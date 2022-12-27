ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New Florida laws in 2023 include toll credits, property insurance, school books, more

By Jim Turner
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2xSf_0jvaoW6B00

Beefed up lobbying restrictions and breaks for motorists who frequently use toll roads are among state laws and other changes that will arrive with the new year.

The laws, passed during this year’s regular legislative session and special sessions, also include making available land-preservation money, allowing local governments to publish legal notices online instead of in newspapers and ending a long-controversial practice in the property-insurance system.

Most of the bills that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed this year took effect on July 1 or upon his signature. But here are some changes that will take effect Sunday:

Lobbying: New laws ( HB 7001 and HB 7003 ) will carry out a constitutional amendment that voters overwhelmingly passed in 2018 to expand from two years to six years the time that certain officials will have to wait to start lobbying after leaving government positions. The restrictions will apply to lawmakers, state agency heads, judges and many local officials.

Toll credits: During a December special session, lawmakers approved a measure ( SB 6-A ) that will provide 50% credits to motorists who record 35 or more toll-road trips in a month. The program will last for a year, with lawmakers agreeing to spend $500 million to help toll agencies cover lost revenue.

Disaster assistance: Responding to the 2021 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, lawmakers approved making property tax rebates available when residential properties are rendered uninhabitable for 30 days. During the December special session, lawmakers passed a measure ( SB 4-A ) to offer similar rebates to property owners who sustained damage in Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. Property owners will be able to apply to county property appraisers between Jan. 1 and April 1.

Land preservation: Part of the state budget will free up $300 million within the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for land acquisition.

Public notices: Lawmakers approved a measure ( HB 7049 ) that will allow local governments to publish legal notices on county websites instead of in newspapers. Local governments in counties with fewer than 160,000 residents must first hold public hearings to determine if residents have sufficient access to the internet.

Property insurance: Lawmakers during the December special session approved ending a controversial practice known as assignment of benefits for property insurance. The practice involves homeowners signing over claims to contractors, who then pursue payments from insurers. The prohibition on assignment of benefits ( SB 2-A ) will apply to policies issued on or after Jan. 1.

Workers’ compensation rates: An average 8.4% decrease in workers’ compensation insurance rates will take effect in January, marking the sixth consecutive year that average rates have decreased.

Appellate courts: Florida’s appellate courts will be revamped Jan. 1 under a law ( HB 7027 ) that created a 6th District Court of Appeal and revised the jurisdictions of the 1st District Court of Appeal, the 2nd District Court of Appeal and the 5th District Court of Appeal.

Miya’s law: Lawmakers passed a measure ( SB 898 ) that will require apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees. The bill, dubbed “Miya’s Law,” came after the death of 19-year-old Miya Marcano, a Valencia College student who went missing from her Orlando apartment in September and was found dead a week later. The suspected killer, who later committed suicide, worked as a maintenance worker at Marcano’s apartment complex.

School book selection: As part of a broader education bill ( HB 1467 ), lawmakers required that a training program be available as of Jan. 1 for school librarians, media specialists and others involved in the selection of school library materials. The program is aimed, in part, at providing access to “age-appropriate materials and library resources.”

Newborn screenings: A measure ( SB 292 ) will require hospitals and other state-licensed birthing facilities to test newborns for congenital cytomegalovirus if the infants fail hearing tests. The virus can cause hearing loss in infants.

Comments / 5

Related
floridabulldog.org

Five Florida local politicians sue state to block new get-tough lobbying ban

A quintet of local politicians from Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Leon counties is seeking to block a new state law enacting tougher lobbying restrictions on elected officials. On Dec. 21, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Rene Garcia, South Miami Mayor Javier Fernandez, Miami Shores Council Member Crystal Wagar, Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard and Leon County Commissioner William “Bill” Proctor filed a federal lawsuit alleging the stringent measures taking effect on New Year’s Eve violate their constitutional rights.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

New property insurance laws take effect January 1

TAMPA, Fla. — New property insurance laws will take effect on January 1, just weeks after the details were hammed out by Florida lawmakers. SB 2A, which addresses Florida’s property insurance industry, was passed in a special session mid-December. The changes were made following a catastrophic hurricane season on top of what has been an already troubled property insurance market.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

New Florida landlord, property manager laws in effect Jan. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new law for Florida property managers and landlords will take effect next week. Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, landlords will be required to keep an accurate log of everyone who has been issued a copy of an apartment key. The law will also require landlords and property managers to set up systems for returning and tracking who is in possession of keys.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health

The‭ ‬2018‭ ‬tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health.‭ ‬Then-Gov.‭ ‬Rick Scott‭ ‬and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision‭ ‬– to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health.‭ ‬Today,‭ ‬thanks to great leadership,‭ ‬that vision is becoming a reality.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

FPL and DUKE customers prepare for 2023 new rate increase

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many who start the happy new year are not so happy about the electric bills they’ll be seeing in 2023. Both FPL and Duke Energy customers will see increases after the Florida Public Service Commission approved the increases. On average, per 1000 kilowatt hour usage,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Why are flags at half-staff in Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton. Flags will be flown half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, and the City […]
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
50K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy