Man whose body found in White Mountains on Christmas latest in troubling trend of lone hikers

"They're After Me. More Than One," He Told His Boss Right Before He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashua, NH
MLB Hall of Famer's daughter faces felony charge after newborn found unclothed and freezing in woodsEdy ZooManchester, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in MassachusettsAditya_24Massachusetts State
Alexandra Eckersley - ex Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersle, arrested for abandoning newborn in frigit New Hampshire WoodsMario DonevskiManchester, NH
Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts
Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
A Buffalo woman found a stranger crying for help in the blizzard with a tote bag frozen to his hands. She scrapped her Christmas plans to care for him.
Sha'Kyra Aughtry said she heard the man, Joe White, screaming for help on the street, frostbitten from the extreme cold.
Colorado woman dies while snow tubing on ski slope at night
The 18-year-old collided with a chairlift tower at the base of the slope
Park Rangers Record First-Ever Moose Sighting in Mount Rainier: LOOK
The largest of the deer family, moose can be found all across the northern forests of North America. Their habitat, however, generally doesn’t include Washington. While some roam the forests of northern states like Idaho, Montana, and Maine, their numbers are far larger in the colder environments of Canada and Alaska.
Hiker dies after falling off New Hampshire mountain while taking photos with his wife, officials say
A hiker died Saturday after he fell off the summit of a New Hampshire mountain as he was taking pictures with his wife, officials said. The couple were at the top of Mount Willard around 10:30 a.m. when the unidentified man fell over the edge and down a steep cliff, NBC Boston reported.
Man dies in Christmas Day avalanche in Colorado
A 44-year-old man died in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass near the Town of Winter Park, Colorado, on Christmas Day, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.
Two Colorado ski resorts among North America's 'top 10' – and they're not on Epic Pass
It's no secret that Colorado is home to some of the best slopesports in the country, making it no surprise that two Colorado ski resorts were recently voted to be among the top 10 ski resorts in North America by USA Today readers. What might surprise some is that neither spot is found on the popular Epic Pass. Instead, both are Ikon Pass destinations.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming...
Skier found dead at Utah resort after slopes were shut down for search and rescue
During the search for the missing skier, Solitude Mountain Resort shut down Apex, Summit and Sunrise slopes.
Bear Cubs Released Back Into Colorado Wilderness After Mother Charged Human
It was a big day earlier this week when officials from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department released two bear cubs that had been in their care for over six months. These cubs were successfully released into the wild by officials from the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Del Norte, reports state.
Watch: Avalanche wipes out skiers in Austrian Alps
Video shows skiers swallowed up by the snow. Four people were rescued, with one having serious injuries.
NBCMontana
Yellowstone National Park: Consider delaying travel into park
MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park sent out a text alert Wednesday morning, encouraging travelers to delay entrance into the park as an intense winter storm, followed by dangerous cold, hits Montana. The alert says there are hazardous road conditions requiring extreme caution near the Temporary North Entrance.
Can You Identify the Animal That Left These Tracks in Dover, NH?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It was equal parts investigation fun and absolute sarcasm in The (un)Official City of Dover, NH Facebook Group over the weekend, while everyone tried identifying a mysterious animal.
Colorado Ice Skaters Have Dangerously Close Call on Frozen Lake
Officials in Summit County Colorado are warning people about the possible dangers of ice skating and ice fishing after two people were found gliding on an unsafe frozen lake. A concerned citizen spotted the skaters on Lake Dillon, which borders Silverthorne. And the person called the Summit County Sheriff’s Office after hearing the ice cracking under the people’s weight.
Call for Action helps family stranded after American Airlines loses child car seat
SALEM, N.H. – The Brigham family is home for the holidays, but getting there from Logan Airport wasn't easy after American Airlines lost their baby's car seat. "The last known location was scanned in in Maui, at the airport. That seemed to be the end of the trail," Matt Brigham told WBZ-TV.That trail started 20 hours earlier in Hawaii. It was a trip of a lifetime with extended family that was delayed two years due to COVID restrictions. But that vacation glow wore off quickly when they found themselves with no way to safely drive their 11-month-old son Parker home...
These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Austin to Yellowstone National Park
This incredible journey from Austin to Yellowstone National Park will take you through exciting destinations and breathtaking landscapes. Travel through the American West, Rocky Mountains, and some of the most beautiful and iconic national parks in the USA. The 1,750-mile road trip from Austin to Yellowstone National Park will take...
Beloved Glacier National Park Ranger Dies at 102
A legend of his own time, Glacier National Park Ranger Lyle Ruterbories has died two months before his 103rd birthday. None could ask for a more remarkable life. Lyle Ruterbories was, and will forever remain, one of the eldest rangers to ever serve as part of the U.S. National Park Service. Local Glacier National Park trade, Daily Inter Lake, reports that Ranger Ruterbories passed away on December 13, 2022, at “102 and 10 months old.”
