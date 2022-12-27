ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Authorities search for teen who escaped custody at BRPD HQ Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted around the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters amid a search for a teen suspect late Thursday night. Baton Rouge police units and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy units were seen lining Goodwood Boulevard and Airline Highway, seemingly forming a perimeter around BRPD Headquarters, as of 10:50 p.m. Thursday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Suspected gunman crashed car after drive-by shooting in BR neighborhood; teenager shot outside his home

BATON ROUGE - An accused gunman crashed into a parked car just moments after he shot two people outside their house in a brazen drive-by attack, deputies said. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday along Maplewood Drive. Two people, a 16-year-old and 25-year-old were reportedly shot in the front yard of their home. Both are expected to survive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

BRPD looking for armed robbers possibly posing as police; several vehicles targeted in phony traffic stops

BATON ROUGE - Armed robbers in the capital area are reportedly using flashing lights to trick drivers into stopping their cars so they can mug them, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the group of four attackers stopped at least three drivers Wednesday morning by reportedly flashing their headlights or using a blue flashing light. Once the victims stopped, the robbers reportedly took their belongings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Water-dousing store clerk has lengthy criminal record

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge convenience store clerk who blasted a homeless woman with a bucket of water has a long history of shoplifting, criminal records show. Walmart, Albertson’s, and Best Buy are just some of the places where she has been caught red-handed with sticky fingers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One hurt in shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Gore Road, just off Scotland Avenue, around 9 p.m. Thursday. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, authorities say. Police have...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Crime cameras help find ‘serial robber’ suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge suspect is accused of robbing five businesses at gunpoint, in just over one month. Baton Rouge Police call Kevin Johnson, 55, a ‘serial robber.’. “We stopped him as he was leaving his home. And we believe due to the items...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police say Baton Rouge man stole thousands of dollars from stores

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police documents show how detectives say a man robbed five Baton Rouge businesses with a gun and how they caught him. Kevin Johnson, 55, of Baton Rouge was arrested Monday on five counts of armed robbery with a firearm. According to an affidavit, one armed robbery happened in November and four others happened in December with the last taking place Dec. 23.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies investigating double shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A man was taken into custody shortly after deputies were called in to investigate a reported shooting in a neighborhood off Mickens Road Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. along Maplewood Drive. Two people were hurt and later showed up at a hospital. They are both expected to survive.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy