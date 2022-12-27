Read full article on original website
Related
thekatynews.com
Toyota ShareLunker Program Launches 37th Season This Weekend
Anglers across Texas and the nation have their calendars marked for opening day of a new Toyota ShareLunker season. The 37th season kicks off New Year’s Day as anglers cast their lines in hopes of landing a Legacy Lunker largemouth bass (13-plus pounds) in Texas’ world-class fisheries. The...
thekatynews.com
Cinco Ranch Branch Library Adds New Programs For Infants & Families To Weekly Youth Activities
Mother Goose Time — for pre-walking infants from age 1 month to 12 months – will take place on Tuesdays, from 10:15 to 10:45 am. This activity provides caregiver/infant multisensory circle-time activities — including simple sign language, folksongs and lullabies, and finger plays — that are especially designed to stimulate babies’ social, emotional, and physical development through rhythm and music. Attendance is limited and registration is required.
Comments / 0