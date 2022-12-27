ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholasville, KY

Birdwatchers from across US flock to Central Kentucky after rare species spotted

By Meredith Howard
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Birders from Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin made their way to Central Kentucky last week to try to add a rare bird to their spotting repertoire – a pink-footed goose, which is usually found in Greenland, Iceland and northwest Europe.

The pink-footed goose was spotted in Shelby County in November, the first known sighting of the species in the commonwealth. It then disappeared and arrived at Ramsey Farm in Nicholasville, and staff allowed birdwatchers to visit the property Dec. 20 in search of the goose.

Hope seemed all but lost when about 20 birdwatchers arrived at the farm to search for the pink-footed goose, which had been seen in a pond onsite. The bird had moved on from the pond, and it was unclear how far it may have traveled.

Just as people started to head back to their cars, Central Kentucky Audubon Society board member Ronan O’Carra received a call from a fellow CKAS member that the pink-footed goose had been seen in a small neighborhood off Harrodsburg Road.

A caravan of birdwatchers made their way to the neighborhood, taking turns looking at the rare goose with bright pink legs. O’Carra told the Herald-Leader the group spoke with some neighborhood residents and showed them pictures of the bird, which was in someone’s yard.

Kentucky birdwatchers have added several new species to the commonwealth’s list recently, and it’s not unheard of for birds to get caught up in hurricanes and end up far away from their typical habitats. But the pink-footed goose sticks out as a species not commonly seen in lower parts of the U.S.

The pink-footed goose was spotted in central Kentucky the week of Dec. 21. Kyle Bixler/Central Kentucky Audubon Society

“It’s probably one of the rarest ones we’ve had,” O’Carra said.

Word spread quickly when the pink-footed goose visited Shelby County and then Jessamine County.

“Everyone here, if they see something rare, it goes out to all of the birders around and they’ll go out flocking to it and chase after it so they can add it to their state list,” O’Carra said.

O’Carra told the Herald-Leader in a Dec. 22 email the goose had returned to Ramsey Farm.

The pink-footed goose is a relatively small and short-necked bird with a dark-brown head and neck, pink legs and a small black bill with a pink band , according to eBird. The species is a “rare but increasing winter visitor” to northeastern North America, usually with flocks of Canada geese.

The Central Kentucky Audubon Society holds bird walks in Lexington and across the area, and everyone from beginners to seasoned experts can join. CKAS is a member of the National Audubon Society, which offers $20 yearly memberships.

Do you have a question about wildlife in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

