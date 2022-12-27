Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd to perform on Miley Cyrus' New Year's special

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Actress and singer Miley Cyrus tweeted Tuesday that Fletcher, Sia, Latto and Rae Sremmurd are set to perform on her live New Year's Eve party on NBC.

Latto is confirmed as a performer for Miley Cyrus' New Year's special on NBC Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Country music legend Dolly Parton is co-hosting the special, which will include appearances by Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don't Destroy from Saturday Night Live .

NEW YEAR, NEW PERFORMERS. Fletcher, Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd and more are joining @DollyParton and I for Miley's New Years Eve Party live on NBC! pic.twitter.com/9Qghw79qqy — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 27, 2022

The show is slated to air live on Saturday from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. EST.

It will also be livestreamed on Peacock.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com