This Houston entertainer is giving away millions
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forward
Texans banded together to save over 1,500 bats from certain death this winter
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple times
The Crack Shack updates opening for LaCenterra location in Katy
The Crack Shack will open its first Houston-area chicken restaurant in Katy, at LaCenterra. (Courtesy The Crack Shack) The Crack Shack, a fast-casual chicken restaurant out of San Diego, has updated its opening date in the LaCenterra shopping center to spring 2023. It will be the first Houston-area restaurant for the brand.
thekatynews.com
MKT Railroad Depot Celebrates 125th Anniversary
Join in celebration of 125th anniversary of the MKT Railroad Depot. The prominent red caboose marks the downtown park. The Depot was built in 1898, and has been restored to serve as the Visitors Center. It is a central location for tourists and visitors to obtain information, brochures and maps of the City of Katy and Katy businesses.
This Houston entertainer is giving away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
fortbendfocus.com
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital Renames Main Pavilion After Generous Donation
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital has renamed its Main Pavilion after a generous donation from two longtime patients. The Bhalla Main Pavilion is named after Col. Raj and Kanwal Bhalla. The Bhallas have lived in Sugar Land since 1994 and have been patients at the hospital since it opened its doors in 1998. In remarks given during a ceremony on Friday, December 9, 2022, Col. Bhalla said their Sikh faith regards service to others as a form of worship – a Sanskrit term known as “sewa.”
coveringkaty.com
Krispy Kreme closes Katy store
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Hot Now neon light is permanently off at the Katy Krispy Kreme location after the donut shop quietly closed earlier this month. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
tedmag.com
Crawford Moves Headquarters and Houston Branch
HOUSTON, Texas — Crawford, A Sonepar Company, moved its Houston branch and headquarters less than a mile away. The new 48,900 sq. ft. facility is packed with upgraded features. The supplier and solutions provider announced that its new location is equipped with 24/7 material lockers, customer training facilities, and a combined counter-warehouse. Like their Leander branch, the new Houston site allows for material self-selection from the 21,000 sq. ft. combined counter-warehouse to accelerate the speed of service.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven
5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
Houston CEO Helen Stagg is serving others with Change Happens
Texas A&M University alumna Helen Stagg is the chief executive officer of a community based social service organization in Houston called Change Happens. The nonprofit organization is the largest community-based program both founded and operated by Black leaders located in the Greater Gulf Coast region of Texas. As chief executive...
1053rnb.com
The Salt & Pepper Gang Of Houston Is Teaching Black Boys How To Be Distinguished Gentlemen
16 men in Houston are using their style and manhood to inspire the youth to be distinguished men through mentorship and community service. Founder Mr. Rico Davis describes The Salt and Pepper Gang as a group of distinguished gentlemen that focuses on fashion, health, and being mentors to the youth. Davis shared his history of community service by speaking at colleges, high schools, homeless shelters, and even juvenile detention centers which inspired the creation of the group.
Would you carry my bag out to the car
I arrived at the address and honked the horn. After waiting a few minutes I honked again. Since this was going to be the last ride of my shift I thought about just driving away, but instead, I put the car in park and walked up to the door, and knocked. 'Just a minute', answered a frail, elderly voice. I could hear something being dragged across the floor.
thekatynews.com
Learning English? Get Practice At Libraries’ ESL Conversation Circles
The ESL Conversation Circles will take place at multiple locations in the Fort Bend County library system in January. Reservations are NOT required. The schedule is as follows:. Mission Bend Branch Library– 8421 Addicks Clodine Road. o Wednesdays, January 4, 11, 18, and 25, 2:00-3:00 pm, Meeting Room. Cinco...
cw39.com
The best desserts in Houston, according to Houston Food Blogger
HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Food Blogger has announced the best desserts in Houston. He reviews food year round and posts videos on his Twitter feed. He has been covering more top food in the city for 2022. Here’s a look at his list of top desserts the city has to offer, and in no particular order.
realtynewsreport.com
Skyscraper Becoming 1300 Apartments – Largest Resi Redo Ever
NEW YORK – (Realty News Report) – The largest ever office-to-residential conversion project in the United States is underway – the transformation of a 1.1 million SF skyscraper into 1,300 apartments. Financing has been secured for the project, which is called 25 Water Street, Newmark reported. Newmark...
WALA-TV FOX10
Treatment options for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Silky Patel, an interventional spine, sports and pain management physician in Houston, Texas, and Farrah Stewart-Tarver, a patient who is being treated for this condition discusses treatment options for DPN. About 30% of people with diabetes also suffer from diabetic peripheral neuropathy or DPN, a...
Houston Chronicle
'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting
It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
2 construction workers struck by tire along Tomball Parkway, Constable Herman says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two construction workers were struck by a loose tire Tuesday in northwest Harris County, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. It happened along the Tomball Parkway near the Grand Parkway. Herman tweeted about the incident just before 4 p.m. According to Herman, a vehicle...
Frozen bats rescued during Houston freeze released at Waugh Drive Bridge
HOUSTON — Bats that were cold-stunned during last week's freeze were released at the Waugh Drive Bridge Wednesday. A huge crowd was present as the Houston Humane Society used a scissor lift to raise the bats as close to the underside of the bridge as possible before releasing them to the colonies.
Click2Houston.com
Celebratory gunfire: This is what you need to know about it before the New Year
HOUSTON – Celebratory gunfire is a problem in the Houston area year after year, particularly around New Year’s and the Fourth of July, and notably, when the Astros win. Here’s what it is and what to know about it and the laws surrounding it. Celebratory gunfire defined.
thekatynews.com
Library Helps Readers With Electronic Reading Devices And E-Books
The e-Reader Question and Answer session is a walk-in clinic during which patrons can bring their mobile reading devices and have their questions answered about using the device, downloading ebooks, or streaming movies. Learn how easy it is to check out free ebooks, e-audiobooks, music, and movies from the library’s online digital collections, OverDrive and Hoopla.
Tips on what to do with your plants after the freeze
HOUSTON — Freezing temperatures have come and gone in Houston, leaving a path of damage in their wake. Some plants didn't survive the arctic blast. So, what are you supposed to do if you think your plants died? The answer might surprise you: try not to touch them. Houston...
