Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Related
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse to Close Offices Monday, Jan. 2 for New Year Holiday
Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed for the New Year holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day for the entire week. The yard waste drop-off site at the Department of Public Works, located at 1200 Canal...
localsyr.com
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Councilor LaToya Allen to host 10U Salt City Renegades
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Common Council announced today that Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Councilor LaToya Allen will host the ten-and-under Salt City Renegades in recognition of their 2022 AYF National Championship. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. and will take place on the steps...
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse Announces Release of 2023 Services Guide
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the 2023 City Services Guide is hitting mailboxes as the New Year approaches. The tri-fold pamphlet is created by the Department of Public Works (DPW) and is used by residents all year to find need-to-know maintenance guidelines, city service dates and contact information.
ithaca.com
Ethics Report Finds Transparency Issues but No Clear Violations
The 60-page ethics report found no clear ethical violations, but it did reveal issues related to transparency in city government. The joint process of reimagining public safety between Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca began in 2021 at the direction of former Mayor Svante Myrick. The process began after former Governor Andrew Cuomo signed Executive Order 203, which required every local government in New York State to adopt a policing reform plan that will maintain public safety and build trust between police and the communities they serve.
WKTV
Oneida County ADA running for Utica City Court judge
UTICA, N.Y. – Assistant District Attorney Grant Garramone, also the executive administrative assistant to the Oneida County district attorney, has announced he’s running for Utica City Court judge. Garramone has been an ADA since 1996 and currently manages daily operations at the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office. He...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Oswego County, NY
Oswego County is a fun destination in the heart of New York State, bordered by the scenic Lake Ontario in the northwest and the tranquil Oneida Lake in the south. Oswego County was established in 1816 when portions of its towns and cities were taken from Onondaga and Oneida counties.
Onondaga Historical Association appoints new director
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Onondaga Historical Association announced its next executive director. Lisa Romano Moore, who previously served as the Onondaga Community College Foundation’s executive director, officially starts in 2023. The association’s current director, Gregg Tripoli, will retire Dec. 31, according to a news release. “Lisa brings...
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
whcuradio.com
Cicero officer cleared in death investigation
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) — An officer in Onondaga County has been cleared of wrongdoing in the death of a resident. New York Attorney General Letitia James says the off-duty officer noticed a car pulled over and someone standing at the side of the car in Cicero last December. The officer says he hit something and immediately stopped. Chatuma Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: December 18 – December 24
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: December 18 – December 24. The Compass Federal Credit Union recently donated $200 to the Fulton Fire Department towards the purchase of fire investigation equipment such as: waterproof toolboxes, tapes measures and tools and investigative fire scenes equipment. See the full story here.
urbancny.com
Mayor Walsh Deploys Syracuse Snow Fighters to City of Buffalo
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is deploying snow removal crews and equipment to Buffalo to help dig out from the holiday blizzard that crippled the Western New York city. A team of nine Department of Public Works (DPW) employees will depart for Buffalo Tuesday morning with two pay loaders and six dump trucks.
Fayetteville resident files lawsuit challenging supermarket approval
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – In response to the Fayetteville Planning Board’s approval of plans for the grocery store development at 547 E. Genesee St., village resident Marguerite Ross filed a court challenge on Dec. 7 contending that the board acted arbitrarily, capriciously and illegally on multiple fronts. Ross,...
Onondaga County records system is offline after vendor detects possible malicious files
If you want to see your deed, mortgage record or another similar record filed electronically with the Onondaga County Clerk, you may need a little patience. On Dec. 27, Onondaga County Clerk Lisa Dell said her office was contacted by Cott Systems Inc., the third-party vendor the county contracts with for online record management. Cott Systems said they had detected potentially malicious files within their infrastructure around Christmas Day.
WKTV
City of Utica making changes to overnight parking
UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica will be making changes to its overnight parking policy beginning the first of the New Year. The passes will be changing from yellow to red for 2023, residents will need to bring in the old pass and re-apply, in an attempt to keep passes consistent with needs, addresses and other changes that may impact parking. Passes are limited to those who do not have proper parking at their home.
WKTV
Vaccination clinic at The Center on Jan. 13
UTICA, N.Y. -- There will be a vaccination clinic at The Center, located at 201 Bleeker Street, on Jan. 13 from 2-5 p.m. COVID, Flu, Shingles, Pneumonia, DTaP and HPV vaccinations will all be available, walk-ins are also welcome. You do need to bring your insurance card for vaccinations other than COVID.
localsyr.com
FBI to handle Onondaga County Clerk’s Office attack
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security have been investigating a cyber-attack affecting a vendor handling the Onondaga County Clerk’s online record system. The County Clerk’s office received an update on Wednesday, December 28 from their vendor Cott Systems that they...
localsyr.com
No restaurants fail health inspection: December 11-17
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 11 to December 17. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!. Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:. American Legion...
Aqua Spa Float Center Temporarily Closed
Oswego, NY – Aqua Spa Float Center announced a temporary closure due to a water pipe break at the 120 E. First Street property in Oswego. Owners Tammy Wilkinson & Terry LeRoi say the 6,500 square foot facility will need to be dried out, sanitized and renovated in the coming days.
FBI investigating outage affecting Onondaga County records system
Syracuse, N.Y. — The FBI and Homeland Security are investigating an outage that has affected the Onondaga County Clerk’s records system since Monday. Cott Systems Inc., the third-party vendor the county contracts with for online record management, notified the clerk’s office on Monday that it detected potentially malicious files and shut down all of its servers to find the source of the problem.
Comments / 0