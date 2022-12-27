ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

City administrator for Bolivar, Mo., announces retirement

BOLIVAR, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Bolivar City Administrator Tracy Slagle announced she will soon retire from work in municipal government. Slagle presented her formal retirement notice to Bolivar’s board of aldermen in the Tuesday, Dec. 13, closed session. The board unanimously accepted her resignation. Her last day will be Sunday, Jan. 15.
BOLIVAR, MO
ksgf.com

New Greene County Judges And Officials Sworn In On Thursday

(KTTS News) – Several judiciary officials for the Greene County government and the 31st Judicial Circuit — which covers Greene County — were sworn in Thursday afternoon. The ceremony lasted about an hour and was held in the Historic Courthouse Rotunda off North Boonville Avenue in Springfield.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Jasper County Commission votes to add “Premium Pay”

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some Jasper County workers can look forward to a fatter paycheck to begin the new year. The “Jasper County Commission,” this morning, voted to add “Premium Pay” for the next three months. The amount of the increase is based on how long...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Fatal juvenile shooting ruled accident

UPDATE 12/28 — Investigators confirmed that the fatality was accidental. Cora Scott, a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, said that the investigation is still underway, but “at this point there appears to be nothing suspicious in nature.” The age of the juvenile has not yet been released. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, MO.- The Springfield Police […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Smoke draws fire department to Springfield Quality Inn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple fire crews responded to the Quality Inn (3330 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO) at 6:28 a.m. for reports of a fire. A hotel employee witnessed smoke coming from a room that was closed for remodeling and alerted the fire department. That employee did not see fire, but the fire alarms sounded.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police identify 2 killed in deadly shootings investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police identified a couple found shot to death at a home in Springfield on Wednesday night. The Springfield Police Department (SPD) say the victims are Deundrea Woods, 30, and Mackenzie Lashley-Childers, 25, both of Springfield. Police have not identified a suspect in the shootings. According...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Property taxes due, lines expected

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Have you paid your property taxes yet? The deadline in Missouri is December 31st which means Thursday and Fridy are the last days they can be brought to your local courthouse without penalties. In years passed, Collector’s offices have seen lines of people waiting to submit their payments in person.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Dec. 28 Girls State Basketball Rankings

The Dec. 28 girls state basketball rankings of the year have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Others receiving votes: Hickman, Battle, Eureka, Cor Jesu Academy, St. Joseph’s Academy. Class 5. 1 Helias Catholic. 2 West Plains. 3 John Burroughs.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Police say woman injured in crash in Springfield died from her injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a woman injured in a Springfield crash in early December has died. Police identified the victim as Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield. Officers responded to the crash on December 6 around 10 a.m. near Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street intersection. Investigators say Walker turned from Campbell onto Walnut Lawn when her vehicle was struck.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen tow truck

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to locate a stolen tow truck. Affordable Towing reported the theft of the truck in the 300 block of West Scott. Investigators say the black 2017 Ford F650 Super Crew tow truck has affordable towing on both doors, with a few letters fading. The truck is labeled No. 91 and has a Missouri license plate 52H4YM.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Linn Creek man faces DWI charges following crash that killed woman in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man faces multiple DWI charges following a Monday crash that led to the death of a woman in Camden County. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A $150,000 bond was set, according to Casenet. A The post Linn Creek man faces DWI charges following crash that killed woman in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

