Norwalk, CT

For 3rd Consecutive Year, the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum to Win USA Today’s 10Best Holiday Historic Home Tours in the U.S.

 3 days ago
hamlethub.com

Westport Wine Event Provides Tasting for a Cause, Tickets Now On Sale!

Purchase tickets (beginning Dec. 15) HERE. This spring, Westport and other area residents can sip, shop and socialize at an exclusive, local event to help support Connecticut children fighting cancer. Sunset Wine Party is hosting this inaugural Westport event - a festive, upscale wine-tasting evening at the Inn at Longshore on March 19th, 2023, with all net proceeds benefiting Berni & Murcer, a local non-profit which supports area children on a cancer journey.
WESTPORT, CT
cottagesgardens.com

Positively Presidential: A Westport Property Two U.S. Presidents Are Believed to Have Visited Seeks $2.6M

History buffs already know that house-hunting in Connecticut can uncover gems. And, one estate currently on the market definitely intrigues in that department. Records reveal that the historic Westport property at 52 Weston Road may have hosted both George Washington and Abraham Lincoln as well as Frederick Law Olmsted, whose landscape design credits include Central Park. While the current Colonial-style home was built in 1806, the former presidents are said to have visited a prior dwelling on the estate, with Washington on a mission to raise funds for Revolutionary War efforts, or so the story goes.
WESTPORT, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Column: A decade of memorable eating in and around Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Four hundred and eight weeks ago, I started writing the Not Bread Alone column. Chris Bosak, business editor at The Norwalk Hour, took a chance on a recently retired restaurant guy to write a weekly column on restaurants, food and wine. He was pretty brave. It was my first writing gig.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hudson Valley Post

DCSPCA Adopted Pup Shines On Cover of CT Dog Magazine

A dog that was once living in one Hudson Valley animal shelter is now a rising star across the border in Connecticut, featured on the front cover of Connecticut Dog Magazine. Charlie, formerly known as Tank when he was a young pup at the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, is thriving with his family in New Milford CT and enjoying his time in the spotlight.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Railroad Bridge Hit

2022-012-29@2:02pm–#Milford CT– Report of a railroad bridge struck by a tractor-trailer on Old Gate Lane. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
MILFORD, CT
zip06.com

A German Cottage Bread Bakery

One of my neighbors, Anna, recently pointed me in the direction of a bread bakery I did not know about. BROTworkshop, 182 Reservoir Road, Killingworth, is an artisan home bakery specializing in traditional European sourdough cultures “mixed with new ideas.” A Connecticut licensed cottage food operation, BROT bakes breads to order in their home kitchen. They also offer classes, and they look pretty popular, because the classes are booked through the end of February. There are a few seats available in the March class. Find out more at brotworkshop.com.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford Mayor Blake Announces Christmas Tree Pickup Schedule, Recycling of Christmas Trees is Encouraged

The Milford Public Works Department will pick up Christmas trees again this year. However, Mayor Benjamin G. Blake is encouraging residents to recycle their trees. Anyone wishing to recycle trees can bring them to the Walnut Beach or Tri-Beach Parking Lots on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The Department of Public Works will be there to chip the trees.
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Darien: Athena's Boutique Shop

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Athena's Boutique...
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Lifelong Ridgefield resident Irene (Baxter) Scala, 91, has died

Irene (Baxter) Scala, age 91, of Ridgefield, died peacefully at home on December 27, 2022. Irene is survived by her husband, Carl Scala, of Ridgefield, four children Claudia (Dave) of Wilson, NC; John (Kim) of Ridgefield; Elizabeth Dietle (John) of Middletown and Nancy of Fairfield, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Paul.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
zip06.com

A New Gathering Place

I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

COVID-19 Testing Resources Available In Norwalk

Norwalk Health Department Highlights New Community Testing Resources Available for Residents. (NORWALK, Connecticut) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced yesterday that they are shifting their COVID-19 testing and treatment resources, resulting in testing changes here in the City of Norwalk. Today, Thursday, December 29th, will be the last day of community testing at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion site in Norwalk.
NORWALK, CT

