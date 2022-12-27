ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill patient

By Dustin Lattimer
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

HAYS, Kan. ( KSNF/KODE ) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks.

On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal cancer, after a hospital worker at Hays Medical Center caught him vaping marijuana. Bretz said he has been vaping, as well as eating THC paste with bread, to relieve symptoms of his condition, since being hospitalized roughly three weeks ago.

Bretz is in the final stages of terminal, inoperable cancer and told The Wichita Eagle that he most often lies ‘flat on his back’ in his hospital bed and can’t stand up without being assisted. Bretz told the Kansas City Star that his doctor told him to use whatever was necessary to relieve his pain, including products containing THC — the active ingredient in cannabis.

Police told Bretz that his vaping device could potentially be a fire hazard, due to the presence of oxygen in the room. In many vaping devices, puffing activates the battery-powered heating device, which vaporizes the liquid in the cartridge or reservoir for inhalation.

Bretz was cited for drug possession and is set to appear in court after the new year on January 2nd, 2023.

Medicinal cannabis is illegal Kansas, despite 68% of state residents support state-sanctioned medical marijuana access, according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML). Idaho and Nebraska also ban the practice.

Comments / 16

Linda Rickerson
2d ago

What on God's green earth was 100% wrong with the man using. THC vape other than the battery? Was he allowed to keep the paste. This is a mess, what if the man doesn't make it to court due to dying,? Are you gonna put a warrant out for him for failure to appear? Let's get real and down to earth.

Deseree Martinez
1d ago

This is so ignorant and idiotic!! Let that man be!! He's dying for crying out loud!!! Literally on his death bed. You know he's not going to make it to court either. The poor man will either be too sick to make it or die beforehand. Way to go police 🙄

Cinky Crush...
1d ago

Gosh remind me to stay away from Kansas! I don't use the drug myself but when we can't relieve pain from something as messed up and horrible as cancer you know we've gone too far. if any of those officers or anybody in charge that sent them there is reading this if you had nothing better to do than to bother this poor guy then I feel sorry for you and your Police Department. you guys should be ashamed of yourself ashamed.

