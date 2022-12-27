Read full article on original website
Three-Vehicle Crash Near Plainview Injures Four
Plainview, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were hurt following a three-vehicle crash about two miles west of Plainview Friday afternoon. The State Patrol incident report says a Chevy pick-up traveling west on Hwy. 247 was stopped to make a left turn onto 265th Ave. when it was struck from behind by a westbound Jeep. The Jeep then spun around and collided with another Jeep traveling east on Hwy. 247 shortly before 4 p.m.
Driver dies after rear-ending vehicle on Highway 42 in southern Minnesota
KELLOGG, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old man was killed after rear-ending an SUV on Highway 42 in Wabasha County on Friday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash report states the incident occurred around 4:10 p.m. on Highway 42 at milepost 25 in Kellogg, a city about 30 miles northeast of Rochester. There were three vehicles involved in the collision.
Young Man From Kellogg Killed in Chain-Reaction Crash
Kellogg, MN (KROC-AM News)- A young man from Kellogg was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 42 in Wabasha County Friday afternoon. The State Patrol says the deadly chain-reaction crash began when a southbound Chevy pick-up rear-ended a Chevy Blazer, which then rear-ended a Ford Escape. The fatal crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. in the southern outskirts of Kellogg.
Rochester Woman Killed in St. Paul Crash
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman is the victim of a deadly crash that occurred in St. Paul Friday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 31-year-old Qushawna Dawn-Shamea Smth Pugh was traveling south on I-35 E when she made a sudden lane change, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a median wall at the interchange with I-94. The fatal crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m.
Albert Lea driver in multi-vehicle accident in Wabasha County
ELGIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Albert Lea driver was involved in a three-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Wabasha County. It happened just before 4 pm at the intersection of Highway 247 and 265th Avenue in Plainview. A 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 42-year-old male from Plainview was driving west and stopped to turn south onto 265th Avenue. The State Patrol says a westbound 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by a 46-year-old female from Plainview crashed into the pickup.
Oronoco Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash on I-90
High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Mower County injured an Oronoco man early Thursday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 24-year-old Coltin Strop was traveling west on I-90 when he lost control of his Chevy Cobalt and rolled. The vehicle came to a stop on the eastbound side of the interstate shortly before 2:40 a.m. about two miles west of the High Forest exit.
Fatal auto accident in Wabasha County involved a Rochester motorist
WATOPA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal three-vehicle collision in Wabasha County involved a Rochester driver. The names and conditions of those involved have not been released but the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:10 pm on Highway 42. A 2021 Chevy Blazer driven by an 81-year-old Rochester man was driving south when it was rear ended by a southbound 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 22-year-old man from Kellogg. A 2005 Ford Escape driven by a 69-year-old man from Plainview then also crashed into the Chevy Blazer.
Breaking News: Man dies in fall at CFS facility
An Owatonna man has died after reportedly falling at his workplace on Christmas Day. Frederick Urch, 58, died at Central Farm Services (CFS), 712 N. Cedar Ave., in Owatonna. He was the vice-president of energy at the facility. According to James Honerman, communications director at the Minnesota Department of Labor...
Cattle on I-35 in Minnesota after rollover crash
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9 a trailer rolled and four cattle got loose....
Truck Hauling Livestock Trailer Crashes in Southern Minnesota
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Missouri woman was hurt after a pick-up truck she was riding in left the road while hauling a livestock trailer on I-35 in Freeborn County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says the pick up, operated by 26-year-old Kole Fulton of Lincoln, Missouri,...
Byron man facing multiple charges after incident with Dodge County deputies Thursday
(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man is facing multiple charges after an incident with Dodge County deputies on Thursday. James Lloyd House, 31, is facing charges of trespassing, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle, and 4th-degree assault on a peace officer.
Deadly fire ravages Wisconsin business, investigation ongoing
GENOA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A bar/restaurant in Genoa is heavily damaged following a Christmas morning fire. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says sheriff’s deputies and crews from the Genoa-Harmony Fire Department were called to the Big River Inn at 7:52 am Sunday. One person was evacuated from...
Autopsy Ordered for Body of Woman Found at Rural Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a woman found by a dog walker at an intersection north of Rochester Monday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the autopsy is scheduled to occur Wednesday. He also said the sheriff’s office will not yet release the woman’s identity fearing it would compromise the investigation at this time.
Abandoned House Near Rochester Airport Lost in Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Fire Department says an abandoned home near the Rochester Airport is a total loss as the result of a structure fire reported early Friday morning. A news release indicates fire crews were called to the blaze in the 200 block of County Rd. 16...
Name released of body found in Rochester ditch
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the name of the victim who was found in a ditch Monday night as 41 year old Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota. Capt. James Schuller said the autopsy was completed Wednesday and he is now comfortable confirming it as a...
Convicted Murderer Arrested in Rochester-Area Death Investigation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has named the person of interest in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson, who was found deceased in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said 39-year-old Mustafa Bush of...
UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities have released more information about the woman’s body that was found in Cascade Township on Monday. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO), she has been identified as Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. She most recently lived in Rochester. Deputies...
$15,000 in Copper Wire Stolen from Rochester-Area Work Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a costly burglary reported at a construction site in Cascade Township. Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to the report of a past-action burglary at a job site in the 1300 block of Skyview Cr. Northwest Tuesday morning. Employees reported that .10, .12 and .14 gauge wire stolen from the work site sometime between December 21 and December 27.
Suspicious Death Investigation Underway After Body Discover Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what’s being described as a suspicious death after the discovery of a body in rural northwest Rochester Monday afternoon. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said he could only release minimal information Monday morning, however he did say investigators...
Shots fired in La Crosse, man arrested
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 33-year-old man from Texas is arrested after La Crosse Police responded to a shots fired call. Officers say Luke Springer was arguing with someone in the 1300 block of Avon Street about his driving. Police say Springer then fired a gun several times. No one was hurt. LCPD is recommending springer face multiple charges including first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
