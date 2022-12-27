Read full article on original website
What’s up with I-69 construction?
The news on the project to reconstruct I-69 between Marshall and Charlotte is generally good. This project is close to 70 percent done
After blizzard, West Michigan plow crews look ahead to melt, turn to side streets again
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With major streets clear and snow from the pre-Christmas blizzard melting, road crews in Kent and Ottawa counties are focusing on rural and secondary roads and working to keep catch basins clear for the upcoming snowmelt and rain. “We probably have upwards of 50 trucks...
Kalamazoo eyes ‘unbalanced’ three-lane layout for Kalamazoo Avenue
A change may soon be coming to Kalamazoo Avenue, which serves as a westbound thoroughfare through the downtown of its namesake. In a few years, traffic won't all flow in the same direction.
Muskegon Township family loses home, pet in fire
The house was over a mile from the nearest hydrant. Multiple crews worked for over 5 hours to stop the fire.
Family of postal worker ‘beyond grateful’ for support after head-on crash during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Dora Schweiger can get a little emotional at the slightest gesture of human kindness. So, one can imagine the reaction Schweiger had when she witnessed the outpouring of support – locally and beyond – she’s received during her recovery following a serious crash during a blizzard just days before Christmas.
Water main break closes lanes of Romence Road Parkway
PORTAGE, Mich. — Westbound lanes of Romence Road Parkway between Lovers Lane and Portage Road will be closed due to a water main break on Thursday, according to the City of Portage. Crews are on-site and in the process of making repairs, city officials said. Advisory: Precautionary boil water...
Sign above US-131 in Grand Rapids struck, damaged
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have closed two ramps and a northbound lane of US-131 to repair a sign Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police said troopers are helping the Michigan Department of Transportation to repair a sign on the Wealthy Streep overpass. The right lane of northbound US-131,...
The Rapid adding new route in Walker in 2023
WALKER, Mich. — Beginning Jan. 2, The Rapid will add a new bus route in the city of Walker. The new Route 33 will serve the Walker Industrial area along Northridge Drive and Three Mile Road. The Rapid announced the decision after discussions with Spectrum Charter and other Walker...
Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning
Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
Another redevelopment coming to downtown Muskegon
With several new projects already in the works, Muskegon officials have announced a new $220 million redevelopment project downtown. The former headquarters of the Shaw Walker Furniture Company known as the Watermark Center, the development sits at 930 Washington Avenue, and aims to convert the building into living units, with office, retail and restaurant spaces as well.
Whitehall business gifting free van to family in need
WHITEHALL, Mich — The owner of an auto repair shop in Muskegon County is looking to pay it forward to a family in need. The Viking Garage in Whitehall is planning to gift a local family with a used Chrysler Town and Country minivan. "I believe we have a...
Police: Man dead, teen hurt in Norton Shores shooting
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A Muskegon man has died and a teen is injured after a shooting in Norton Shores Thursday afternoon. The deceased victim is identified as Jamarr Tyrece Burse. He was 24. The Norton Shores Police Department (NSPD) says a car was found in the intersection at...
'It's a setback': Muskegon drive-through damaged in string of smash-and-grabs
Mr. Quick Restaurant provided FOX 17 with security camera footage of a person shattering the drive-thru windows at the business. Two other businesses were also damaged that night.
UPDATE: Mya Kelly homicide investigation
Grand Rapids Police tell FOX 17 Mya Kelly was shot in front of her two children, ages 1 and 3. Police are still looking for a suspect.
GR water crews repair Leonard Street water main
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some residents in Grand Rapids lost water access Tuesday as crews worked to fix a broken clamp on a Leonard Street water main. The city of Grand Rapids says customers living between Ball and Plymouth avenues were impacted. Water shutoffs lasted for a short while.
Boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township neighborhood
Work on the water system prompted a boil water advisory near Kalamazoo Wednesday.
What’s up with I-196 in Ottawa County?
Of the major highway construction projects in West Michigan held over into next year, there are just two that are on schedule, and I-196 in Ottawa County is one of them.
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
Mother crashes car, hides in nearby garage to avoid arrest in Van Buren County
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 27-year-old Paw Paw woman was arrested after crashing her car and fleeing from deputies Tuesday afternoon, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened on 42nd Street near County Road 374 in Paw Paw Township after the woman's car slid...
Tools and merchandise worth thousands stolen from farm and fleet store in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — Thousands of dollars worth in merchandise were stolen Thursday evening at a farm and fleet store in Holland. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at around 7:30 p.m. to Blaine's Farm and Fleet. A male suspect fled the store with a...
