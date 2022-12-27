Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenNashville, IN
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBloomington, IN
Related
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana men’s basketball: Projecting the rotation heading into Big Ten play
Entering the season, most fans probably would have been happy to hear that the Hoosiers are 10-3 and ranked 16th at the end of the non-conference slate, especially considering the fact that multiple starters have missed games due to injury. Unfortunately, all three of Indiana’s losses came by double digits,...
thedailyhoosier.com
Former IU player and assistant coach Dane Fife to do color commentary for BTN game
After a one-and-done tenure as an assistant coach at Indiana under Mike Woodson, Dane Fife is still evaluating his career options. One possibility is television, and on Friday night the former IU basketball star will make his debut as a college basketball color commentator. Fife’s first foray into television will...
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier Sounds: Legendary IU PA voice Chuck Crabb on the Beyond Btown podcast
Listen as legendary former IU basketball public address announcer Chuck Crabb joined DJ Unique on the Beyond Btown podcast. Crabb surprised many when he suddenly left his post as PA announcer midseason in 2022 after 45 years. The Brazil, Ind. native was well known for his low-key, professional approach on...
Indiana Women's Basketball: Grace Berger Still Out, Kiandra Browne With Scheduled Doctor's Visit
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Wednesday morning, Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren gave an injury report for her team as it moves into Big Ten play on Thursday versus Michigan State. First, senior guard Grace Berger went down with a right knee injury at the Las Vegas Invitational in the early ...
WTHR
Beloved North Central athletic director's legacy lives on with basketball tournament in his name
INDIANAPOLIS — Former North Central Athletic Director Paul Loggan is being remembered for his leadership at North Central High School. Loggan died from COVID-19 in 2021, but his legacy and spirit is still felt at the high school. Part of that lasting legacy is the Paul Loggan Basketball Tournament....
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana women’s basketball is gonna be on ESPN, here’s what that means
You can count the amount of times that Indiana women’s basketball has been on ESPN in the past few years on one hand. That number goes down if you don’t count the NCAA Tournament. Last year, it was the regular season beatdown of Kentucky in Assembly Hall and...
Bloomfield 57, South 54 in OT
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Bloomfield Cardinals advance to the championship game with a 57-54 win over Terre Haute South. Peter Combs finished with 24 points to lead the Cardinals. Zayvion Baker had 27 for the Braves. Bloomfield will play Linton for the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic Championship Thursday night at 7:30pm.
WRBI Radio
Local restauranteur named to Indiana Grown Commission
Mayasari Effendi, the owner/operator of Mayasari Indonesian Grill, is one of 10 people from around the state who were appointed to the commission. The members will be responsible for connecting businesses that use or sell agricultural products such as restaurants, grocers, wholesalers, and others with Indiana-based producers of meat, fruits, vegetables, wine, and forest products.
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
Current Publishing
Fishers professional eater devours competition
Fishers residents may not realize an accomplished major-league eater calls the city home. With several previous wins to his credit, John Gebhard earned another at the ninth annual St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Contest Dec. 3 on Georgia Street in Indianapolis. A member of Major League Eating, an organization that...
cbs4indy.com
Morgantown residents without running water
A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Spreading Christmas cheer. Colts signed football stolen from boy. A...
Fox 59
Washout conditions expected across the Hoosier State this Friday
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain is expected to move into the state overnight and will fall steadily across most of the area throughout Friday. Overcast conditions will take us through the remainder of Thursday evening as a southerly breeze keeps temps in the 50s across the state! Rainy weather will not begin until after midnight, so it wouldn’t be a bad evening to enjoy an outdoor activity. Showers and downpours will then overtake the state ahead of Friday morning. Nearly every location in Indiana will see several hours of steady rain, particularly areas south. Temperatures will remain relatively unchanged through the day, primarily in the low 50s. Rainfall will continue overnight, slowly retreating to the southeast.
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
cbs4indy.com
Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver
John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Massive crowd overwhelms library in response to Kirk Cameron’s story hour
A record-setting crowd showed up at a library in Indianapolis, Indiana, to support Kirk Cameron reading his new faith-based book on Thursday. More than 2,500 people came out to hear the actor, producer, and now author read his new As You Grow book following several libraries rejecting his story-hour requests.
WRBI Radio
Kyle Dennis Lecher, 49
Kyle Dennis Lecher, 49, Greensburg, Indiana, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022 at the Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born, September 5, 1973 in Greensburg, Indiana, he was the son of Dennis John and Gayla Ann (Moenter) Lecher. Kyle was a member of the Greensburg High School “Class...
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Terry Wayne Terrell
Terry Wayne Terrell, 68, of Mitchell, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at his residence. Born April 22, 1954, in Bedford, he was the son of Burl R. and Lois M. (Ratliff) Terrell, Jr. Terry loved riding motorcycles, playing pool, and watching Westerns and NASCAR. He attended Spice Valley Baptist...
Canceled flight leaves Indy father and daughter stranded in Orlando, costing thousands
INDIANAPOLIS — Across the country and right here in Indy, Hoosiers are trying to get to their destinations after massive flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines. According to FlightAware, 40 SWA flights going in or out of the Indianapolis International Airport were canceled Wednesday. One Indianapolis father and daughter are stuck in Orlando now after their […]
bcdemocrat.com
BROWN COUNTY FALLEN: Navy machinist from Brown County dies after ship struck by German torpedo
Before the United States entered World War II and despite the preponderance of isolationist leanings across the country, congress passed the Selective Training and Service Act of 1940 authorizing a draft. This was the first peacetime draft in U. S. history. By October 1940, all men between the ages of...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
701K+
Followers
88K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0