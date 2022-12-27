Read full article on original website
Felony traffic stop on Highway 71 leads to arrests of robbery suspects
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday afternoon, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information about a robbery in Cedar Park involving two suspect vehicles heading East towards the Houston area. According to a news release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, authorities believe the suspects had been watching a small business owner before following them. The suspects then allegedly assaulted...
WANTED: Bryan police identify suspect in officer involved shooting
A manhunt is underway in Bryan, after police say a suspect shot an officer during a traffic stop and stole their patrol car.
BRYAN POLICE OFFICER SHOT, AUTHORITIES SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT
A Bryan police officer was shot late Thursday night, and a search is underway for the suspect responsible. The Bryan Police Department says around 11:15 p.m., the officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Wayside Drive and Avondale Avenue. The suspect continued driving for a short time before leaving the vehicle and running away.
FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
Four people were arrested in two separate incidents Tuesday on Drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday afternoon at 1:10, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 East, North Frontage Road for driving the wrong way. Contact was made with the driver, Joshua Bryan, 51 of Brenham, and passenger, Lakrisitia Rodriguez, 41 of Brenham. Cpl. Ha contacted Constable Greg Rolling for K-9 and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted and Officers located Marijuana and Methamphetamines. Bryan and Rodriguez were both taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail.
CCSO: Man with warrant out of Walker County arrested in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs officers at the Gateway International Bridge arrested a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Luis Angel Carmona was taken into custody by federal officers and turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Cameron County dispatchers confirmed Carmona had an outstanding arrest […]
Stash of drugs, phones found near prison unit in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota that contained a stash of cell phones, charges, tobacco, and K2. The discovery was made on December 19th. It’s unclear who found it but the contraband was located at...
Christmas Weekend Arrests
Two inmates in the Brazos County juvenile detention center were moved to the adult jail on Christmas Eve. That’s after a security officer in juvenile detention was assaulted. According to the arrest report from the sheriff’s office, video confirmed one of the inmates picking up the officer and slamming him to the floor…resulting in a knee injury. 17 year old Patrick Tennell Jr. of Bryan was arrested for assaulting a public servant and 18 year old Mike Epperson of College Station was charged with harassment. Both are also being held for state juvenile detention authorities.
Father And Son Arrested For Getting Paid To Paint Homes But Not Doing The Work
A father and son spent Christmas in the Brazos County jail on charges of getting paid to paint a home but not doing the work. According to arrest reports from College Station police, the victims made a verbal agreement and issued a check in March for more than $3,700 dollars.
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED MONDAY
A Brenham man was arrested Monday after a shoplifter was reported at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 2:00, Officer Crystal Buckner was dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter at 203 Highway 290 West in reference to a shoplifter. After investigation, Angel Gabriel Santana, 18 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Hallettsville Police Department: 2 suspects stole over $1K of merchandise from Walmart
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – On Thursday morning, the Hallettsville Police Department asked the public’s help identifying two theft suspects. Authorities reported that the suspects are responsible for stealing approximately $1,800 worth of merchandise from Walmart Wednesday night. The HPD believes these are the same suspect(s) from the theft at Walmart on Nov. 29. You can read more on that incident here....
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office: Murder suspect located, arrested in Columbus, Texas
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement agencies arrested murder suspect Ricardo Quinones, 38, on Tuesday afternoon in Columbus, Texas. At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sgt. Randy Thumann received information from DPS Trooper Landon Rabun about a possible murder suspect traveling on I-10 eastbound in Fayette County. Thumann then notified the Austin County Sheriff’s Office, Westside HIDTA taskforce and the...
Fifth Report Of Gunfire In Bryan In Seven Days Results In An Arrest On Multiple Charges
Bryan police responding to their fifth report of gunfire in seven days leads to an arrest of a College Station man on charges of making a terroristic threat, violating a protection order twice in seven months, and possession of methamphetamine. According to the BPD arrest report, a citizen asked a...
Texas Prison System Announces Contraband Found Inside A Grimes County Unit
The Texas prison system posted on its social media Thursday, the discovery made two weeks ago of contraband that was found inside a Grimes County unit. On December 19, a large bag was found at the pond behind the trusty camp at the Luther Unit in Navasota. The bag contained...
Fort Bend Sheriff's Office to step up traffic enforcement
RICHMOND, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office has received $124,990 for additional traffic enforcement to catch drunk drivers, speeders, distracted drivers, seat belt violators, and other lawbreakers who cause fatal car crashes. The funding comes from a Texas Department of Transportation grant. The Strategic...
Christmas ends, naughty list begins
A day after Christmas, Grimes County Sheriff Deputies seized over a pound of cocaine during a traffic stop Monday, Dec. 26. At approximately 9:30 p.m., Deputy Spears and Deputy Pavlock pulled over a speeding vehicle on Texas State Highway 6. During the traffic stop, the driver and passenger reportedly showed signs of nervousness. The female passenger, Star Freeland, 40, of Hearne, admitted to concealing cocaine.
Uber driver recalls scary moment while picking up passenger in Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A Houston-area Uber driver describes what he calls a close call while picking up a passenger over the holiday weekend. On December 26 at 3 a.m., Derek Carerra approached the Brazos Town Center parking lot in Rosenberg to pick up a female passenger. His two dash cameras, capture both the pickup, and a car that pulled up behind his vehicle.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempting to Identify Suspects in Credit Card Abuse Case
THE WOODLANDS, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the two female suspects pictured below in connection with theft of debit/credit cards and personal identifying information. On December 14, 2022, the suspects entered a local business in the 18000 block of Interstate 45 in The Woodlands, Texas, posing as customers. One […]
Bryan Deputy City Marshal Arrests A Mother For Leaving Two Children Home Alone
A Bryan deputy marshal serving a warrant finds a four year old old walking around outside when the temperature was 45 degrees, wearing only a diaper, and crying. Then the deputy marshal sees the four year old and a two year old sibling come in and out of an unlocked home with no adult supervision.
ATTORNEYS FOR COLLEGE STATION DEATH ROW INMATE WANT SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW SENTENCING
The attorneys of a College Station man convicted for murder are asking the Supreme Court to review whether footage from a comedy special contributed to him being sentenced to death. 29-year-old Gabriel Hall remains on death row after he was convicted of murdering retired Texas A&M University professor Edwin Shaar...
