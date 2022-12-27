Delaware State Police have arrested Keith Davila, 37, of Newport, DE, for multiple burglaries and robberies following numerous incidents that occurred over the past week. Over the course of the past week, the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit was investigating numerous burglaries and robberies that occurred around the Wilmington and Claymont areas. Beginning on December 21, 2022, at approximately 11:20 p.m., the suspect broke into the Finest Vape Shop, located at 1616 West Newport Pike, Wilmington, and immediately after broke into the Dunkin Donuts, located at 1327 McKennan’s Church Road, Wilmington. In the early morning hours of December 22, 2022, the same suspect broke into the Delaware Pawn Shop, located at 3905 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, the Verizon Wireless, located at 4345 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, and then the New Balance, located at 1271 Churchmans Road, Wilmington. On December 26, 2022, at approximately 10:09 a.m., the suspect broke into the Boston Market, located at 3603 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont. Shortly after, the same suspect committed a robbery armed with a hammer at the 7-11, located at 4865 Governor Printz Blvd, Wilmington. On December 27, 2022, the suspect committed a second robbery at the same 7-11. In all the incidents the suspect was armed with a hammer and utilized a red Nissan Altima to flee the scene.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO