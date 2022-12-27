ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Man found dead in car on Jacksonville’s Eastside, police say foul play not suspected

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a car on the Eastside on Monday night.

JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called to the 1400 block of Van Buren Street and found a unresponsive man in his 30s inside a locked car.

Crews forced their way into the vehicle and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, JSO said during a briefing in the parking lot of the Little Rock Baptist Church at 1418 Van Buren Street on the investigation.

JSO Homicide and Crime Scene detectives responded to investigate. Police say foul play is not suspected in the man’s death at this time.

Anyone with information that can assist police is asked to call JSO’s non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS. They can also provide information online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

