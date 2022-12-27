Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog the Bounty Hunter sells $1.59M Castle Rock homeNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Opinion: Uber, Lyft, Door Dash drivers among Denver's homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora mayor visits holiday dinner for homeless peopleDavid HeitzAurora, CO
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver is on Track to Spend $3 Million Supporting Migrants this YearTom HandyDenver, CO
DIA to conduct review on cancellations with Southwest, United and Frontier
DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) said it will conduct a review with its three largest carriers – Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Frontier Airlines – to answer six questions related to the recent winter storm and its aftermath:. What was supposed to happened?. What actually happened?
How Southwest Airlines' outdated technology contributed to meltdown
DENVER — The CEO of Southwest Airlines promised to “double down” Tuesday on plans to upgrade technology within the airline after a winter storm snarled operations for the domestic carrier, stranding thousands of passengers during the Christmas holiday. In a video statement released late Tuesday afternoon, Bob...
Southwest at center of DIA flight delays, cancellations Monday
DENVER — Travel woes continued at Denver International Airport (DIA) Monday, with Southwest Airlines at the center of the troubles. Of the 467 canceled and 491 delayed flights at DIA as of 7 p.m. on Monday, 417 of the canceled flights and 69 of the delayed flights were Southwest, according to FlightAware. The next most canceled flights at DIA were United with 24 canceled and 199 delayed.
The historic drought that led up to the Marshall Fire
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — If only it had snowed two days earlier. The day after last year's Marshall Fire, the area scarred by Colorado's most destructive wildfire on record saw 4 to 6 inches of fresh snow, putting out the fire's last hot spots. But in the lead-up to...
Colorado road conditions: Roads improve, icy spots stick around
DENVER — A round of rain and snow caused slick and sometimes dangerous conditions on Colorado roads Thursday morning prompting the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to warn drivers to delay their morning commute or telework if possible. CDOT called driving conditions treacherous along the Front Range and the...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Snow piled up across Colorado in the latest winter storm on Wednesday and Thursday. In the Denver metro area, rain showers developed Wednesday afternoon and later turned to snow. But snow was falling earlier than that on the Western Slope and in the mountains. The official...
Suncor refinery shut down after equipment damaged
COMMERCE CITY, Colo — The Suncor refinery in Commerce City is temporarily shut down after sustaining equipment damage on Saturday, the company said Thursday. Two workers were injured as a result of a fire at the refinery around 10:50 a.m. Saturday, the company said. They were both taken to the hospital. There's no word on their current condition.
Increase in demand forces Colorado food pantry to limit visits
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An Englewood nonprofit is starting the new year with a new problem. Visits to their food pantry have increased so much they have to start limiting them. Integrated Family Community Services (IFCS) said the number of families they give groceries to has doubled in two months.
Couple who lost home in Marshall Fire eager to rebuild – and see investigation into cause completed
SUPERIOR, Colo. — It was, in the words of Eric Levinson, a “normal Thursday morning.” He and his wife, Leslie, went hiking on Shanahan Ridge south of Boulder, grabbed some food, and headed back to their home on the edge of Superior. “It was really windy,” Eric...
Passengers navigate flight delays, cancellations and tracking luggage at DIA
DENVER — When Grace Ling was making her travel journey back to her home of San Jose, California, she had to first connect through Denver, which was in the midst of enduring record-setting cold temperatures with snow. On Thursday night, she boarded her flight in Denver close to 9...
Denver's minimum wage increases Jan. 1
DENVER — Denver's minimum wage will increase from $15.87 per hour to $17.29 per hour starting Jan. 1. The city's minimum wage is adjusted annually based on calculations made at the Department of Finance. The $1.42 increase translates to a raise of almost 9% according to City Auditor Timothy O'Brien, and is a response to rising prices throughout the city.
Businesses recovering a year after Marshall Fire
LOUISVILLE, Colo. — More than 1,000 properties were destroyed in the Marshall Fire last December. Just eight of them were businesses. A lot along Dillon Road in Louisville was once a small commercial property. While some owners have moved on to other locations, others are still recovering and figuring out their next move.
Here's why the Denver area saw so much snow last night
DENVER — Most of the Denver area saw 6-12 inches of heavy, wet snow overnight in a highly uncertain forecast. The reason being a "boom" scenario played out, where higher-end totals came to fruition thanks to a combination of temperatures that were just cold enough for heavy snow, and most importantly, a near-historic level of water for a storm in the middle of winter.
At least $182.9 million in taxpayer money has been spent on the Marshall Fire recovery effort so far
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — At least $182.9 million in taxpayer money has been spent on recovering from the Marshall Fire that ravaged Boulder County a year ago, 9Wants to Know has learned. Most of the relief spending so far, at least $134 million, has been for the reconstruction of...
Loveland nonprofit sees increase of people in need
LOVELAND, Colo. — In just one year at the House of Neighborly Service, which provides basic needs including food and clothing, the demand for services has doubled. Many families still feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation. They struggle to find stable, good paying jobs. Plus, everything costs more now, making it difficult to put food on the table and pay rent.
Remembrance service to be held Friday one year after Marshall Fire
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — One year after the Marshall Fire, Boulder County will hold a Service of Remembrance, Reflection and Resilience on Friday morning. The public is invited to the service at 11 a.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 506 Via Appia Way in Louisville. The service will be livestreamed on the church's website and also in the video player above.
8-year-old boy's death highlights flaws in Colorado's mandatory reporting laws
DENVER — An 8-year-old boy who was beaten to death in June missed 60 days of school in the year before he died, according to attendance records reviewed by 9NEWS. On June 3, Denver Police responded to an apartment for a call about a child who was unresponsive. That child 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson died from his injuries, and since his death, 9NEWS has been looking into the circumstances.
RiNo brewery looks beyond Denver for production expansion
DENVER — Another brewery is looking to change its real estate footprint in the River North Art District. 14er Brewing & Beer Garden, a taproom and production facility located at 3120 Blake St., is looking for a new brewery or other business to take over its lease, its founders told Denver Business Journal on Tuesday.
DPD chief reflects on city's rising crime challenges
Ron Thomas also shared what he expects for Denver next year.
Shooting in Denver leaves one dead
DENVER — One person was killed in a shooting near Federal Boulevard and Colfax Avenue Tuesday evening. Denver Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of North Grove Street around 7:30 p.m. The person who was killed had not been identified. Police also have not said what...
