Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local landscape artist competes in United Nations Soil Cake ContestSoil MonsterAvondale, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby fieldRoger MarshDelaware State
In 2010, a pregnant 15-year-old girl vanished after she refused to get an abortion. Where is Janteyl Johnson?Fatim HemrajNewark, DE
What is Wilmington, Delaware Known For?East Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Related
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Milford Man for Shooting Incident
The Delaware State Police have arrested 65-year-old E. Keith Hudson of Milford, Delaware on numerous felony charges following a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday evening in Milford. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 6:38 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Knollac Drive and Surrey Court regarding a subject shooting...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Tractor Trailer
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer that occurred in the Wilmington area early this morning. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 2:03 a.m., a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia was traveling southbound on Interstate 495. The Freightliner exited the travel lanes and came to a stop in the gore area between the southbound lanes of I-495 and the exit ramp to Route 141. At the time, a 2021 Honda HRV was traveling southbound on I-495 and attempted to take the exit onto the ramp for Route 141. The Honda failed to remain within a lane of travel and entered the gore area. The front center of the Honda struck the rear right corner of the trailer in the gore area.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Searching for Man Who Fled From Traffic Stop
The Delaware State Police are searching for 36-year-old Miekel Grant of Wilmington, Delaware after he fled from troopers during a traffic stop early this morning. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 1:21 a.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2015 white Honda Accord parked behind the Superlodge motel and McDonald’s restaurant located at 3010 New Castle Avenue in New Castle. The trooper saw the operator of the Accord speaking with a female standing at the driver’s door. The trooper followed the Accord as it left the parking lot and noticed that it failed to properly stop for the posted stop sign at West Avenue. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on Memorial Drive and contacted the driver and only occupant, identified as Miekel Grant. The trooper detected signs of impairment with Grant and attempted to begin a DUI investigation. However, Grant fled from the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. Troopers began pursuing the Accord for a short time, but the pursuit was discontinued due to Grant’s reckless driving.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday night in the Wilmington area that resulted in the arrest of Christopher McCabe, 29, of Newark, DE for vehicular assault. On December 27, 2022, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2017 Volkswagen GTI was traveling Ogletown Stanton Road...
dsp.delaware.gov
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Weapons Arrest
Delaware State Police have arrested Markice Lincoln, 30, of Wilmington, DE following a traffic stop that occurred on Wednesday night. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 8:39 p.m., New Castle County Governor’s Task Force (GTF) was on patrol in the area of the Wawa, located at 4651 Ogletown-Stanton Road. During this time, members observed a black Ford Expedition, pull into a handicapped parking space without a handicap placard displayed. A traffic stop was initiated, and contact was made with two occupants, identified as Markice Lincoln and a 28-year-old male from Wilmington. Upon contact with the occupants, a strong odor of marijuana was detected. A subsequent probable cause search led to the discovery of 6 firearms, approximately 1 gram of marijuana, and 5.5 Oxycodone pills. A computer search of the firearms revealed they were all reported stolen in a criminal investigation by the Wilmington Police Department.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Subject for Multiple Robberies and Burglaries
Delaware State Police have arrested Keith Davila, 37, of Newport, DE, for multiple burglaries and robberies following numerous incidents that occurred over the past week. Over the course of the past week, the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit was investigating numerous burglaries and robberies that occurred around the Wilmington and Claymont areas. Beginning on December 21, 2022, at approximately 11:20 p.m., the suspect broke into the Finest Vape Shop, located at 1616 West Newport Pike, Wilmington, and immediately after broke into the Dunkin Donuts, located at 1327 McKennan’s Church Road, Wilmington. In the early morning hours of December 22, 2022, the same suspect broke into the Delaware Pawn Shop, located at 3905 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, the Verizon Wireless, located at 4345 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, and then the New Balance, located at 1271 Churchmans Road, Wilmington. On December 26, 2022, at approximately 10:09 a.m., the suspect broke into the Boston Market, located at 3603 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont. Shortly after, the same suspect committed a robbery armed with a hammer at the 7-11, located at 4865 Governor Printz Blvd, Wilmington. On December 27, 2022, the suspect committed a second robbery at the same 7-11. In all the incidents the suspect was armed with a hammer and utilized a red Nissan Altima to flee the scene.
Comments / 0