I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas and is still enjoying the perks of the holiday season, as we march toward a new year this weekend! As 2023 looms, the SEC begins conference play on the hardwood tonight, as a full slate featuring the ten teams that will represent the SEC in the final (cries) SEC-Big 12 Challenge do battle. For the Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2, Kenpom: 12; T-Rank: 11; NET: 8), that means a short trip over the state border to take on the 21st-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-1, Kenpom: 36; T-Rank: 49; NET: 26) at the Hump.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO