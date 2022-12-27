ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?

PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Expect a cloudy and possibly rainy New Year's Eve and Day

The Valley could see around a half-inch to an inch of rain in many locations, and another round of snow in the mountains. We issued a First Alert on Sunday to warn our viewers of hazardous driving conditions. Mild temperatures on Friday and Saturday will close out the year. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Area of downtown Phoenix designated as "Clean Zone" for temporary signage

Fans driving, making last-minute flights for the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale. Because of the Southwest Airlines fiasco, fans are coming up with unique ways to make it to the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The driver was eventually stopped near the Avondale Boulevard off-ramp. Ex-teacher sues...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/29/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale police warn of parking ticket scam

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects Southwest to proactively offer refunds and expense reimbursement to affected passengers. The Jones family was left stranded in Austin, Texas before they decided to rent a car and drive home to Phoenix. Heavy snow in the high country, Valley rain tapering. Updated:...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12news.com

RECAP: How much rain did the Valley get Wednesday?

PHOENIX — Are we back in the monsoon or what? A system of moisture swept eastward across Arizona, bringing rain and snow with it. By noon on Wednesday, parts of the Valley had gotten well over half an inch of rain. While snow is still falling in the High...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Southwest travelers getting vouchers, bags being shipped to homes

Scammers are now putting fake citations on parked cars in Old Town Scottsdale. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects Southwest to proactively offer refunds and expense reimbursement to affected passengers. Phoenix family back home after being stranded for 5 days. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Jones family...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

How to receive refund if your flight was canceled

Scammers are now putting fake citations on parked cars in Old Town Scottsdale. The Jones family was left stranded in Austin, Texas before they decided to rent a car and drive home to Phoenix. Heavy snow in the high country, Valley rain tapering. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Heavy snow...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix family back home after being stranded for 5 days

Scammers are now putting fake citations on parked cars in Old Town Scottsdale. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects Southwest to proactively offer refunds and expense reimbursement to affected passengers. Heavy snow in the high country, Valley rain tapering. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Heavy snow came to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Metro Phoenix's Best New Restaurants of 2022

Over the past 12 months, lots of new restaurants have opened all over the Valley. Metro Phoenix is now the proud home of new fine dining spots, casual eateries, cocktail bars, takeout-only businesses, and inventive restaurants. Out of all the newcomers, some really hit the ground running. Here are the top 10 best new restaurants that opened in 2022.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa farmers asking for help halting housing development plan to save farm

Some Sky Harbor passengers said they waited for several hours to get a bag that was sitting on a plane from a canceled flight. Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed mother in Peoria. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Department of Public Safety officials say 30-year-old Jonathan Baldizon of...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Lost dog returns home just in time for holidays

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Meet Max. He’s an 8-year-old German Shepherd who was lost for a few days before someone found him walking down their street. While he was gone, his owners filed a lost report with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. And luckily, Max was microchipped. Once they learned where Max lived, an officer returned him to his family just in time for the holidays!
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters’ dog found after their Glendale home ransacked on Christmas Eve

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dog has been reunited with his owner, a Phoenix firefighter, after going missing during a break-in at a Glendale home. Roommates Jake Walshire and Jacob Normali had come home to find someone had ransacked their house near 55th Avenue and Thunderbird, stealing thousands of dollars worth of their belongings. Their dog Bear had also disappeared. However, one of Normali’s dogs, Coto, was able to find his way back home. On Tuesday, the other dog, Bear, was found safe in a nearby gated community and taken home.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man killed after truck crashes into concrete barrier in Glendale

Scammers are now putting fake citations on parked cars in Old Town Scottsdale. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects Southwest to proactively offer refunds and expense reimbursement to affected passengers. Phoenix family back home after being stranded for 5 days. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Jones family...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm brings widespread rain to Phoenix, snow in northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a First Alert Weather Day across Arizona as a winter storm moves in from the west. In the Valley, rain is underway and is expected to last through the early to mid-afternoon. A few scattered showers are also possible this evening. Temperatures are likely to stay in the 50s in the Valley all day. Up to ¾ of an inch of rain is possible.
PHOENIX, AZ

