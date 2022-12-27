ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Carscoops

Texas Car Wash Freezes In Cold Weather, Looks Like Icy, Arctic Cave

Texas is known for its warm weather, but as the Great Texas Freeze showed us last year, the Lone Star state can get pretty chilly. That was the case last weekend when Matthew Guthrie visited a H-E-B store on Christmas Eve and found its automatic car wash had turned into a frozen mess.
fox7austin.com

Strong storms possible for parts of Central Texas today, but other areas will remain dry

AUSTIN, Texas - Mostly cloudy skies with warm temperatures will dominate the weather today. There is an isolated chance for showers this afternoon though the majority of the rain will be held to the southeastern counties, well southeast of I-35. In those areas, near La Grange and Fayette County, some areas could see over 1 inch of rain. All the other counties will be lucky to get a tenth of an inch.
fox7austin.com

City of Austin to open cold weather shelter on Dec. 26

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to open its cold weather shelters on Monday, Dec. 26 to ensure cold weather resources are available for the city's most vulnerable populations. If you would like to stay at a cold weather shelter, you can register from 6-8 p.m. at One...
KSAT 12

Video shows massive Southwest Airlines customer service line at Texas airport

AUSTIN, Texas – Southwest Airlines continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons as mass cancellations wreak havoc on travelers. Extensive delays and missing luggage are also adding to the issues after the airline canceled more than 15,700 flights since the winter weather began disrupting air travel on December 22, according to CNN.
drippingspringsnews.com

Series of fires blaze across Hays County

Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
dailytrib.com

‘Tripledemic’ surges in Highland Lakes

The Highland Lakes is in the middle of a surge of what health officials are calling a “tripledemic” of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu, and COVID over the holiday break. “A lot of people have been really sick,” said Burnet County Health Director Dr. Jules Madrigal. “Eighty-five percent...
KXAN

Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
CBS Austin

City of Austin activates cold weather shelters for Monday night

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Emergency Management says Cold Weather Shelters are open again today, December 26, for people experiencing homelessness. People needing shelter must register at One Texas Center located at 505 Barton Springs Road. Registration is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Austin Emergency management reminds people...
