Michelle M. Ingleston – December 22, 2022 Featured
Michelle M. Ingleston, 61, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 22, 2022, at her home. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of Charlotte Haynes Cahill of Scriba and the late Robert Cahill and had attended Oswego schools. She was a cook at the Cabaret for many years.
Michael A. Sirchia – December 25, 2022 Featured
Michael A. Sirchia, 94, of Oswego died Sunday December 25, 2022 in Bishop’s Rehabilitation Center, Syracuse. Mr. Sirchia was born in Brooklyn, NY the son of the late Salvatore and Mary (Russo) Sirchia. He worked as a butcher for forty years at B & M Meat Market in Long Island, and eight years for the Laborer’s Local #214 Oswego, NY, and retiring in 1990 after working three years at Raymour and Flanigan Furniture. Mr. Sirchia was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Scriba, the Scriba Seniors Group, and a former volunteer for the Red Cross Blood Drive.
Falso appointed to Baldwinsville Board of Ed
BALDWINSVILLE – The Baldwinsville Board of Education appointed Denise Falso to the vacant board seat at the Dec. 5 board meeting. Denise previously served on the school board from July 2019 to June 2022. The board seat was vacated by Frank Matus, who resigned in October. Falso and her...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: December 18 – December 24
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: December 18 – December 24. The Compass Federal Credit Union recently donated $200 to the Fulton Fire Department towards the purchase of fire investigation equipment such as: waterproof toolboxes, tapes measures and tools and investigative fire scenes equipment. See the full story here.
Oswego County Sending Aid to Hard-Hit Erie County Featured
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced a convoy of highway department staff and equipment are heading to Erie County to assist in cleanup efforts after Winter Storm Elliott dropped more than four feet of snow in some areas. Seven highway department employees and heavy equipment left Oswego County this...
Aqua Spa Float Center Temporarily Closed
Oswego, NY – Aqua Spa Float Center announced a temporary closure due to a water pipe break at the 120 E. First Street property in Oswego. Owners Tammy Wilkinson & Terry LeRoi say the 6,500 square foot facility will need to be dried out, sanitized and renovated in the coming days.
Coast Guard Auxiliary's Sylvan Beach Flotilla 26 looking for people to join team
SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. -- Leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary's Sylvan Beach Flotilla 26 are in need of a few people to join their team. They are looking for individuals to help promote boating safety and support Coast Guard search and rescue. According to Flotilla Commander John Conroy and Vice Commander Sara Barden, the Coast Guard Auxiliary has something for almost anyone because there are so many different roles.
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Councilor LaToya Allen to host 10U Salt City Renegades
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Common Council announced today that Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Councilor LaToya Allen will host the ten-and-under Salt City Renegades in recognition of their 2022 AYF National Championship. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. and will take place on the steps...
Three arrested after chase across two counties
New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
Cicero man dies in snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A Cicero man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Brett McGowan was operating a snowmobile on trail C-4-A in the town of West Turin around 6:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.
City of Syracuse to Close Offices Monday, Jan. 2 for New Year Holiday
Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed for the New Year holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day for the entire week. The yard waste drop-off site at the Department of Public Works, located at 1200 Canal...
Rochester man shot overnight on Cameron St., RPD investigating
According to RPD, the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.
Red Cross aids ten people after devastating fire destroys home in Constantina
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross were busy Tuesday morning, December 27 when they received a house fire call out of Constantia in Oswego County. The fire broke out in a single-level home located on Salt Road in the Town of Constantia around […]
Rochester recognizes work of 100-year-old woman on birthday with proclamation
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday, Rochester resident Rosa Wims turned 100 years old. To celebrate, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans presented Wims with a Proclamation alongside City Councilmember Mitch Gruber. Evans said Wims has done a lot of great things in her life for the Rochester Community. She was one of the first Black licensed professional […]
Destiny USA | Shopping complex in Syracuse, New York
Destiny USA is a gigantic mall in the city of Syracuse, New York. With over 200 shops, restaurants and entertainment venues it is a must stop for shopping if you are in upstate New York. There are also many places in this mall to have fun including: laser tag, climbing...
Adopt A Pet Today: Jerry, A Sweet Boy Featured
Say hello to Jerry. Jerry came to us with his brother Ben. Ben has since been adopted but Jerry is still here. He loves attention and all the pets in the world. This sweet boy will need a little time to get used to his new home. Jerry lived in a home with dogs and other cats and would do fine with or without furry siblings. We do suggest you give him a week or two to get used to his surroundings. Jerry is neutered, up to date on vaccines, FIV/Felv negative, and ready for his forever home.
Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church Free Will Dinners Cancelled For Jan./Feb.
OSWEGO – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church located at 45 E. Utica Street – due to necessary kitchen renovations, will not be offering a free will dinner in January or February. Church members are sorry for the inconvenience and are hoping to begin the monthly free will...
AG investigating 15 year-old killed during police pursuit in Homer
The New York State Attorney General's Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.
Oneida County ADA running for Utica City Court judge
UTICA, N.Y. – Assistant District Attorney Grant Garramone, also the executive administrative assistant to the Oneida County district attorney, has announced he’s running for Utica City Court judge. Garramone has been an ADA since 1996 and currently manages daily operations at the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office. He...
CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)
A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
