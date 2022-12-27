ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
23 astronomical events to look out for in 2023

By Martha Sandoval
23 astronomical events to look out for in 2023

Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope, the first high-definition photos of outer space were able to be seen in 2022. Neat images of galaxies, constellations, nebulae, black holes, and much more were captured by the successor to the obsolete Hubble.

While screens glow with the sharpness and brightness of the pictures taken by Webb, nothing compares to gazing at the stars and other astronomical occurrences with bare eyes.

As Earth transits a new orbital journey around the sun, there will be many opportunities to enjoy celestial shows. Using various news and scientific sources, Stacker compiled a list of 23 astronomical events to observe in 2023. Among them are 11 meteor showers, two eclipses, and supermoons that will present four times throughout the year in varying forms. Most of them will be viewable from North America sometime between dusk and dawn on the indicated dates.

If you're hankering to become a skilled skywatcher, take advantage of new and waxing moon nights to learn to find constellations and relevant stars. All astral phenomena are located around them. Here are the shouldn't-miss events headed your way this coming year from the heavens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0joIxx_0jvakMNJ00
NASA/Bill Ingalls

Jan. 3-4: Quadrantids meteor shower

It is typically easier to catch sight of the Quadrantids meteor shower—the dust grains of extinct comet 2003 EH1—from the Northern Hemisphere, but the first full moon of 2023 will dim chances of seeing it in full splendor. The best bet to see it will be the hour of true darkness, shortly before dawn on Jan. 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tdXLZ_0jvakMNJ00
NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington

Jan. 30, May 29, and Sep. 22: Mercury at greatest western elongation

The planets closest to the sun are the most difficult to view. Look for Mercury on the days when its elliptical orbit takes it either closer or farther away from the solar system's hypergiant, hence at its greatest elongations. When it appears on the west side of the sun, it can be viewed at dawn as a shiny yellow dot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EmsRB_0jvakMNJ00
NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington

Apr. 11, Aug. 10, and Dec. 4: Mercury at greatest eastern elongation

When positioned at its greatest eastern elongation, Mercury is closer to Earth and at its furthest angular point away from the sun. Though it's unlikely to be detected by the naked eye, it might be found with a ground telescope right before dusk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qQREb_0jvakMNJ00
Canva

Apr. 20: Hybrid solar eclipse

The last time Earth's inhabitants could see a Hybrid Solar Eclipse was on April 8, 2005. This rare phenomenon changes its appearance as the moon's shadow moves across the Earth's surface. The eclipse goes from annular to total for a brief period to finally become annular again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Py9fp_0jvakMNJ00
Canva

Apr. 22-23: Lyrids meteor shower

Comet Thatcher, discovered in 1861, is responsible for the Lyrids meteor shower seen every spring. In 2023, moonlight will not interfere with the view, people in the Northern Hemisphere will be able to noticeably see the shower sometime between midnight and dawn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m2urA_0jvakMNJ00
Canva

May 6-7: Eta Aquarids meteor shower

The Northern Hemisphere has an advantage in seeing the Eta Aquarids shower. These meteors are known to be swift; as a result, they leave behind glowing trains of incandescent debris that can last several seconds or even a few minutes. May 6 into May 7 around midnight will be peak viewing time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=122Dp0_0jvakMNJ00
NASA

Jun. 4: Venus at greatest eastern elongation

The hottest planet in the solar system is also the brightest when detectable from Earth, consequently earning the name of morning or evening star. The first time in 2023 when Venus will be clearly visible is at its greatest eastern elongation. Look for it when it sets in the west immediately after the sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02b01Z_0jvakMNJ00
NASA/Bill Ingalls

Jul. 3, Aug. 1, Aug. 31, and Sep. 29: Supermoon

When a full moon occurs near or on its perigee—when closest to Earth—it is called a supermoon. In chronological order: the full buck, full sturgeon, full blue, and full harvest moons will all be supermoons in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QNtiR_0jvakMNJ00
Canva

Jul. 28-29: Delta Aquarids meteor shower

Since the Delta Aquarids are best noticed from the Southern Hemisphere, skywatchers in high northern latitudes tend to disregard them. However, in the southernmost parts of the United States, under ideal conditions such as a cloudless sky and no moonlight, the shower will be quite visible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JIZDQ_0jvakMNJ00
Canva

Aug. 12-13: Perseids meteor shower

Perseids is the most popular meteor shower of the year. Anywhere from 50 to 100 bright and speedy meteors per hour can be seen during its peak in midsummer. In Greek mythology, the shower was Zeus himself disguised as golden stars in an effort to seduce a beautiful mortal named Danaë, mother of Perseus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XIPzl_0jvakMNJ00
NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute

Aug. 27: Saturn at opposition

A planet is at opposition when Earth is between it and the sun. That is where Saturn will be in late August 2023. From the viewer's perspective, it is merely an opportunity to see it brighter and clearer. However, astrologists have much to say when this or other planet alignments happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DTzgX_0jvakMNJ00
NASA

Aug. 31: Blue moon

A blue moon is a second full moon in a calendar month. Since there are about 29.5 days between full moons it is an unusual, but not-so-rare phenomenon. Blue moons happen every 2.5 years in any given month, but never in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZtcVo_0jvakMNJ00
NASA/JPL

Sep. 19: Neptune at opposition

Neptune at opposition means it will be lined up with the sun and Earth. The furthest and darkest planet of the solar system will reflect linear sunlight, appearing illuminated and viewable from Earth, which will stand in the middle of the astral alignment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXTE4_0jvakMNJ00
Canva

Oct. 7: Draconids meteor shower

A small comet called 21P/Giacobini-Zinner, which takes about 6.6 years to orbit the sun, is responsible for the Draconids meteor shower. Every time the comet returns to the inner solar system, its nucleus sprays rock and ice into space, causing the phenomenon. Sadly, most years the shower is too weak to be noticed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OkE6_0jvakMNJ00
NASA/Bill Ingalls

Oct. 14: Annular solar eclipse

Millions of people in all latitudes of the Western Hemisphere will have a chance to witness one of space's most mesmerizing spectacles: the annular solar eclipse of early fall 2023. Be aware that looking directly at the sun without proper eye gear can be harmful. To enjoy the eclipse safely, follow NASA's safety guidelines .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G805J_0jvakMNJ00
Canva

Oct. 21-22: Orionids meteor shower

Find an area far from light pollution and prepare to see one of the best annual showers. The Orionid meteors are fast, luminous, and appear under some of the brightest stars, staging quite an astronomical show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oHrCk_0jvakMNJ00
Canva

Oct. 23: Venus at greatest western elongation

Venus orbits nearer to the sun than Earth, making it disappear into the star's glare most of the time. Despite this, during its greatest elongation, it becomes the third-brightest object in the sky after the sun and moon. When it lies to the east, it will be in plain sight in the early evening twilight of Oct. 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtaSU_0jvakMNJ00
PlanilAstro // Shutterstock

Nov. 3: Jupiter at opposition

Only the planets beyond Earth's orbit can be in opposition. One of them is the giant planet named after the king of ancient Roman gods. During the time when Earth lies directly between the sun and Jupiter, the latter will glow above the horizon during most of the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vP5a9_0jvakMNJ00
Canva

Nov. 4-5: Taurids meteor shower

The Taurids are known for their fireballs, meteors as bright or even brighter than planet Venus. A shower formed by fireballs exhibits larger explosions of color and light that last longer than the train left behind by average meteor streaks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YSZym_0jvakMNJ00
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Nov. 13: Uranus at opposition

The striking blue planet will irradiate sunlight in mid-November when it aligns with the sun and Earth. When Uranus reaches opposition, it can be spotted at its brightest in the constellation Aries at midnight. Even so, it can be challenging to locate; chances are higher when using binoculars or a small telescope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wqcux_0jvakMNJ00
Canva

Nov. 17-18: Leonids meteor shower

To catch a glimpse of the Leonids, find an area away from city lights, be prepared for the low temperatures of mid-autumn, lie down, orient your feet toward the east, look up, locate the Leo constellation and wait patiently. As soon as your eyes adapt to the dark, you'll be watching the Leonids meteor shower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESv3V_0jvakMNJ00
Canva

Dec. 13-14: Geminids meteor shower

The first Geminids meteor showers appeared in the mid-1800s. In the beginning, they were not remarkable; only 10 to 20 meteors could be seen per hour. Over the years, the Geminids have become a major shower with 120 meteors per hour during its peak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DyU3q_0jvakMNJ00
Canva

Dec. 21-22: Ursids meteor shower

This low-key meteor shower is often neglected, possibly because it peaks around the pinnacle of the holiday season. Its hourly rate of meteors is much lower than the Geminids shower, which comes into view just a week earlier. Keep aware, nonetheless, since the stage of the moon will determine which shower will be most visible.

