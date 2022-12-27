Mother Goose Time — for pre-walking infants from age 1 month to 12 months – will take place on Tuesdays, from 10:15 to 10:45 am. This activity provides caregiver/infant multisensory circle-time activities — including simple sign language, folksongs and lullabies, and finger plays — that are especially designed to stimulate babies’ social, emotional, and physical development through rhythm and music. Attendance is limited and registration is required.

