LOVELAND, Colo. — In just one year at the House of Neighborly Service, which provides basic needs including food and clothing, the demand for services has doubled. Many families still feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation. They struggle to find stable, good paying jobs. Plus, everything costs more now, making it difficult to put food on the table and pay rent.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO