• Looking back on 2022, I did not make a New Year’s Resolution. One of the best memories I have of 2022 is going to Arnolds Park last year because it was so fun. One of the worst memories I have of 2022 is my dog getting hit by a car because it was on my birthday week. Looking ahead to 2023, a bad habit I am going to break is procrastinating to do my schoolwork. I want to learn crochet. If I could travel anywhere, I would travel to the Bahamas because it’s beautiful. I hope to be more like myself. A new food I would like to try is macaroons because they look YUMMY. In 2023, I promise to be good. Happy New Year! — Jaelyn.

VERMILLION, SD ・ 16 HOURS AGO