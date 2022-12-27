Read full article on original website
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Watch: Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes. Hallmark Channel proudly proclaims it's the channel "where love happens," and this is literally true for these celebrity couples. Known for their feel-good rom-coms, the network is responsible for staging several meet-cutes between the stars of their movies, including Victor Webster...
They’re (making out) in Miami, bitch. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were photographed kissing like teenagers while vacationing in sunny Florida on Wednesday. The embattled “Good Morning America” co-hosts — who are still technically married to other people — threw caution to the wind as they packed on the PDA in front of plenty of bystanders. When they weren’t smooching in broad daylight, Robach, 49, hung on to 45-year-old Holmes’ arm during a stroll on a pier. Holmes, wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants, and Robach, sporting a black halter top and leopard-print skirt, also sat down to enjoy cocktails, light bites and...
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos posed in front of a Christmas tree with their three kids: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin Kelly Ripa is keeping her family holiday traditions alive. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, shared family photos in front of a Christmas tree on Saturday with husband Mark Consuelos and their three adult children: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin, 19. "Merry Christmas ♥️ the Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)," she captioned the photos, in which they were joined for one...
Fire Country Episode 8 ended on a major cliffhanger that had fans worried for Bode and desperately waiting for the show's return. Now, TV Line has shared a new clip from the Fire Country winter premiere, which reveals exactly what happened to our favorite convict firefighter in the fall finale. Please Note: Fire Country Spoilers Below.
Alyssa Scott revealed on social media Thursday (December 29) that she gave birth to her second child with the Wild N' Out star, a daughter named Halo Marie Cannon. She previously announced she was pregnant last month. Scott and Cannon share another son, Zen, but he died last year at just 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
Fatherhood has been delightful for Yellowstone star Kevin Costner! The Academy Award winner is a dad to seven kids: Annie, Lily, Joe, Liam, Cayden, Hayes and Grace. His youngest child, daughter Grace, arrived in June 2010 and has stepped out with her famous dad for a few rare public appearances over the years.
Some people who watch 'The Rookie' on ABC aren't a fan of one of the show's main characters. However, not everyone agrees on their stance.
Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace recently took to social media to confirm their engagement.
Just ahead of the holiday season, an ABC News correspondent is a new mommy! Maggie Rulli announced the birth of her first child, a daughter. Parenting is a first for both Rulli and her husband, Morgan Blake. The 35-year-old made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 22, revealing the name of their daughter to be Rosemary Patricia Joy Blake. The couple wed in 2017 after a six-year engagement. "Meet Rosie!!," she captioned the photo of her newborn, dressed in a red-and-white striped onesie and laying in an open, larger furry bear onesie in theme for the holiday. Rulli says her baby girl is "the best early Christmas present her mom and dad could ever ask for." Her ABC colleagues Deborah Roberts and Stephanie Ramos sent their congrats.
The first time we see Reba McEntire employ her considerable powers of persuasion as no-nonsense judge Kim Wheeler in a new Lifetime movie, The Hammer, she’s dressing down a deputy pointing a gun at her after she was clocked going over 100 mph on a rural highway. The second time, she’s using her gavel to clean the clock of an angry perp as he rushes the bench. And so south-central Nevada’s new traveling circuit judge earns the nickname “The Hammer.”
'Hogan's Heroes' was a hit TV series that ran from 1965-1971 — are any of the main cast members still alive in 2022?
Dating is hard for everyone... even Drew Barrymore. The star recently opened up about the hardships of dating in an interview with People. "I can't believe how much ghosting hurts," she admitted. "For anyone who's been ghosted out there and they feel like a brush fire went through their bodies, I totally get it. It is so strange that someone would behave that way."
