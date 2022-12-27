Read full article on original website
AEW Dark (12/27) Stream & Results: Billie Starkz, Daddy Magic, Angelico, More Set For Action
AEW Dark (12/27) The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) def. The Hughes Brothers (Terrell Hughes & Terrence Hughes) “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard def. Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson) Evil Uno def. Blake Li. Red Velvet def. Billie Starkz. The Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) (with JT Davidson) vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (12/30/22)
AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s new Rampage episode, which you can see below:. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Trent Beretta. TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Kiera Hogan. Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta. Jon Moxley in-ring interview. Jamie Hayter promo. Sting & Darby Allin speak...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes And Seth Rollins Top The Bump's List Of The Top Ten WWE Matches Of 2022
The end of the year leads to people feeling the need to reminisce, and that is often the case with professional wrestling too, as fans and pundits alike rank the best and worst of the previous 365 days. That includes the team behind the WWE show, "The Bump," as they have broken down what they believe are the top 10 WWE matches of 2022.
PWMania
Backstage News on Dragon Lee Signing With WWE, His AEW’s Appearance Drawing Interest
Dragon Lee is the most recent major star to sign with WWE, as he announced the news during Wednesday night’s AAA Noche de Campeones. It turns out that prior to AEW featuring him on television without a contract, WWE was not considering signing Dragon Lee. Dave Meltzer discussed the...
PWMania
WWE Celebrating 20 Years of Shelton Benjamin, Shawn Michaels and Benjamin Comment
WWE is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of veteran Superstar Shelton Benjamin. Benjamin signed his WWE developmental contract on January 10, 2000. He reported to the OVW developmental territory, where he worked several non-televised main roster live events as well as WWE Sunday Night Heat tapings. On the December 26, 2002 episode of SmackDown, Benjamin made his official main roster debut, forming Team Angle with Charlie Haas and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.
411mania.com
WWE Live Events Results From Atlanta: Steel Cage Match Main Event
WWE held a live event last night in Atlanta as part of their holiday tour, with a steel cage match in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s title went to a no contest when Bayley interfered.
ComicBook
Kenny Omega Teases NJPW Reunion on AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is a young promotion, but a number of its storylines harken back to deep-rooted history from across the professional wrestling landscape. At AEW's inaugural event, AEW Double or Nothing 2019, two of the top-billed matches in Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho utilized each feud's storied past in WWE and NJPW, respectively. Omega's reunion with the Young Bucks and the Good Brothers had direct references to the five men's time together in Bullet Club. Even recently, Jake Hager's efforts to recruit Claudio Castagnoli to the Jericho Appreciation Society teased a Real Americans reunion.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Preview w/ Kevin Kelly, Francesco Akira, Gideon Grey | NJPW Bread Club
The Bread Club breaks down the card, from top to bottom, give predictions and are joined by a star studded lineup to talk Wrestle Kingdom 17. The Voice of NJPW, Kevin Kelly returns to talk about the historic event. They are joined by 1/2 of the NJPW IWGP JR Heavyweight Tag Team Champions as Francesco Akira talks about his first ever Tokyo Dome match & lastly they are joined by the only Lord in all of NJPW, Mr Lord Gideon Grey. If you are preparing for Wrestle Kingdom 17, this is the show for you.
Paige VanZant Reveals Foot Injury
Paige VanZant is dealing with an injury. VanZant took to Instagram to reveal she broken three bones in her foot and is currently sidelined. VanZant is signed to AEW, but hasn't wrestled since making her in-ring debut at AEW Double or Nothing when she teamed with Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky to defeat Tay Conti, Sammy Guevara, & Frankie Kazarian.
Ethan Page: Jim Ross Has Given Me A Lot Of Tools To Succeed
Ethan Page has high praise for Jim Ross. Page has become a breakout star for AEW in 2022, most recently wrestling Bryan Danielson on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Page made it to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament before losing to Ricky Starks. Though he's been wrestling for...
Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews, Trick Williams vs, Axiom, And More Set For 1/3 WWE NXT
Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes will clash on the January 3 episode of NXT. On the December 20 episode, Crews returned to NX and discussed his loss to NXT Champion bron Breakker at NXT Deadline. He made it clear that he intends to earn another title, and he got into a heated confrontation with Carmelo Hayes, as the former NXT North American Champion also wants a shot at the gold. On the December 27 episode, WWE announced that the two stars will face off next week.
Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks Announced For 1/4 AEW Dynamite
Ricky Starks and Chris Jericho will kick off the new year by facing each other on AEW Dynamite. After engaging in a war of words on the December 21 edition of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and Ricky Starks are set to meet in singles action on the first Dynamite of 2023. Jericho offered Starks the chance to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. When Starks firmly turned him down and insulted him, the JAS beat him up until Action Andretti made the save.
Dax Harwood Was Offended Colt Cabana Made Fun Of His Accent When FTR Joined AEW
Dax Harwood discusses his relationship with Colt Cabana. The infamous CM Punk press conference at AEW All Out began with Punk taking aim at Colt Cabana. The former friends turned into enemies after Cabana sued Punk for over $1 million following their court victory against WWE doctor Christopher Amann in August 2018. Punk countersued and the lawsuits were eventually settled and dismissed in September 2019.
Lance Archer Willing To 'Slowly Rebuild' In AEW, Still Wants To Work With Jake Roberts
Lance Archer has been in NJPW in recent months, taking part of World Tag League and team with Minoru Suzuki. Before making the trip to Japan, Archer had been a regular on AEW Dark programming, but not AEW Dynamite or AEW Rampage. Following the final bout of Suzuki-gun at the...
Sting: I've Plotted Out My Endgame; Darby Will Be A Part Of It, I Won't Have A Singles Match
Sting has an idea of what the endgame of his career looks like. Time and age often transcend the sport of pro wrestling, but this is most certainly the case when it comes to the living legend Sting. For nearly 40 years, Sting has been a force inside and outside of the squared circle, as he has competed in WWE, WCW, TNA/IMPACT, NWA, and AAA, along with All Elite Wrestling, where he currently resides.
WWE NXT (12/27/2022) Results: Wes Lee vs. Tony D'Angelo, Battle For the Bar Match, Schism In Action.
WWE NXT (12/27/2022). - NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (c) vs. Tony D'Angelo (w/ Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo). - Battle For The Bar: Fallon Henley (w/ Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs) vs. Kiana James (w/ Giovanna Eburneo). - Drew Gulak Host Seminar. - Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid &...
2022 Best & Worst Moments: CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Vince McMahon, Mandy Rose, More | Fightful Roundtable
Episode 12 of Fightful Roundtable looks back on the best and worst moments of 2022: from Sami Zayn's work with The Bloodline to CM Punk's explosive Brawl Out press conference and Vince McMahon's retirement and Mandy Rose's release. Joining host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) is Alicia Atout, Ella Jay and Connor Casey.
AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash (12/28): Samoa Joe Set To Defend TNT Gold, Best Of Seven Continues
It's Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and you know what that means!. On the final Wednesday of 2022, AEW plans on closing out the year with a smash, a New Year's Smash. Tonight, All Elite Wrestling presents the final AEW Dynamite of 2022. Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and more will be in action. Samoa Joe will also defend his TNT Championship and we will get the penultimate, and potentially final, match in the series between Death Triangle and The Elite.
Watch: Yuya Uemura and Delirious vs. The Good Hands | BTI Dec. 29, 2022
Watch IMPACT Wrestling Before The IMPACT for December 29. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Stardom Dream Queendom Results (12/29/22): Syuri vs. Giulia, KAIRI, And More
STARDOM closed out another great year for the promotion with the second annual Stardom Dream Queendom show on Thursday. The main event featured Giulia getting her second shot at Syuri and the World of Stardom Championship after winning the 5STAR Grand Prix to earn the opportunity. Other matches on the card included Saya Kamitani trying to continue her record pace as Wonder of Stardom Champion against Diana's Haruka Umesaki, meltear looking to fend off the invading 7Upp team of Nanae Takahashi and Yuu, and Prominence trying to become champions for the first time in STARDOM by challenging Oedo Tai for the Artist of Stardom Championship. Plus KAIRI went one-on-one with Utami Hayashishita for the first time ever!
Fightful
