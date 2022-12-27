Maryland TE CJ Dippre announces he's transferring to Alabama

Tight end CJ Dippre , who tied for the second-most touchdown catches at Maryland this season, announced on Tuesday that he will transfer to Alabama .

Dippre, who is from Pennsylvania, chose Alabama over Ohio State.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore caught 30 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Dippre could fill an immediate need for Alabama, which is looking to replace starting tight end Cam Latu , who is entering the NFL draft.

Latu caught 51 passes and 11 touchdowns during the past two seasons.

Alabama will play Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday.