Grand Rapids, MI

WWMTCw

Water main break closes lanes of Romence Road Parkway

PORTAGE, Mich. — Westbound lanes of Romence Road Parkway between Lovers Lane and Portage Road will be closed due to a water main break on Thursday, according to the City of Portage. Crews are on-site and in the process of making repairs, city officials said. Advisory: Precautionary boil water...
PORTAGE, MI
WOOD

Sign above US-131 in Grand Rapids struck, damaged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have closed two ramps and a northbound lane of US-131 to repair a sign Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police said troopers are helping the Michigan Department of Transportation to repair a sign on the Wealthy Streep overpass. The right lane of northbound US-131,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

The Rapid adding new route in Walker in 2023

WALKER, Mich. — Beginning Jan. 2, The Rapid will add a new bus route in the city of Walker. The new Route 33 will serve the Walker Industrial area along Northridge Drive and Three Mile Road. The Rapid announced the decision after discussions with Spectrum Charter and other Walker...
WALKER, MI
100.5 The River

Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning

Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Another redevelopment coming to downtown Muskegon

With several new projects already in the works, Muskegon officials have announced a new $220 million redevelopment project downtown. The former headquarters of the Shaw Walker Furniture Company known as the Watermark Center, the development sits at 930 Washington Avenue, and aims to convert the building into living units, with office, retail and restaurant spaces as well.
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Police: Man dead, teen hurt in Norton Shores shooting

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A Muskegon man has died and a teen is injured after a shooting in Norton Shores Thursday afternoon. The deceased victim is identified as Jamarr Tyrece Burse. He was 24. The Norton Shores Police Department (NSPD) says a car was found in the intersection at...
NORTON SHORES, MI
Fox17

GR water crews repair Leonard Street water main

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some residents in Grand Rapids lost water access Tuesday as crews worked to fix a broken clamp on a Leonard Street water main. The city of Grand Rapids says customers living between Ball and Plymouth avenues were impacted. Water shutoffs lasted for a short while.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

