Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmvt
New Year’s Eve Ball Drop set for Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Christmas now in the rearview, the holiday celebrations carry on in the Magic Valley. New Year’s Eve is next on the docket. A tradition will be returning to Twin Falls for the 20th time, as the Magic Valley Ball Drop is set for Saturday night from the Grain Silos on 5th Ave South.
Most Famous Movie, TV Animal Buried Southeast Of Twin Falls ID
When animals are involved in the filming of television and movies, it certainly can complicate matters. One very famous, apex predator who starred in dozens of roles between the nineteen seventies and late nineties had a reputation for being a gentle giant and true professional and is buried just a couple hours from Twin Falls, Idaho.
Twin Falls Bridal Expo Gets So Big It Has Changed Locations
It is engagement season and wedding planning will be starting soon! The Twin Falls Bridal Expo is coming up quickly and it is going to be bigger than ever. They changed locations to accommodate space. Twin Falls Bridal Expo Coming Up Soon. The Twin Falls Bridal Expo is going to...
For The First Time Ever Idaho Potato Drop Can Be Watched Everywhere
2023 is right around the corner. It is crazy that we will be celebrating the new year before you know it. For the first time ever, the Idaho Potato Drop will be featured on a nationwide broadcast!. Idaho Potato Drop In Boise. The Idaho Potato Drop is a yearly tradition....
Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Idaho will Bring Snow and Rain
The Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 11 AM on Friday morning. Between now and then, residents in the Magic Valley can expect between 1 and 3 inches of snow, mainly north of Twin Falls. Further north, accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected in cities and lower elevations while 6 to 10 inches are expected in the mountains.
WATCH: Man Crash Lands; Foolish Twin Falls BASE Jumps Continue
Having lived in the Magic Valley for a number of years, I've seen some Twin Falls BASE jumpers nearly die on several occasions, and these have been instances where individuals have followed all safety precautions. There are those people that still choose to take off from cliffs overlooking the Snake River on the Jerome and Twin Falls sides of the canyon, and they are taking a huge gamble with their lives.
Top Financial Resolutions to Give a Try in the New Year in Twin Falls
The year is coming to an end and many people will make New Year's resolutions that may last a day, a week, or a month, but odds are more than not will fail. Instead of making resolutions like going to the gym, losing a few pounds, or playing fewer video games, why not make goals to help your wallet in 2023? While it is good to keep those other resolutions as well to help better yourself, by making some financial resolutions you can help better your situation as well. Here are a few ideas and resolutions to help your finances this coming year.
We Would Never See This in Idaho, Right?
I suppose you could see something like this when in Idaho’s higher elevations. My sister lives in a small town in Western New York. You can click here to see the video she found on the website of the CBS-TV affiliate out of Buffalo. I then shared the video with friends in law enforcement here in Idaho. Apparently, when it comes to driving with a snow-covered vehicle, this is the worst they’ve ever seen. You’ll get a ticket for far less in Twin Falls County.
8 Twin Falls Restaurants Open On Christmas Day
It is unfortunate that not everyone gets to be home with family on Christmas Day. That being said, there are still restaurants open on Christmas Day if you want to go out and about with family or just get a quick meal. Perkins in Twin Falls is open for Christmas....
HWY 30 Alum Morgan Wade Playing TF Fairgrounds Jan 6
If you're as excited as the rest of us for Highway 30 Music Fest in June, and you just can't wait to have some live music in your life, the Highway 30 team is brining you a preview with a pop up show on January 6th at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
How to Spend the Long Cold Christmas Weekend in the Magic Valley
After all the long hours of shopping, browsing the internet, and wrapping presents, this weekend is finally here and it will be time to celebrate Christmas. Take some time off work, spend time with the family and enjoy the best holiday of the year. It feels like it takes forever to get here, but once it does it is all worth it. While some of us will host family members and friends, and others will travel to visit their families, odds are you will be looking to entertain your guests or to be entertained. For those that are staying in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this holiday season, there are not any events, as most places are closed, but there are a few things you can do to get out of the house or stay in to celebrate Christmas this weekend.
Famous Double Hollywood Star Actress Buried North Of Twin Falls
Many Idahoans associate the Ketchum Cemetery with being the final resting place of one of the world's most famous writers. Did you know that an actress who achieved the rare feat of earning two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her work in television and film is also buried in the cemetery?
Some Twin Falls Residents Go Full Irish On Santa Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve is this Saturday. Santa Clause will again be visiting millions of homes in Idaho and sampling baked goods left by kids and parents, but some Gem Staters will take a page from the Irish and set Santa up with a particular cold, frothy beverage. Cookies are the most...
Chobani Donates Funds for City Park in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The yogurt producer Chobani has given $250,000 for the development of a park along the Snake River Canyon in celebration of the company's 10-years in business in the Magic Valley. Chobani gifted the funds for the Pole Line Eastland Trailhead Park which will help develop about three acres for a parking lot, fitness area, public art, and restrooms. Plans are for construction to begin next year. Chobani is celebrating it's 10-year anniversary when it opened the one-million-square-foot manufacturing facility on December 17, 2012. In 2019 the plant began a 70,000-square-foot expansion project to add an offices for a development center, cafeteria, gathering space, and fitness center. "Opening a manufacturing location in Twin Falls to serve as our second plant and investing in the local community and people was one of the best decisions I've made for Chobani,” said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani in a prepared statement. “Twin Falls was already amazing when we came here, and it has been incredible to watch it grow into one of the greatest agricultural landscapes with the deepest commitment to sustainability. It is magical to see the community become a nationally recognized hub for innovation and food.” Chobani said it employs more than 1,000 people.
kmvt
Cassia County School District begins offering Blessing Boxes for the community
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County School District is making it easier to get assistance, with the beginning of their new Blessing Boxes. Located in front of every school in Cassia County, the Blessing Boxes remove all barriers for people who need food, hygiene products, or school supplies.
FORECAST: Jack Frost Up To Mischief In Twin Falls Thru New Year’s
Now that southern Idaho residents have been given an extended glimpse into what's in store weatherwise for the region through New Year's Day, it appears ol' Jack Frost is up to his usual icy ways according to the weather Gods. Santa Clause might have to deal with some poor weather and decreased visibility for his December 24 visit to the Magic Valley, but the same can't be said for the first few days of 2023.
Magic Valley Mansion has a Beautiful Pool, Hot Tub, and 9 Garage Spaces
Southern Idaho real estate is amazing. The creativity and craftsmanship that goes into so many homes is remarkable. I love going through Zillow and Realtor websites to see the houses that are for sale, but I usually only look in Twin Falls. Because of my narrow-minded search I’ve been missing out on some amazing properties in the surrounding towns.
Free Discover Scuba Day at Twin Falls City Pool
When you try to imagine the spots to scuba dive, Twin Falls Idaho probably isn't one of the first places that you think of. But if you know where to look, you don't have to go far to find diving opportunities in our landlocked state. AWOL is offering a Discover...
Emergency Services Respond To Accidental Explosion At Twin Falls RV Park
Emergency agencies from Twin Falls and Filer responded to an explosion Wednesday afternoon at a Twin Falls RV Park. RV Explosion Caused By Unknown Ignition Source Near Propane Tank. The Twin Falls Sheriff's Deputies and the Filer Fire Department responded to a report of an explosion at 2404 E 3830,...
Long Time Twin Falls City Employee Retires
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An employee who has worked with the City of Twin Falls for four decades has retired. The Twin Falls Police Department announced Wednesday the retirement of Carrie Hansen who put 42 years in with the city. Hansen began working for Twin Falls a year before graduating high school in 1980. At the time she worked at City Hall doing general office duties. She then went on to work for the Twin Falls Police Department. Twin Falls Police noted that in 1980 the average income was a little more than $19k, Lady by Kenny Rogers was the top song, The Empire Strikes Back came out, the Steelers won the Super Bowl, and the eruption of Mt. St. Helens was one of the top news stories of the year.
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1