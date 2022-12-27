Say hello to Jerry. Jerry came to us with his brother Ben. Ben has since been adopted but Jerry is still here. He loves attention and all the pets in the world. This sweet boy will need a little time to get used to his new home. Jerry lived in a home with dogs and other cats and would do fine with or without furry siblings. We do suggest you give him a week or two to get used to his surroundings. Jerry is neutered, up to date on vaccines, FIV/Felv negative, and ready for his forever home.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO