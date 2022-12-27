13 killed on Georgia roads during Christmas weekend, state patrol says

Crashes killed 13 people during the Christmas holiday weekend, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Now, troopers and other law enforcement agencies are focused on keeping travelers safe during this weekend’s celebrations ringing in the new year.

“We want everyone to enjoy the holiday season with family and friends. However, we want all motorists to make safety a priority when traveling on Georgia’s roadways,” said Col. Chris. C. Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. “Drivers should obey the posted speed limit, avoid distractions, drive sober, wear seatbelts and ensure children are properly restrained, as well as be courteous to other drivers.”

The number of deaths in traffic crashes is down from the previous year’s Christmas holiday when 16 were killed on state roads. But investigators expect an increase in impaired drivers in the days ahead.

“I encourage all to plan holiday activities wisely,” Wright said. “Choose a designated driver before you celebrate, and if you plan to drive, please do not drink.”

By Christmas morning, crashes had killed six people, according to investigators.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., a 30-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in the area of River Club Drive and Riverhill Court, in the Chattahoochee River Club Subdivision, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe James Allen of Alpharetta was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado into the subdivision when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crashed into a tree. Allen died at the scene and a passenger was injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hours later, a driver lost control of a vehicle, causing it to overturn and hit a tree in southwest Atlanta , according to police. The crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. on Christmas Day near Butner Road and Niskey Lake Road. The driver, 28-year-old Deandre L. Smith, died at the scene.

On Sunday afternoon, a Macon man was killed in a crash on I-75 when he hit the center barrier and went off the interstate on the right shoulder, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Jerome Jarrell, 41, died in the crash.

Troopers from posts in Cartersville, Rincon, Hartwell, Grovetown and Toccoa also investigated deadly crashes, according to the State Patrol.

