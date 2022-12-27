ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year’s Eve Ball Drop set for Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Christmas now in the rearview, the holiday celebrations carry on in the Magic Valley. New Year’s Eve is next on the docket. A tradition will be returning to Twin Falls for the 20th time, as the Magic Valley Ball Drop is set for Saturday night from the Grain Silos on 5th Ave South.
Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Idaho will Bring Snow and Rain

The Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 11 AM on Friday morning. Between now and then, residents in the Magic Valley can expect between 1 and 3 inches of snow, mainly north of Twin Falls. Further north, accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected in cities and lower elevations while 6 to 10 inches are expected in the mountains.
WATCH: Man Crash Lands; Foolish Twin Falls BASE Jumps Continue

Having lived in the Magic Valley for a number of years, I've seen some Twin Falls BASE jumpers nearly die on several occasions, and these have been instances where individuals have followed all safety precautions. There are those people that still choose to take off from cliffs overlooking the Snake River on the Jerome and Twin Falls sides of the canyon, and they are taking a huge gamble with their lives.
Top Financial Resolutions to Give a Try in the New Year in Twin Falls

The year is coming to an end and many people will make New Year's resolutions that may last a day, a week, or a month, but odds are more than not will fail. Instead of making resolutions like going to the gym, losing a few pounds, or playing fewer video games, why not make goals to help your wallet in 2023? While it is good to keep those other resolutions as well to help better yourself, by making some financial resolutions you can help better your situation as well. Here are a few ideas and resolutions to help your finances this coming year.
We Would Never See This in Idaho, Right?

I suppose you could see something like this when in Idaho’s higher elevations. My sister lives in a small town in Western New York. You can click here to see the video she found on the website of the CBS-TV affiliate out of Buffalo. I then shared the video with friends in law enforcement here in Idaho. Apparently, when it comes to driving with a snow-covered vehicle, this is the worst they’ve ever seen. You’ll get a ticket for far less in Twin Falls County.
How to Spend the Long Cold Christmas Weekend in the Magic Valley

After all the long hours of shopping, browsing the internet, and wrapping presents, this weekend is finally here and it will be time to celebrate Christmas. Take some time off work, spend time with the family and enjoy the best holiday of the year. It feels like it takes forever to get here, but once it does it is all worth it. While some of us will host family members and friends, and others will travel to visit their families, odds are you will be looking to entertain your guests or to be entertained. For those that are staying in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this holiday season, there are not any events, as most places are closed, but there are a few things you can do to get out of the house or stay in to celebrate Christmas this weekend.
Chobani Donates Funds for City Park in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The yogurt producer Chobani has given $250,000 for the development of a park along the Snake River Canyon in celebration of the company's 10-years in business in the Magic Valley. Chobani gifted the funds for the Pole Line Eastland Trailhead Park which will help develop about three acres for a parking lot, fitness area, public art, and restrooms. Plans are for construction to begin next year. Chobani is celebrating it's 10-year anniversary when it opened the one-million-square-foot manufacturing facility on December 17, 2012. In 2019 the plant began a 70,000-square-foot expansion project to add an offices for a development center, cafeteria, gathering space, and fitness center. "Opening a manufacturing location in Twin Falls to serve as our second plant and investing in the local community and people was one of the best decisions I've made for Chobani,” said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani in a prepared statement. “Twin Falls was already amazing when we came here, and it has been incredible to watch it grow into one of the greatest agricultural landscapes with the deepest commitment to sustainability. It is magical to see the community become a nationally recognized hub for innovation and food.” Chobani said it employs more than 1,000 people.
FORECAST: Jack Frost Up To Mischief In Twin Falls Thru New Year’s

Now that southern Idaho residents have been given an extended glimpse into what's in store weatherwise for the region through New Year's Day, it appears ol' Jack Frost is up to his usual icy ways according to the weather Gods. Santa Clause might have to deal with some poor weather and decreased visibility for his December 24 visit to the Magic Valley, but the same can't be said for the first few days of 2023.
Long Time Twin Falls City Employee Retires

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An employee who has worked with the City of Twin Falls for four decades has retired. The Twin Falls Police Department announced Wednesday the retirement of Carrie Hansen who put 42 years in with the city. Hansen began working for Twin Falls a year before graduating high school in 1980. At the time she worked at City Hall doing general office duties. She then went on to work for the Twin Falls Police Department. Twin Falls Police noted that in 1980 the average income was a little more than $19k, Lady by Kenny Rogers was the top song, The Empire Strikes Back came out, the Steelers won the Super Bowl, and the eruption of Mt. St. Helens was one of the top news stories of the year.
