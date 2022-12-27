ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman shoots herself in the leg while mishandling gun in car

JACKSON, MI – A Jackson woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg Tuesday when she mishandled a gun in her car and it fired. Officers were called Tuesday, Dec. 27, to the 200 block of N. Bowen Street for a reported shooting that had just occurred, according to the Jackson Police Department.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Stolen car found abandoned in Jackson driveway

JACKSON, MI – A car reported stolen in Jackson Wednesday was found parked in the driveway of a random house of a now-confused homeowner. Police were called Wednesday, Dec. 28, to a home in the 900 block of E. Porter Street for a stolen vehicle report, according to the Jackson Police Department.
JACKSON, MI
13abc.com

TFRD: tampered ductwork found above female locker room at fire station

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue have opened criminal and disciplinary investigations after finding a hole in the ductwork over a female locker room at a fire station, according to internal TFRD documents obtained by 13abc. A letter from Assistant Chief John Kaminski to TFRD...
TOLEDO, OH
9&10 News

Teens Arrested for Firing Gun from Their Car on US-31

UPDATE 12/29/22 4:20 p.m. Deputies say Tiona Lara was the 18-year-old from Monroe who was arrested. The 15-year-old boy’s information will likely not be released because he is a minor. 12/29/22 10:10 a.m. Two teenagers were arrested after deputies say they shot a gun out of their moving vehicle.
MONROE, MI
MLive

Former Jackson County deputy eases into new role as police chief

SPRING ARBOR, MI – After spending more than two decades as a Jackson County law enforcement officer, retirement wasn’t going to come easy for Dan Deering. Deering, 47, left his role as a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in August after serving for about 24 years. He took over for Howard Noppe as Spring Arbor Township police chief one week later. Noppe retired after a 40-year career in law enforcement.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Oxygen

Body Of Missing Michigan Doctor Found In Frozen Pond Near His Home

Dr. Bolek Payan, 32, was first reported missing on Christmas Eve when family and friends who visited for the holiday couldn't find him. Divers pulled the body of a Michigan doctor out of a pond near his home on Tuesday — as police believe he fell through the ice during a winter storm that brought temperatures well below zero to the Midwest just before Christmas.
JACKSON, MI
CBS Detroit

Police search for doctor last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital

JACKSON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are seeking the public's help locating a Michigan doctor who has been missing for nearly a week.According to Blackman-Leoni Public Safety, Dr. Bolek Payan was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital on Dec. 22. Police say his vehicle was found at his home in Leoni Township; however, he has not been in contact with family, friends or his employer.According to his bio on Henry Ford's website, Payan specializes in psychiatry at the hospital and began his residency in 2020.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Villarreal or Detective Sgt. Bob Shrock at 517-788-4223.
JACKSON, MI
