed to help him get into the store.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Clean-up disputes continue as Cheektowaga plow workers walk off the job for two hours

(Correction: This story has been updated to show that Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski referred to social media posts by Councilman Brian Pilarski as “hinging on libel and slander” after the quote was incorrectly attributed as a reference to another party.) CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Highway Superintendent Mark Wegner confirmed to News 4 that highway […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY

