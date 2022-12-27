Read full article on original website
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Dept. of Labor claims Springfield private school founder pocketed teacher retirement funds for vacations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Following an On Your Side Investigation, a former private school founder now faces a lawsuit from the Department of Labor. She’s accused of using the money that is supposed to be going to teachers’ retirement funds for her expenses. In April 2020, On Your...
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools announce deputy superintendent of operations set to retire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools has announced that Dr. John Mulford will retire as deputy superintendent of operations for the school district next June. “It just kind of felt like this was the right timing for me and my family,” he said. Mulford’s career has spanned nearly...
KYTV
City administrator for Bolivar, Mo., announces retirement
BOLIVAR, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Bolivar City Administrator Tracy Slagle announced she will soon retire from work in municipal government. Slagle presented her formal retirement notice to Bolivar’s board of aldermen in the Tuesday, Dec. 13, closed session. The board unanimously accepted her resignation. Her last day will be Sunday, Jan. 15.
ksgf.com
New Greene County Judges And Officials Sworn In On Thursday
(KTTS News) – Several judiciary officials for the Greene County government and the 31st Judicial Circuit — which covers Greene County — were sworn in Thursday afternoon. The ceremony lasted about an hour and was held in the Historic Courthouse Rotunda off North Boonville Avenue in Springfield.
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Bolivar, Mo. business owner ordered to give refunds, banned from construction
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Following an On Your Side Investigation, a Bolivar business owner can no longer run a business in the Show-Me State, and he’s ordered to pay back customers, a total of more than a quarter of a million dollars. We’re talking about Jerry Shane Fellers with...
KYTV
Missouri minimum wage increase in 2023; Springfield businesses already paying above minimum wage
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking the chance for rain for some late tonight and into early Friday morning. Otherwise, our New Year's weekend is looking overall dry and unseasonably mild. After the holiday, a strong storm system will bring thunderstorms our way for Monday and returning cooler temperatures to the area.
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: Dealing with infestation issues in Springfield rental homes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Safe and affordable housing is what Springfield strives to provide. But some renters say they have problems getting issues addressed with their landlords and have turned to us for help. “It’s ridiculous. I know almost every one of the tenants has complained about it,” said Laura...
fourstateshomepage.com
Jasper County Commission votes to add “Premium Pay”
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some Jasper County workers can look forward to a fatter paycheck to begin the new year. The “Jasper County Commission,” this morning, voted to add “Premium Pay” for the next three months. The amount of the increase is based on how long...
City of Springfield Asks Residents to Refrain from Dripping Faucets
The City of Springfield is joining other local and regional utility districts in asking the public to turn off dripping faucets now that the temperature has increased. The large amount of service leaks has resulted in a high volume of water loss which places a strain on the utility’s ability to ensure adequate water pressure and fire suppression capabilities.
UPDATE: Fatal juvenile shooting ruled accident
UPDATE 12/28 — Investigators confirmed that the fatality was accidental. Cora Scott, a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, said that the investigation is still underway, but “at this point there appears to be nothing suspicious in nature.” The age of the juvenile has not yet been released. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, MO.- The Springfield Police […]
KYTV
Smoke draws fire department to Springfield Quality Inn
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple fire crews responded to the Quality Inn (3330 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO) at 6:28 a.m. for reports of a fire. A hotel employee witnessed smoke coming from a room that was closed for remodeling and alerted the fire department. That employee did not see fire, but the fire alarms sounded.
KYTV
Police identify 2 killed in deadly shootings investigation in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police identified a couple found shot to death at a home in Springfield on Wednesday night. The Springfield Police Department (SPD) say the victims are Deundrea Woods, 30, and Mackenzie Lashley-Childers, 25, both of Springfield. Police have not identified a suspect in the shootings. According...
Area clown sues trucking company for wrongful death
Spangle The Clown — formerly Ronald Poindexter before legally changing his name after the 2001 World Trade Center attack — is suing California-based LALA Trucking and one of its truck drivers for wrongful death.
KYTV
Springfield neighborhood mourns death of a juvenile after an accidental shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the accidental shooting death of a juvenile in Springfield. The incident happened in the 4300 block of West Helen around noon on Tuesday. Investigators say the appears to be the result of an accident. While the investigation is ongoing, police do not believe the death is suspicious.
KYTV
Property taxes due, lines expected
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Have you paid your property taxes yet? The deadline in Missouri is December 31st which means Thursday and Fridy are the last days they can be brought to your local courthouse without penalties. In years passed, Collector’s offices have seen lines of people waiting to submit their payments in person.
Ozark Sports Zone
Dec. 28 Girls State Basketball Rankings
The Dec. 28 girls state basketball rankings of the year have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Others receiving votes: Hickman, Battle, Eureka, Cor Jesu Academy, St. Joseph’s Academy. Class 5. 1 Helias Catholic. 2 West Plains. 3 John Burroughs.
KYTV
Police say woman injured in crash in Springfield died from her injuries
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a woman injured in a Springfield crash in early December has died. Police identified the victim as Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield. Officers responded to the crash on December 6 around 10 a.m. near Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street intersection. Investigators say Walker turned from Campbell onto Walnut Lawn when her vehicle was struck.
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen tow truck
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to locate a stolen tow truck. Affordable Towing reported the theft of the truck in the 300 block of West Scott. Investigators say the black 2017 Ford F650 Super Crew tow truck has affordable towing on both doors, with a few letters fading. The truck is labeled No. 91 and has a Missouri license plate 52H4YM.
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
Linn Creek man faces DWI charges following crash that killed woman in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man faces multiple DWI charges following a Monday crash that led to the death of a woman in Camden County. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A $150,000 bond was set, according to Casenet. A The post Linn Creek man faces DWI charges following crash that killed woman in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
