Just ahead of the holiday season, an ABC News correspondent is a new mommy! Maggie Rulli announced the birth of her first child, a daughter. Parenting is a first for both Rulli and her husband, Morgan Blake. The 35-year-old made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 22, revealing the name of their daughter to be Rosemary Patricia Joy Blake. The couple wed in 2017 after a six-year engagement. "Meet Rosie!!," she captioned the photo of her newborn, dressed in a red-and-white striped onesie and laying in an open, larger furry bear onesie in theme for the holiday. Rulli says her baby girl is "the best early Christmas present her mom and dad could ever ask for." Her ABC colleagues Deborah Roberts and Stephanie Ramos sent their congrats.

5 DAYS AGO