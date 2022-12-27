Read full article on original website
click orlando
Driver dies after hitting stopped car ahead, sparking 4-car collision in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Orange County after a driver sped into a car stopped directly ahead of him Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A crash report shows that the driver — a 64-year-old Davenport man — was stopped behind...
click orlando
Motorcyclist killed in rear-end crash in Leesburg
LEESBURG, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a rear-end crash on U.S. 441 late Thursday in Leesburg, according to police. The Leesburg Police Department said the crash happened southbound around 10:30 p.m. when the motorcyclist, identified as 30-year-old James Freeze, struck the back of a vehicle that made a U-turn.
click orlando
Palm Coast man thrown from motorcycle, killed in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed during a three-vehicle crash in Volusia County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP stated that the motorcyclist — a 21-year-old man from Palm Coast — was driving east along the Interstate 4 exit ramp toward Interstate 95 around 3:06 p.m.
click orlando
Man dies, another seriously injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were shot, one fatally, not far from the intersection of U.S. 441 and Sand Lake Road early Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies located the men after responding to a shooting call in the 7000 block of Southland Boulevard...
villages-news.com
Fruitland Park driver who failed to dim high beams arrested on DUI charge
A Fruitland Park driver who failed to dim his high-beam headlights was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. James Wallace King, 59, was driving a Ford SUV at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 468 when he failed to dim his high beams for an approaching Fruitland Park Police Department patrol car. A traffic stop was initiated at Griffin Road and Thomas Avenue in Leesburg.
WCJB
Man taken into custody after hitting a Ocala Police patrol car with a stolen semi truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is accused of hitting an off-duty patrol vehicle with a stolen semi truck. Ocala Police officers say Edward Dial, 45, hit a Ocala Police patrol car Monday afternoon near Southeast 17th Street. Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies chased the vehicle across Marion, Lake,...
villages-news.com
Hit-and-run victim chases down unlicensed Guatemalan who fled crash scene
A hit-and-run victim chased down an unlicensed driver from Guatemala who fled the scene of a crash. Esvin Emmanuel Mejia Monterroso, 27, of Orlando, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of hit and run and driving without a license. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at about 3:30 p.m. at My RV Storage at 2715 State Road 44 in Wildwood, they found that Monterroso’s white Dodge pickup had been blocked in by a Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle.
Man shot after grabbing deputy’s Taser in The Villages, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies shot a man after they responded to a domestic disturbance incident in The Villages on Thursday night, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies were dispatched to the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace around...
2 children among 4 hurt in severe crash in Pasco County
Two children were among four people hurt in a severe crash in Pasco County, Pasco County Fire Rescue said.
fox35orlando.com
Officials: Man shot after taking Marion County deputy's Taser during struggle
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Florida deputies shot a man on Thursday night after he fought with deputies and took one of the deputy's stun gun, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. MCSO said the 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known....
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police officer tracks down suspected Target shoplifter
A Lady Lake police officer tracked down a suspected Target shoplifter who made off with a computer keyboard and mouse. Howie Crosby Williams, 36, of Lady Lake, entered the store at Rolling Acres Plaza on Monday and selected the keyboard and mouse, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He took the merchandise to the bedding department where he used a razor knife to remove the inventory control devices. He went to the jewelry department where he removed the keyboard from its packaging. He left the store without paying for the items which had a total value of $181.88.
villages-news.com
Summerfield trucker seriously injured in fiery crash on I-275
A Summerfield trucker was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Interstate 275 in Hillsborough County. The 51-year-old truck driver had been traveling southbound at 9 p.m. when another vehicle was changing lanes and collided with his truck, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
villages-news.com
Spruce Creek South resident arrested after drinking cosmopolitan cocktails
A Spruce Creek South resident was arrested after drinking cosmopolitan cocktails before climbing behind the wheel. Jannine Malicki, 70, was at the wheel of a brown 2012 Fiat in the wee hours Wednesday when her vehicle was found in front of a residence in Salt Springs, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was running when a deputy arrived on the scene. She said she was low on gas and had planned to ask the homeowner for assistance. She noted she was “not from the area.”
click orlando
53-year-old woman killed in crash with semi on I-95 in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla, – A 53-year-old woman from Port Orange was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 Wednesday morning in Flagler County. The crash happened at mile marker 296, just north of Palm Coast, around 8:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Police: 2 teens found shot to death in ‘Compound’ on...
click orlando
Business partners from Kissimmee shoot, kill each other in Lakeland, sheriff’s office says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Two business partners are dead after a dispute led to the men shooting each other, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting happened Thursday at a business on U.S. 92 east in Lakeland, near Fish Hatchery Road. [TRENDING: Disney sues...
click orlando
2 shot in Buena Ventura Lakes, Osceola deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting early Friday in Buena Ventura Lakes sent two people to the hospital, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the area of Seabreeze Circle, where they found two individuals with gunshot wounds. [TRENDING: Disney sues Kissimmee online sellers over...
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman caught on video taking dipping in pool before stealing bicycles
A Summerfield woman was caught on video taking a dip in a community pool before stealing bicycles that had been donated for a charity event. Veronica Grace Brewer, 34, was booked last week at the Lake County Jail on a charge of burglary. She and a male companion in November...
Deputies search for man who robbed Ormond Beach gas station at gunpoint
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County need your identifying the man who robbed an Ormond Beach gas station Monday night. Deputies believe the suspect is a man seen in surveillance video wearing dark clothing and using a handgun as he demands money from a Chevron station clerk.
click orlando
Woman killed, 1 hurt in Ocala house fire, sheriff’s office says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and another was hospitalized due to a house fire Tuesday night in Ocala, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Crews responded to the fire on Southwest 52nd Court after 11 p.m., a sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed with News 6. The two victims were described as adult women, yet no ages were immediately made available.
villages-news.com
Wildwood woman arrested with cocaine in stolen car on Christmas Eve
A Wildwood woman was arrested with cocaine in a stolen car on Christmas Eve. Jessica Clark Hope, 24, was traveling in the vehicle which had been reported stolen and was spotted in Tavares, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She and another passenger were taken into custody after they were found to be in possession of cocaine.
