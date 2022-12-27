Read full article on original website
Oronoco Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash on I-90
High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Mower County injured an Oronoco man early Thursday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 24-year-old Coltin Strop was traveling west on I-90 when he lost control of his Chevy Cobalt and rolled. The vehicle came to a stop on the eastbound side of the interstate shortly before 2:40 a.m. about two miles west of the High Forest exit.
Oronoco man taken to hospital after I-90 crash early Thursday morning
(ABC 6 News) – An Oronoco man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on I-90 in Mower County early Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 2:37 a.m., a 2008 Chevy Cobalt was traveling westbound on I-90 when it lost control and rolled, coming to a stop in the eastbound side of the interstate at milepost 203 in Pleasant Valley Township.
Police respond to crash involving bus Thursday morning
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded to a crash this Wednesday morning involving an Ability Building Community bus. Ability Building Community, or ABC, is a non-profit that works with people with disabilities. Police say one of its busses went off the road on 36th avenue and 7th street...
Rochester man facing murder charge over body discovered Monday
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Chatfield Sends Four People to Hospital
Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were brought to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 52 near Chatfield Monday evening. The State Patrol crash report says a northbound SUV, driven by 46-year-old Michaelanne Turner of Dubuque, IA, lost control and collided with a southbound SUV about five miles south of Chatfield around 7:20 p.m. The driver of the southbound SUV, identified as 39-year-old Shanalee Knight of Lanesboro, suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Convicted Murderer Arrested in Rochester-Area Death Investigation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has named the person of interest in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson, who was found deceased in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said 39-year-old Mustafa Bush of...
Name released of body found in Rochester ditch
Early morning Friday fire results in $30,000 damages
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 233 County Rd. 16 SE at 2:09 Friday morning. When RFD arrived on the scene, they said found a large abandoned house that was fully engulfed and proceeded to conduct a defensive fire attack. It took several hours to get the fire under control.
Probation for traffic crash and drug possession in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after two separate traffic accidents result in probation for a Rochester man. Aden Hassan Aden, 32, was sentenced Thursday to five years and supervised probation and ordered to either do 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine. Aden...
OCSO identify woman found dead in ditch on Monday; suspect named, charged
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Thursday released the identity of a woman found deceased in a ditch in Cascade Township on Monday night. The body of Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of the Eyota and Rochester area was discovered after a resident’s dog located her body in a ditch about 20 to 25 feet off of West River Road near River Bluff Lane NW.
UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified
Three injured in 3-vehicle Utica crash
(ABC 6 News) – Two drivers and a passenger were injured in a three-car Winona County crash Friday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:18 p.m., a Ford F150 driven by 58-year-old Scotty Joe Pitcock of St. Charles was traveling westbound on Highway 14 out of Utica when he struck an eastbound Ford C-Max driven by 25-year-old Andrew James Bergan of St. Charles.
Woman shot in head in Rochester remains in critical condition
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 37-year-old woman who was shot in the head remains in critical condition. Authorities went to a home over the weekend in the 500 block of 19th St. NW. and a five-year-old answered the door and said his mother was hurt. The woman was found unconscious with...
6th Offense OWI Arrest in LaCrosse
Location: HWY 35 / ELM ST. Michael James Eggen, 39 years of age, from Onalaska has been arrested by the Wisconsin State. Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense. A trooper stopped a vehicle for deviation from designated lane and speed. During the initial.
Rochester woman to stand trial for chase by car and on foot
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman arrested after a lengthy chase through southeast Rochester is pleading not guilty. Arak Akol Warwien, 25 of Rochester, was charged on December 2 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, DWI-refusal to submit to test, driving after cancelation, fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle, and reckless driving.
Deadly fire ravages Wisconsin business, investigation ongoing
GENOA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A bar/restaurant in Genoa is heavily damaged following a Christmas morning fire. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says sheriff’s deputies and crews from the Genoa-Harmony Fire Department were called to the Big River Inn at 7:52 am Sunday. One person was evacuated from...
Rochester woman pleads not guilty in Goodhue County drug death
RED WING, Minn. – A Rochester woman is pleading not guilty to a fatal overdose in Goodhue County. Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25, and Brandon James Mann, 26 of Stewartville, are accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
More overdoses reported in SE Minnesota, Narcan given to revive men
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two people became responsive thanks to Narcan after overdosing in recent days. The first happened on Dec. 23 in the 1500 block of Marion Rd. SE. when a 32-year-old man overdosed. He was given two doses of Narcan, became responsive and was taken to St. Marys. The...
Howard Co. Deputy Sheriff retiring his badge after over 42 years
(ABC 6 News) – The longest-serving Deputy Sheriff in Howard Co., IA is about to hang up his badge. Deputy Sheriff Darwin Kueker began his career with the Cresco Police Dept. but has spent most of it with the Howard Co. Sheriff’s Office. A total of 42 years in law enforcement.
