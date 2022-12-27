Overnight Altercation At I-95 Rest Stop In Fairfield Under Investigation

A person was attacked at the I-95 Fairfield rest stop. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State police are investigating after a man was found attacked at an I-95 rest stop.

The incident took place in the Town of Fairfield around 10:30 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 26, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Troopers responded to reports of a physical altercation at the stop.

Upon arrival, one person was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

Further details have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.