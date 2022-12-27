ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northernnewsnow.com

Top baby names of 2022 at Essentia Health-Virginia

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia ran the numbers from the Office of Vital Records at the Minnesota Department of Health, here are the most popular names at their Virginia campus. TOP BABY BOY NAMES FOR ESSENTIA HEALTH-VIRGINIA. Ivan — 3 Jackson, Jaxon, William — 2 TOP...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Smooth Travel at Duluth International Airport

DULUTH, Minn. — The Arrival and Departure Board at Duluth International airport today did not reflect what much of the rest of the country was still facing. This morning more than 17 hundred flights were cancelled and another 3.000 delayed. Tyler Ryder, returning from Michigan, said “I lucked out....
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Video: Residents are frustrated with Duluth-area mail service

There can be many items that people can look forward to in their mailbox–sometimes good items and somethings those monthly bills and more but for some of Duluth residents, and they are getting nothing at all!. Residents are frustrated about not receiving their mail lately. For some it has...
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

New Year, Same Sports Me, New Perspective?

I am not going to declare any New Year’s Resolutions for 2023, and my reasoning is simple. I’m still working on what I set out to do in 2022. Weight loss is a big one, no pun intended. As much as I like to think my situation is improving in that area, along comes the holiday season to send me crashing back to reality. For starters, Duluth has winter weather that makes my mobility an even bigger challenge than usual. I also have a brother-in-law who is a professional chef – I’ll let you figure out how I “stomach” that combination.
DULUTH, MN
Kat Kountry 105

These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin

One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
DULUTH, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota

Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
HERMANTOWN, MN
FOX 21 Online

USPS Addresses Mail And Delivery Delays In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — If you’ve been waiting weeks to receive your mail or packages, you’re not alone. A Minnesota-based spokesperson for the Post Office tells FOX21 that the Duluth postal management is aware of the delays. To tackle it, the post offices in Duluth are paying overtime...
DULUTH, MN
wiproud.com

Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state

MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
MASON, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth man charged with toddler’s murder headed to trial Tuesday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man charged with a toddler’s murder is heading to trial next week. During a court hearing Thursday, Jordan Carter, 32, waived his jury trial and instead will undergo a court trial. That means, instead of a jury, a judge will listen...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Fire causes $50k in damage to Superior home

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire did about $50,000 in damage to a home in Superior Wednesday morning. The two-story house is located on North 17th Street near Hammond Ave. in Superior. When fire crews arrived on scene around 11:15 a.m., there was a large amount of fire...
SUPERIOR, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Brick House Cafe burns down

CABLE, WI. (Northern News Now) - The well known Brick House Cafe in Cable, WI burned down Friday morning. Owner Heather Ludzack tells Northern News Now she’s happy all of her customers, employees, family, and dog got out of the building before it was engulfed. Ludzack says she’s not...
CABLE, WI
715newsroom.com

Superior Man Picks Up 7th OWI

On Sunday, December 25, 2022, at approximately 4:47 PM a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle on Catlin Avenue in the city of Superior after observing the vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign. The Trooper observed signs of impairment and a subsequent investigation, including standardized field sobriety...
SUPERIOR, WI
northernnewsnow.com

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in West Duluth stabbing

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Police were on the scene of a stabbing Tuesday afternoon in West Duluth. It happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Elinor Street. Police say a woman was stabbed by a man. The victim was then taken to the hospital...
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy