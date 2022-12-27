Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Texas Car Wash Freezes In Cold Weather, Looks Like Icy, Arctic Cave
Texas is known for its warm weather, but as the Great Texas Freeze showed us last year, the Lone Star state can get pretty chilly. That was the case last weekend when Matthew Guthrie visited a H-E-B store on Christmas Eve and found its automatic car wash had turned into a frozen mess.
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
fox7austin.com
Strong storms possible for parts of Central Texas today, but other areas will remain dry
AUSTIN, Texas - Mostly cloudy skies with warm temperatures will dominate the weather today. There is an isolated chance for showers this afternoon though the majority of the rain will be held to the southeastern counties, well southeast of I-35. In those areas, near La Grange and Fayette County, some areas could see over 1 inch of rain. All the other counties will be lucky to get a tenth of an inch.
Texas family out 5 days, $5K from Southwest cancellations
“The future is unknown…. We don’t know if our flight will get canceled again. But hopefully it won’t,” Desousa said.
Southwest meltdown: How your bags can fly, but you can’t
It's a situation many have found themselves in: How can my bag reach my destination when I couldn't get on a flight?
Watch: Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast
The cold weather that swept through Texas led to a car wash being frozen solid and apparently damaged.
‘Slap in the face’: Austin homeless camp swept same day cold weather shelters closed
The same day the City of Austin closed its cold weather shelters, some people experiencing homelessness watched their belongings get bulldozed into piles and sent off in dumpsters.
Georgetown tenants still without water after latest freeze
BH Management Services manages the complex. A representative with the company says water was shut off to avoid continued water damage related to the freeze.
fox7austin.com
City of Austin to open cold weather shelter on Dec. 26
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to open its cold weather shelters on Monday, Dec. 26 to ensure cold weather resources are available for the city's most vulnerable populations. If you would like to stay at a cold weather shelter, you can register from 6-8 p.m. at One...
KSAT 12
Video shows massive Southwest Airlines customer service line at Texas airport
AUSTIN, Texas – Southwest Airlines continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons as mass cancellations wreak havoc on travelers. Extensive delays and missing luggage are also adding to the issues after the airline canceled more than 15,700 flights since the winter weather began disrupting air travel on December 22, according to CNN.
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy gas outages during freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent letters to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Railroad Commission of Texas Chairman Christi Craddick calling on their agencies to investigate Atmos Energy gas outages during last week’s freezing weather. As temperatures dropped below freezing on Friday morning,...
drippingspringsnews.com
Series of fires blaze across Hays County
Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
ATCEMS: Second body recovered from Lady Bird Lake within a week
Austin-Travis County EMS said a body was found in Lady Bird Lake near the Congress Avenue bridge Wednesday afternoon.
dailytrib.com
‘Tripledemic’ surges in Highland Lakes
The Highland Lakes is in the middle of a surge of what health officials are calling a “tripledemic” of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu, and COVID over the holiday break. “A lot of people have been really sick,” said Burnet County Health Director Dr. Jules Madrigal. “Eighty-five percent...
Texas woman drives from New York City to Austin after Southwest airline cancellation
Julie Tollemache said after her flight was canceled she decided to rent a car and drive her family to Austin from New York City.
mycanyonlake.com
Retired U.S. Army General Raises American Flag as His Canyon Lake Home Burns
As his home in the 1700 block of Casa Sierra in Canyon Lake burned to the ground this morning, a retired U.S. Army general raised the American flag to let his neighbors know he and his wife, also a retired military officer, were unharmed. “It was a good sign for...
Southwest passengers struggle to rebook flights at Austin airport after Christmas
Passengers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Monday struggled to rebook canceled flights and find missing luggage after winter storms in other parts of the country and bitterly cold temperatures impacted air travel nationwide during the Christmas holiday weekend.
Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
Silver Alert discontinued for 70-year-old Round Rock man with cognitive impairment
A Silver Alert was discontinued for a 70-year-old Round Rock man who had been reported missing Wednesday morning. He was found safe in the afternoon.
CBS Austin
City of Austin activates cold weather shelters for Monday night
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Emergency Management says Cold Weather Shelters are open again today, December 26, for people experiencing homelessness. People needing shelter must register at One Texas Center located at 505 Barton Springs Road. Registration is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Austin Emergency management reminds people...
