Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondOlive BarkerJackson, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Three Michigan Men Sentenced After Conspiring to Kidnap The GovernorOlive BarkerMichigan State
Drunk Driver Flies Through the Air, Crashes in Front of Michigan Cop
Whoa. As New Year's Eve approaches, this is a good reminder to us all to never drink and drive... A drunk driving arrest literally landed directly in front of a Lansing, Mich., police officer earlier this month. The Lansing Police Department shared to Facebook this week a dashcam video of...
Woman shoots herself in the leg while mishandling gun in car
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg Tuesday when she mishandled a gun in her car and it fired. Officers were called Tuesday, Dec. 27, to the 200 block of N. Bowen Street for a reported shooting that had just occurred, according to the Jackson Police Department.
BCPD: Man shot by officers on Christmas had fake gun
A man who was shot and injured by two Battle Creek police officers on Christmas after allegedly pulling a fake gun remained in serious condition Wednesday.
Stolen car found abandoned in Jackson driveway
JACKSON, MI – A car reported stolen in Jackson Wednesday was found parked in the driveway of a random house of a now-confused homeowner. Police were called Wednesday, Dec. 28, to a home in the 900 block of E. Porter Street for a stolen vehicle report, according to the Jackson Police Department.
WLNS
BCPD provides update about man shot by officers on Christmas
BCPD provides update about man shot by officers on …. Paying off holiday bills: Make a plan, stick with …. As many face credit card debt from the holidays, one expert says it’s important to make a plan on how to pay it off. (Dec. 28, 2022) Financial expert...
After a domestic violence call, MSP troopers buy gifts for Jackson kids who had none
One man's arrest turned into an unexpected act of generosity for four children.
Drunken man poops on PT Cruiser, tells hospital staff his blood will be ‘Pure. Natural. Ice.’
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently had an encounter that is hard to believe. And it involves a PT Cruiser, owls, poop and Natural Ice. Still here? Read on. According to an official DNR report, the bizarre incident occurred in early-December...
Insult to Injury: Charges to be pursued against woman who shot herself in leg
Jackson police say the woman claimed she reached for a gun inside her car and ended up accidentally shooting herself.
13abc.com
TFRD: tampered ductwork found above female locker room at fire station
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue have opened criminal and disciplinary investigations after finding a hole in the ductwork over a female locker room at a fire station, according to internal TFRD documents obtained by 13abc. A letter from Assistant Chief John Kaminski to TFRD...
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in Pond
JACKSON — Early Tuesday afternoon on December 27th, police recovered the body of a Doctor that had been missing since December 22nd after leaving Henry Ford hospital in Jackson.
Teens Arrested for Firing Gun from Their Car on US-31
UPDATE 12/29/22 4:20 p.m. Deputies say Tiona Lara was the 18-year-old from Monroe who was arrested. The 15-year-old boy’s information will likely not be released because he is a minor. 12/29/22 10:10 a.m. Two teenagers were arrested after deputies say they shot a gun out of their moving vehicle.
Michigan doctor found deceased under ice of frozen pond
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. - Tragedy struck in Michigan this week when a local doctor was found deceased under the ice of a frozen pond five days after going missing from his nearby home.
Michigan doctor found dead remembered as 'avid family man,' great neighbor
A Michigan doctor who went missing last week and was found dead in a frozen pond Tuesday is being remembered by loved ones and a neighbor. Dr. Bolek Payan was a board certified psychiatrist.
Amid low temperatures, Jackson hotel keeps the homeless warm
Efforts from the City of Jackson and local organizations have helped homeless people stay warm.
State Police investigate Christmas night officer-involved shooting in Battle Creek
Two Battle Creek police officers are on administrative leave while Michigan State Police investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened on Christmas Day.
Former Jackson County deputy eases into new role as police chief
SPRING ARBOR, MI – After spending more than two decades as a Jackson County law enforcement officer, retirement wasn’t going to come easy for Dan Deering. Deering, 47, left his role as a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in August after serving for about 24 years. He took over for Howard Noppe as Spring Arbor Township police chief one week later. Noppe retired after a 40-year career in law enforcement.
Body Of Missing Michigan Doctor Found In Frozen Pond Near His Home
Dr. Bolek Payan, 32, was first reported missing on Christmas Eve when family and friends who visited for the holiday couldn't find him. Divers pulled the body of a Michigan doctor out of a pond near his home on Tuesday — as police believe he fell through the ice during a winter storm that brought temperatures well below zero to the Midwest just before Christmas.
HometownLife.com
Four family members killed in Christmas Eve crash in Ohio, including Brighton resident
SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio — A Christmas Eve crash on Interstate 75 in Ohio reportedly killed several people with area ties. According to troopers at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, a three-vehicle crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-75 near milepost 97 in Franklin Township. OSHP...
Police search for doctor last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital
JACKSON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are seeking the public's help locating a Michigan doctor who has been missing for nearly a week.According to Blackman-Leoni Public Safety, Dr. Bolek Payan was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital on Dec. 22. Police say his vehicle was found at his home in Leoni Township; however, he has not been in contact with family, friends or his employer.According to his bio on Henry Ford's website, Payan specializes in psychiatry at the hospital and began his residency in 2020.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Villarreal or Detective Sgt. Bob Shrock at 517-788-4223.
Hole in ductwork above female locker room at Toledo fire station found; two investigations underway
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Fire Department and Toledo Police Department are conducting two investigations after a hole in the ductwork above Station 13's female locker room was discovered Monday, a TFRD spokesperson said Tuesday. The hole in the ductwork has been repaired and TFRD is in the process...
