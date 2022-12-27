Read full article on original website
Gary Macy
Gary Leigh Macy of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on December 21, 2022, in Sioux Falls from multiple health issues including a recent respiratory illness. Private family services and burial will be held at Bluff View Cemetery in Vermillion, SD, and are being handled by Miller Funeral Home. Gary was...
Dakota Farm Show Takes Place Jan 4-6 in Vermillion
The Dakota Farm Show will take over the Dakota Dome in Vermillion Jan. 4-6. During the event, thousands of people are expected to come to the Dome to check out all things ag, including more than 1,000 agricultural products, services, and the latest information. Through the years, the Dakota Farm...
Men’s Basketball: Rescheduled Date for South Dakota at Oral Roberts
VERMILLION, S.D. - The South Dakota men’s basketball team announced a rescheduled date for the previously postponed game at Oral Roberts. The rescheduled game is set to take place on Monday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The previously scheduled game on Dec. 21 was postponed due to weather.
USD Tennis Releases Spring Schedule
VERMILLION — South Dakota head tennis coach Brett Barnett is pleased to announce the upcoming spring schedule featuring a combined five home matches and a strong slate of non-conference matches. “I am excited for the spring schedule and dual match season to start,” said Barnett. “We had a really...
Vermillion Fifth Graders Share Their Resolutions For The New Year
• Looking back on 2022, I did not make a New Year’s Resolution. One of the best memories I have of 2022 is going to Arnolds Park last year because it was so fun. One of the worst memories I have of 2022 is my dog getting hit by a car because it was on my birthday week. Looking ahead to 2023, a bad habit I am going to break is procrastinating to do my schoolwork. I want to learn crochet. If I could travel anywhere, I would travel to the Bahamas because it’s beautiful. I hope to be more like myself. A new food I would like to try is macaroons because they look YUMMY. In 2023, I promise to be good. Happy New Year! — Jaelyn.
South Dakota’s Larkins Earns Summit League Weekly Honor
SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota sophomore guard Grace Larkins was named the Summit League’s Peak Performer of the Week as announced by the league Tuesday. Larkins claims the award after combining for 48 total points in USD’s first two games in conference play including a career-high 31 points in an 82-59 win over Kansas City in the opener. She was two assists and two rebounds away from a triple-double in that game. She followed that up with another double-digit performance in a 101-57 win over Oral Roberts. Larkins contributed 13 assists and 13 rebounds and shot 66 percent from the floor (18-27) and 55 percent from the three (5-9) as she led USD at a 2-0 start in Summit play.
USD Football Signs 15 in Early Period
VERMILLION — South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson is pleased to announce the addition of 15 student-athletes on the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period. Those athletes hail from nine different states including South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and the Kansas City, Missouri, area. Four of the athletes prepped in Florida. Oklahoma, Ohio, Kansas and Illinois are also represented.
Vermillion Police Report
6:04 a.m. - Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired plates. The driver was issued a warning ticket.
Firefighters Battle 2 Blazes
The Vermillion Fire EMS Department and other units responded to two calls Friday morning in sub-zero temperatures with wind chills reaching as low as -50. The Vermillion department issued press releases on both incidents.
Irene Woman Publishes Children’s Book
“Inky Dinky and Dinky Doo” is a story about two mischievous mice and their grand adventures. The new children’s book was written and illustrated by Irene resident Cleo Waters. Waters, who has five grown children, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, decided to write the book to memorialize the...
Clay County Sheriff's Report
6:33 p.m. - Deputies investigated a theft report after a civil dispute involving an eviction. Investigation continues to determine if there had been a theft of property.
