Oswego, NY

iheartoswego.com

Michelle M. Ingleston – December 22, 2022 Featured

Michelle M. Ingleston, 61, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 22, 2022, at her home. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of Charlotte Haynes Cahill of Scriba and the late Robert Cahill and had attended Oswego schools. She was a cook at the Cabaret for many years.
iheartoswego.com

Michael A. Sirchia – December 25, 2022 Featured

Michael A. Sirchia, 94, of Oswego died Sunday December 25, 2022 in Bishop’s Rehabilitation Center, Syracuse. Mr. Sirchia was born in Brooklyn, NY the son of the late Salvatore and Mary (Russo) Sirchia. He worked as a butcher for forty years at B & M Meat Market in Long Island, and eight years for the Laborer’s Local #214 Oswego, NY, and retiring in 1990 after working three years at Raymour and Flanigan Furniture. Mr. Sirchia was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Scriba, the Scriba Seniors Group, and a former volunteer for the Red Cross Blood Drive.
Eagle Newspapers

Falso appointed to Baldwinsville Board of Ed

BALDWINSVILLE – The Baldwinsville Board of Education appointed Denise Falso to the vacant board seat at the Dec. 5 board meeting. Denise previously served on the school board from July 2019 to June 2022. The board seat was vacated by Frank Matus, who resigned in October. Falso and her...
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: December 18 – December 24

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: December 18 – December 24. The Compass Federal Credit Union recently donated $200 to the Fulton Fire Department towards the purchase of fire investigation equipment such as: waterproof toolboxes, tapes measures and tools and investigative fire scenes equipment. See the full story here.
iheartoswego.com

Oswego County Sending Aid to Hard-Hit Erie County Featured

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced a convoy of highway department staff and equipment are heading to Erie County to assist in cleanup efforts after Winter Storm Elliott dropped more than four feet of snow in some areas. Seven highway department employees and heavy equipment left Oswego County this...
Oswego County Today

Aqua Spa Float Center Temporarily Closed

Oswego, NY – Aqua Spa Float Center announced a temporary closure due to a water pipe break at the 120 E. First Street property in Oswego. Owners Tammy Wilkinson & Terry LeRoi say the 6,500 square foot facility will need to be dried out, sanitized and renovated in the coming days.
WKTV

Coast Guard Auxiliary's Sylvan Beach Flotilla 26 looking for people to join team

SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. -- Leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary's Sylvan Beach Flotilla 26 are in need of a few people to join their team. They are looking for individuals to help promote boating safety and support Coast Guard search and rescue. According to Flotilla Commander John Conroy and Vice Commander Sara Barden, the Coast Guard Auxiliary has something for almost anyone because there are so many different roles.
WHEC TV-10

Three arrested after chase across two counties

New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
wwnytv.com

Cicero man dies in snowmobile crash

WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A Cicero man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Brett McGowan was operating a snowmobile on trail C-4-A in the town of West Turin around 6:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.
tourcounsel.com

Destiny USA | Shopping complex in Syracuse, New York

Destiny USA is a gigantic mall in the city of Syracuse, New York. With over 200 shops, restaurants and entertainment venues it is a must stop for shopping if you are in upstate New York. There are also many places in this mall to have fun including: laser tag, climbing...
iheartoswego.com

Adopt A Pet Today: Jerry, A Sweet Boy Featured

Say hello to Jerry. Jerry came to us with his brother Ben. Ben has since been adopted but Jerry is still here. He loves attention and all the pets in the world. This sweet boy will need a little time to get used to his new home. Jerry lived in a home with dogs and other cats and would do fine with or without furry siblings. We do suggest you give him a week or two to get used to his surroundings. Jerry is neutered, up to date on vaccines, FIV/Felv negative, and ready for his forever home.
WKTV

Oneida County ADA running for Utica City Court judge

UTICA, N.Y. – Assistant District Attorney Grant Garramone, also the executive administrative assistant to the Oneida County district attorney, has announced he’s running for Utica City Court judge. Garramone has been an ADA since 1996 and currently manages daily operations at the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office. He...
Syracuse.com

CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)

A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
