JACKSON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are seeking the public's help locating a Michigan doctor who has been missing for nearly a week.According to Blackman-Leoni Public Safety, Dr. Bolek Payan was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital on Dec. 22. Police say his vehicle was found at his home in Leoni Township; however, he has not been in contact with family, friends or his employer.According to his bio on Henry Ford's website, Payan specializes in psychiatry at the hospital and began his residency in 2020.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Villarreal or Detective Sgt. Bob Shrock at 517-788-4223.

JACKSON, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO