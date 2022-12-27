Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Should You Hold On to AmEx (AXP) Stock in Your Portfolio?
AXP - Free Report) remains well-poised for growth due to improved discount revenues, innovative card offerings, an advanced digital solutions suite and a strong financial position. Zacks Rank & Price Performance. American Express carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. The stock has gained 6.2% in the past six...
Zacks.com
Implied Volatility Surging for Dine Brands (DIN) Stock Options
DIN - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $30.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
LPLA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $212.99, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zacks.com
Is Nine Energy Service (NINE) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
NINE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
Global Partners LP (GLP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 28th
ARCE - Free Report) is an educational software development company which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.6% downward over the last 60 days. CarMax (. KMX - Free Report) is the largest retailer of used...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss...
Zacks.com
Implied Volatility Surging for Southwestern Energy (SWN) Stock Options
SWN - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $1 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 28th
RRR - Free Report) : This company which develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Price and Consensus. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
Zacks.com
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Illumina (ILMN) Stock?
ILMN - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $145.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Midwest Holding (MDWT) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) is a Strong Buy Stock Now
ORCC - Free Report) is well-poised to grow on the back of a high interest rate environment, a diversified portfolio and a solid inorganic growth strategy. Shares of ORCC have climbed 13.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 5% growth. Owl Rock Capital, with a market...
Zacks.com
Nucor (NUE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
NUE - Free Report) closed at $134.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of the steel company...
Zacks.com
Why Meritage Homes (MTH) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Zacks.com
Amgen (AMGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AMGN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $263.16, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest...
Zacks.com
3 Beaten-Down Drug Stocks Poised for a Turnaround in 2023
The drug and the biotech sector took a beating in 2022, despite showing signs of revival early on, as increasing interest rates, rising inflation and an uncertain macro environment had an adverse impact on major economies. As the pandemic lost steam, demand for COVID-19 treatments declined, thereby impacting the top line of the companies, which had successfully developed treatments to combat the spread or were developing treatments for the same.
Zacks.com
Chevron (CVX), Hyzon to Invest in Renewable Fuels Company
CVX - Free Report) has committed to partner with Hyzon Motors (. HYZN - Free Report) , according to a filing with the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission by the fuel-cell truck manufacturer. Per the agreement, Chevron’s New Energies division and Hyzon Zero Carbon — a subsidiary of the New...
Zacks.com
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Super Micro (SMCI) Stock
SMCI - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this server technology company...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) a Buy Now?
PYPL - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this technology platform and digital payments company have...
Zacks.com
Is Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
Comments / 0