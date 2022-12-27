Read full article on original website
Century-old law let voters file baseless recount petitions, delay Pa.’s election certification
HARRISBURG — Good-government advocates and voting experts say Pennsylvania should change a recount law that was weaponized by activists and delayed the state’s certification by several weeks. A Votebeat and Spotlight PA review of historical legislative records and news articles found that the 1927 provision has not been...
Pa. Gov Tom Wolf wraps up time in office with strong ratings
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state's presidential election amid unprecedented Republican efforts to overturn it.Wolf, 74, leaves office with positive approval ratings from leading in-state polls and his endorsed successor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, succeeding him — marking the first time since 1966 that a Pennsylvania governor has been succeeded by a member of the same political party.Wolf's second term saw monumental challenges, beyond what many — if not every —...
Rep. Metcalfe’s Career Comes To An End
As the calendar year comes to an end, so does the legislative career of Butler County’s longest serving state representative. Republican Daryl Metcalfe of Cranberry is in his final days of serving the 12th District—which he has done since 1998. Metcalfe has been a controversial figure during his...
Jamie Flick wins nomination for 83rd District
This article originally published May 18, 2022. In a contested race between Republican candidates Ann Kaufman and Jamie Flick, Flick took the majority votes to replace Rep. Jeff Wheeland, for the 83rd District seat. Flick began his term Dec. 1, 2022. Lycoming County, Pa. — Local business owner Jamie Flick won an uphill battle Tuesday night to secure the Republican nomination for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 83rd District. ...
Who is on Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team? (Full list)
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team is made up of a leadership board, personnel committee, legal counsel, and seven advisory committees that are divided into subcommittees. All these groups are tasked with advising on policy, troubleshooting in state departments, and in some cases, recommending candidates and conducting interviews. ...
Education, lobbying reform and abortion among issues on lawmakers’ agendas in next session
The Pennsylvania General Assembly starts a new two-year legislative session when members return in January. And lawmakers have been busy circulating plans to introduce and reintroduce bills since Dec. 1 — addressing election reform, education, health, safety, and economic development. Here is a look at some of the legislation the Capital-Star is watching so far […] The post Education, lobbying reform and abortion among issues on lawmakers’ agendas in next session appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania's population plummets by 40,000 in a year
(The Center Square) – The American population might be growing, but Pennsylvania remains a leading state for Americans to flee, rather than stay. The commonwealth is one of 18 states to lose population in 2022, according to new data from the Census Bureau, and one of the worst performers. The data is confirmation of a long-running trend: Pennsylvania has a population problem, and the end isn’t yet in sight. The...
Pa. state system universities try to rein in student costs to reverse enrollment losses
The promise of a new $90 million science hall, suite-style dorms and a scenic oak grove aren’t bad selling points for a public university. But these days, Indiana University of Pennsylvania can trumpet something else that might have seemed unlikely not long ago: It’s noticeably less expensive. The...
Act 38 of 2020 should be repealed | PennLive letters
In the state legislature, Act 38 of 2020 sadly became law, and should be repealed. This law modified the stop-arm camera law for illegally passing school buses. It assumes a vehicle’s owner was driving, and takes away all the person’s rights. The law also will allow multiple entities to reap profits, based upon the number of tickets, which will act as an incentive to make sure the tickets keep flowing.
Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves
As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
One thing Pennsylvania legislators can agree on: this 47-year employee
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Members of Pennsylvania's General Assembly come and go every two years – sometimes more often than that, for reasons good and bad. But the person in charge of helping them understand legislative history — and sometimes being the bearer of what they consider bad news — has been doing that since 1975, including for most of the past decade as director of the Pennsylvania Legislative Research Bureau. What's so special about Vince DeLiberato? "There's nothing about the Legislative Reference Bureau that he doesn't know, that he can't share with you," said Stephanie Latimore, the bureau's assistant director. Latimore has been at...
Pennsylvania ranked top 5 most populous states despite residents leaving in 2022
(WTAJ) — While residents have been leaving the state of Pennsylvania, it still ranks fifth in the most populous states in the country as 2022 comes to an end, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Pennsylvania falls behind California, Texas, New York, and Florida with roughly 12,972,008 residents, down from 13,012,059 in 2021, […]
Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf advised low-income households across the state they could reduce their internet service costs by enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program. The program, administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, provides qualifying households with up to $30 a month in savings on their internet bills, as […] The post Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
State Lawmaker Calls For Return Of Toll Booth Workers
One state lawmaker is making a push for major changes to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including the return of some former workers. Democratic State Senator Marty Flynn of Scranton says it’s unacceptable that the Turnpike did not collect $104 million in tolls last year. He advocates for bringing back toll collectors and to increase penalties for drivers who don’t pay tolls.
Bob and Michele Lepore-Hagan discuss Republican dominance in Ohio
Sitting in the living room of their Youngstown home, the Hagans -- both Democrats -- talked about the current Republican dominance of politics in Ohio.
The 20 best golf courses in Pennsylvania (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Pennsylvania. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Pennsylvania. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Flu cases continue to decline in Pennsylvania, but they may not have peaked yet
Flu cases in Pennsylvania are down for the third straight week, but doctors still want you to be on guard. "We've had probably the worst flu season in several years," said Dr. John Goldman, with UPMC. And after a surge in cases roughly a month ago, Pennsylvania continues to see...
Forbes ‘America’s Largest Private Companies’ list includes several Pennsylvania companies
PENNSYLVNIA (WHTM) — Forbes recently released a list on Dec. 1 of ‘America’s Top Private Companies’ and 10 Pennsylvania-based companies made the cut! The list that was compiled by Forbes is comprised of 246 private American companies – the following list is the Pa.- based companies that made the cut, their placement, annual revenue, and […]
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Dec. 29: Reported cases down, hospitalizations up over Christmas holiday
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 1:20 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022, there were 12,623 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Dec. 21, through Tuesday, Dec. 27. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH...
COVID Update: Over 200 New Statewide Hospitalizations
HARRISBURG – Released Wednesday, the state Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 update details a significant drop in the number of new cases we’ve come to expect here in The Valley and statewide. In stark contrast though, more than 200 Pennsylvanians were hospitalized this past week and another Northumberland County resident died from the disease.
