Leesburg, FL

click orlando

Motorcyclist killed in rear-end crash in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a rear-end crash on U.S. 441 late Thursday in Leesburg, according to police. The Leesburg Police Department said the crash happened southbound around 10:30 p.m. when the motorcyclist, identified as 30-year-old James Freeze, struck the back of a vehicle that made a U-turn.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Palm Coast man thrown from motorcycle, killed in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed during a three-vehicle crash in Volusia County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP stated that the motorcyclist — a 21-year-old man from Palm Coast — was driving east along the Interstate 4 exit ramp toward Interstate 95 around 3:06 p.m.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Fruitland Park driver who failed to dim high beams arrested on DUI charge

A Fruitland Park driver who failed to dim his high-beam headlights was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. James Wallace King, 59, was driving a Ford SUV at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 468 when he failed to dim his high beams for an approaching Fruitland Park Police Department patrol car. A traffic stop was initiated at Griffin Road and Thomas Avenue in Leesburg.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Hit-and-run victim chases down unlicensed Guatemalan who fled crash scene

A hit-and-run victim chased down an unlicensed driver from Guatemala who fled the scene of a crash. Esvin Emmanuel Mejia Monterroso, 27, of Orlando, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of hit and run and driving without a license. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at about 3:30 p.m. at My RV Storage at 2715 State Road 44 in Wildwood, they found that Monterroso’s white Dodge pickup had been blocked in by a Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake police officer tracks down suspected Target shoplifter

A Lady Lake police officer tracked down a suspected Target shoplifter who made off with a computer keyboard and mouse. Howie Crosby Williams, 36, of Lady Lake, entered the store at Rolling Acres Plaza on Monday and selected the keyboard and mouse, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He took the merchandise to the bedding department where he used a razor knife to remove the inventory control devices. He went to the jewelry department where he removed the keyboard from its packaging. He left the store without paying for the items which had a total value of $181.88.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield trucker seriously injured in fiery crash on I-275

A Summerfield trucker was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Interstate 275 in Hillsborough County. The 51-year-old truck driver had been traveling southbound at 9 p.m. when another vehicle was changing lanes and collided with his truck, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Spruce Creek South resident arrested after drinking cosmopolitan cocktails

A Spruce Creek South resident was arrested after drinking cosmopolitan cocktails before climbing behind the wheel. Jannine Malicki, 70, was at the wheel of a brown 2012 Fiat in the wee hours Wednesday when her vehicle was found in front of a residence in Salt Springs, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was running when a deputy arrived on the scene. She said she was low on gas and had planned to ask the homeowner for assistance. She noted she was “not from the area.”
SALT SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

2 shot in Buena Ventura Lakes, Osceola deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting early Friday in Buena Ventura Lakes sent two people to the hospital, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the area of Seabreeze Circle, where they found two individuals with gunshot wounds. [TRENDING: Disney sues Kissimmee online sellers over...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Woman killed, 1 hurt in Ocala house fire, sheriff’s office says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and another was hospitalized due to a house fire Tuesday night in Ocala, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Crews responded to the fire on Southwest 52nd Court after 11 p.m., a sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed with News 6. The two victims were described as adult women, yet no ages were immediately made available.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood woman arrested with cocaine in stolen car on Christmas Eve

A Wildwood woman was arrested with cocaine in a stolen car on Christmas Eve. Jessica Clark Hope, 24, was traveling in the vehicle which had been reported stolen and was spotted in Tavares, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She and another passenger were taken into custody after they were found to be in possession of cocaine.
WILDWOOD, FL

